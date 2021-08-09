Hot tub privacy ideas: 10 ways to make your garden spa feel more exclusive

To turn your garden spa into the ultimate chill-out zone, you'll need some good hot tub privacy ideas. That way, you can enjoy the bubbles in peace, without feeling on show to your neighbors or the rest of your backyard.

Tucking a hot tub into its own private zone will also create more of a distinct 'room' – a place solely reserved for relaxation, that's separated from the daily hubbub. And hot tub privacy ideas can add tons of stylistic appeal too – from chic slatted screens to soft planting that subtly shields you from prying eyes.

So, if you've felt inspired by our hot tub ideas gallery, these designs below are well worth perusing to elevate the look further.

Hot tub privacy ideas: 10 designs for your spa

We've rounded up a good mix of brilliant hot tub privacy ideas – there's something for every style and plot.

1. Position your tub beneath a modern pergola

A chic cover from Garden House Design (Image credit: Garden House Design)

A sleek shelter like this is ideal for making your tub more private, and will encourage you to use it whatever the weather, too.

All the surrounding slats are adjustable, so not only can you control the view but also the amount of air flow and natural light. And the addition of sliding doors means the whole thing can be contained should you wish – perfect for a cozy winter dip.

It might not be quite the right fit if your plot is more whimsical and romantic in style, but for contemporary backyards it's a fantastic solution.

Need advice on how to clean a hot tub to keep yours looking pristine? You'll find plenty of tips in our guide.

2. Use bamboo for subtle screening

Create a leafy screen with potted plants (Image credit: Claire Lloyd Davies/Future)

Don't underestimate the power of plants for a natural screening solution. It's a more subtle approach than a man-made structure, and will boost the level of greenery in your plot too.

This scene shows tall bamboo plants in a trio of modern containers, which effortlessly divide the lawn from the hot tub. A leafy view whilst your enjoy relaxing in the spa will help to boost the ambience, too.

You can learn how to grow bamboo with our guide.

3. Go for a chic corner screen

This modern screen adds shelter and privacy to a tub from HydroLife (Image credit: HydroLife)

A corner screen can be all it takes to give your hot tub a much needed boost of privacy, without making it feel overly enclosed. This slatted design, for instance, provides more height than the adjacent fence, whilst still allowing a summer breeze through. Plus, its slimline nature means it won't take up much space.

Match it to the color palette of your tub or the surrounding features for a harmonious look. And if you're looking for a denser screen, consider training some of the best climbing plants around it – scented flowers such as roses and jasmine will provide a particularly lovely atmosphere.

Our dedicated garden screening ideas feature has lots more stunning styles.

4. Offer shelter and privacy with a wooden gazebo

This gazebo-topped tub is from North Spas (Image credit: BISHTA Member – North Spas)

Garden gazebo ideas are fantastic additions for year-round outdoor living as they will keep a space sheltered no matter the weather. But they're not just for seating areas or garden kitchens, they make a great home for hot tubs, too.

It's a particularly good choice if you have neighboring windows overhead, as it will shield the tub from eyes up high. As shown in this design, you can also use the posts to support additional fencing panels, to provide privacy from the sides, too.

5. Extend your fence

A slatted screen surrounds this outdoor spa from HydroLife (Image credit: HydroLife)

Are you looking for an update to your garden fence? Well, if you're also on the lookout for hot tub privacy ideas, consider extending your new design horizontally into your plot to shelter a side or two.

It's a great way to keep the look of your space feeling cohesive, whilst dividing it up into separate zones. This slatted design, for instance, keeps an area of the lawn out of sight from the tub.

Plus, it provides an opportunity for bringing extra wall lights into the scene, to encourage use of the area even when night falls.

6. Opt for frosted glass

Frosted glass will shield you from view without blocking the sunlight – as shown in this design by UK Leisure Living (Image credit: BISHTA Member – UK Leisure Living)

A hot tub positioned up high, either on a deck or a roof terrace, may need screening from people down below to make it feel more private. Fences are a go-to, but rather than opting for something completely opaque that could make the space feel dark and dingy, consider a frosted glass design.

As demonstrated here, it will provide a subtle yet stylish barrier without blocking the light. And, it'll be easy to clean, too.

Our garden privacy ideas feature has plenty more designs.

7. Make a statement with a stone structure

The Roman Bath & Spa design by Redwood Stone at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival (Image credit: Redwood Stone)

As this striking set-up shows, you can choose to go bold with your hot tub privacy ideas for a more unique look.

Tim Redwood of Redwood Stone explains how they exhibited the above design at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival. 'As a result, we now seem to be increasingly seen as the go-to company if you want to hide or enhance a hot tub, which many people see as unsightly, by incorporating it within one of our garden follies.'

Naturally, as well as turning the space into a show-stopping feature, it will allow users to enjoy their tub with more privacy – perfect for a romantic evening for two.

Our guide to hot tub maintenance will help you keep your spa in tip-top condition.

8. Use the levels in your layout

Sink a hot tub down into its own private zone (Image credit: Simon Brown/Future)

Tiered garden ideas can come in handy if you want to keep zones of your yard separate. Take a look at this set-up, for instance, where the hot tub has been given its own dedicated level away from the patio space up top.

A row of planters line the railings above to provide an extra level of shelter and exclusivity to the zone. And although you could say the resulting space is a little on the small side, recessed decking lighting and structural planting keep it feeling inviting as well as intimate.

9. Create an outdoor room with all the mod cons

A contemporary retreat for a modern backyard (Image credit: Tomasz Zajda/Alamy Stock Photo)

Here's another enclosed design with sides that can be adjusted when needed. But this one includes a comfy seating area too, making it a space for entertaining as well as relaxing.

Mounted heaters and integrated lights will give the space even more of an indoor-outdoor feel, and will ramp up the comfort levels when it's dark or cold outside. Meanwhile, a glass panel to one side helps to bring the outdoors in without sacrificing on privacy, by offering a soothing view of trees.

If you love our modern garden ideas, this may well be the hot tub privacy solution for you.

10. Surround with a soft-hued wall

Gentle tones and traditional features give this space a Mediterranean feel (Image credit: Universal Images Group North America LLC/Alamy Stock Photo)

Fancy a more laid-back look? This gently curved stone wall in a light terracotta hue offers plenty of privacy whilst still creating a natural and organic vibe. It complements the decking underfoot too, as well as the timber steps.

Potted plants add a colorful boost to the scene, setting a Mediterranean garden tone. We love the ornate design along the back wall too which provides a chic focal point.

What do you need to consider when making a hot tub more private?

'There are a variety of options when it comes to screening,' says Charlotte Dean of HydroLife, from beautiful privacy-trellis style fencing to more permanent outbuildings for your hot tub to sit under. However, she says that 'there is no, one-size-fits-all approach,' and really 'it is a totally subjective decision.'

But there are a few things to consider when deciding how to make your hot tub more private, including your budget. For instance, an enclosed structure or gazebo tend to be the more costly options, especially if they're bespoke or have integrated features such as lighting. Likewise, levelling a plot specifically to create a hot tub zone will require landscaping professionals and is unlikely to be the best solution for the budget-conscious.

Having a garden wall installed around your tub is likely to be more affordable – in fact, if you're handy with some DIY skills you could even build your own. A fence or add-on screen can be an even quicker and easier solution but may require a little more maintenance, especially if it's made from timber.

'If you have a large enough garden, you could place your tub away from your neighbors and create a natural privacy screen with clever planting,' says the team at BISHTA (The British and Irish Spa and Hot Tub Association). Not only do plants such as trees, shrubs and hedges help to shield the view, but they also make a great sound barrier. However, 'you will need to consider placement to reduce the foliage from dropping into your tub.' And of course, plants need maintaining to remain healthy (and some will lose their leaves in winter).

A dense hedge gives this tub from North Spas privacy from neigbors (Image credit: BISHTA Member – North Spas)

Whatever hot tub privacy ideas you go for, ensure that the tub itself is located on a firm, level, and solid surface, says BISHTA. This needs to be able to support the weight of not just the hot tub, its water and any occupants, but also any associated equipment such as steps or an overhead cover. 'Patios with good foundations are often possible to use, but this should always be checked with the supplier before agreeing to locate the hot tub,' they add. You'll need to make sure it has a dedicated electrical outlet (if you choose an electric spa), they continue, 'and it will also need a standard garden hose to be available with a nearby water supply.'

Finally, don't forget to think about the view you will get from your chosen location, as BISHTA says. 'If your priority is to enjoy your garden's views, then think about the area with the best outlook.'