Landscaping with shrubs: 11 ways to bring these wonderful, woody plants into your plot

From pepping up fences and pathways to surrounding seating spaces, landscaping with shrubs is something that almost all backyards can benefit from.

There is a huge variety of these woody plants to choose from, some of which will grace your garden with blooms. And, as they are perennial, they'll offer consistent structure to your space year after year, often with little maintenance needed.

'I wish I'd planted more shrubs when I first arrived at Perch Hill, to give the garden invaluable bones and structure,' says gardening expert Sarah Raven. 'But, it's never too late, and I have been busy adding more to my garden.'

One of the best things about shrubs is they can work with all different types of landscaping ideas. 'They suit gardens of all shapes and sizes,' Sarah says, and 'some compact shrubs can be grown in pots, too. Many of them are wonderfully scented, so good to plant near a seating spot in the garden, or by a door or window to enjoy the fragrance. Shrubs also provide a great natural source of food and habitats for our native birds and other wildlife.'

11 ways to try landscaping with shrubs in your backyard

Whether you're planning a total backyard makeover or just a few on-trend updates, landscaping with shrubs is a great approach to consider. We've rounded up some of our favorite looks to get you inspired.

1. Soften a brick wall with colorful shrubs

Need a way to brighten up a blank garden wall? Planting a tapestry of shrubs and climbers in front can mask any boring backdrop with a riot of colorful foliage and blooms.

From acid-yellow-green leaves of Choisya 'Sundance' (which also offers fragrant white flowers) to deep-purple smoke bushes (formally known as cotinus) and the flame-red-tinged foliage of Photinia x fraseri 'Red Robin', there are all sorts of vibrant picks to choose from.

And, for eye-catching blooms, Sarah Raven suggests Chaenomeles x superba 'Crimson and Gold' – a Japanese quince. She says it's 'one of the loveliest wall shrubs to cheer us all up after the drear of winter, flowering on a sunny wall from early March.' A naturally spreading plant, it will need tying in if you wish to train it vertically.

Whichever you choose, some show-stopping flowers, such as these irises, will finish the front of the border beautifully. Then, add a bench nearby to take in the view.

2. Add modern structure around a seating space

Landscaping with grasses is becoming more and more popular in garden design and for good reason. These architectural plants offer easy maintenance, show-stopping texture, soothing movement, and a contemporary aesthetic.

They make a fantastic accompaniment to easy-care shrubs that can be clipped into neat shapes – boxwood or Japanese holly, for instance. Take this scheme as an example, where the two different types of form contrast appealingly against one another for a stylish raised border.

The surrounding stones add to the modern tone. And the best part is, if you pick evergreen varieties for the plants, the scene will continue to look fantastic whatever the season.

3. Pretty up pathways with flowering shrubs

If you're a fan of billowing blooms in your garden, perhaps for a cottage-garden planting scheme, then one or two flowering shrubs are a must.

This pretty pink plant is Lavatera 'Barnsley', otherwise known as the tree mallow. It's a fast grower and will develop into a large, bushy shrub quickly, attracting pollinators with its prolific flowers. It's perfectly at home behind this miniature hedge.

For alternative flowering shrubs, Sarah Raven recommends Philadelphus 'Belle Etoile' – 'a superb philadelphus or mock orange, with one of the most delicious scents, reminiscent of orange blossom.' It blooms from late spring into early summer with large, single white flowers, and flushed-maroon centers. She suggests Vibernum opulus 'Roseum', too, also known as the snowball bush, which is her favorite foliage plant for late spring and early summer picking.

And, for the colder season, don't forget that there are many best winter flowering shrubs to choose from. Some, such as daphne and sarcococca, even offer a beautiful scent.

4. Add shrubs to a Mediterranean-inspired scheme

Drought-tolerant planting schemes are on the rise in popularity. This isn't just because they're so easy to maintain – as they need less water, they're more sustainable, too. Plus, as you'll know if you've already perused our guide to the best drought-tolerant plants, there are tons of beautiful options.

If you're planning a dry garden – perhaps as part of a Mediterranean-inspired scheme – then adding a shrub or two won't go amiss. Classic picks include hebes, euphorbias, rock roses, and of course, lavender – all of which will add striking color and form.

You can find more inspiration for this style in our gravel garden ideas feature.

5. Surround a sunken patio with texture and color

Speaking of euphorbias, can you spot these bright lime-green, almost alien-looking plants rising from behind this sunken seating area? They look gorgeous alongside a dense mass of evergreen foliage which will hold its shape all year, as well as the ferns, geums, and shade-loving hostas that will re-emerge annually.

The mix of textures and colors is the perfect balancer for all the modern hardscaping, softening it beautifully. We're a big fan of the stepping stone paving ideas used here too, which playfully cross the nearby pond.

6. Plant beneath trees for a soothing scene

Shrubs can also play a key role when landscaping around trees. Take this tranquil scene, for instance, where Acer palmatum, Liriodendron tulipifera, and Cornus controversa provide a lush canopy. Beneath, the large topiary domes of evergreen shrub Taxus baccata provide sculptural shape that adds to the overall framework of the design. Shade-tolerant, they will thrive here as long as the soil is moist but well-drained.

Bear in mind that without regular clipping, some types of Taxus baccata will turn into a tree. So if this doesn't appeal, switch it out for a more compact shrub, such as box-leaved honeysuckle. Other good shrubs for under trees include Fatsia japonica and Pieris japonica 'Little Heath' which has attractive foliage.

Woodland perennials, including hostas, geraniums, and dicentra fill in the gaps, offering pops of valuable color, while the central sculpture adds a striking focal point to the pond.

7. Border a patio with hydrangeas

Hydrangeas are a favorite flowering shrub for lots of gardeners, and, once you know how to grow hydrangeas, they will thrive in both pots and in the ground.

With their statement blooms, they make a lovely backdrop for a patio seating area, as seen here. Hydrangea paniculata are particularly on-trend with their cone-shaped flower heads. Sarah Raven favors the 'Limelight' variety, 'which opens the cleanest, brightest acid-green. Then, the flowers fully flatten and turn pure ivory, before being washed with rich pink,' she says.

It has fantastically long garden value, she adds, and is happy in shade too.

8. Break up the layout of your lawn

Rather than opting for a generic stretch of lawn, consider breaking up the layout with pockets of planting. It will add a sense of intrigue to your backyard, as well as elevate the view.

Mix and match your favorites from our pick of the best low-maintenance shrubs for an easy life, and intersperse them with vibrant perennials and perhaps a few annual varieties and small trees.

We love how the theme continues across tiers in this space, too, for a truly spectacular and cohesive setting.

You can find more stunning lawn ideas in our guide.

9. Make a statement with large shrubs in containers

Shrubs can be valuable additions to your container gardening ideas, which is perfect if you're looking for landscaping tips for small plots.

Oversized planters like these can really help to break up a space and make a statement, particularly if they're in a bold hue. These have been filled with dense evergreen shrubs clipped into eye-catching domes.

There are lots of other shrubs that do well in containers, including Pittosporum tenuifolium 'Silver Queen' which has pretty, variegated leaves, and many types of camellias.

10. Elevate an archway

Garden arches and pergolas are brilliant additions to a backyard, whether that's to define a pathway or offer shade to a patio. But if all the hard lines feel a little severe, then it's well worth adding a shrub or two alongside, as well as some climbing plants, of course.

Spotted laurel is a good, easy pick for shady spots and has attractive, mottled foliage and bright red berries in fall. Or, if your structure is near a seating area, go for something scented, such as Mexican orange blossom, or something colorful such as Californian lilac.

11. Frame a water feature

For a more formal look, frame features in your garden with a pair of identical shrubs – like this small fountain flanked by euphorbias. It's a simple approach but the sense of symmetry will always be appealing.

You could double up for your garden gate or perhaps your front door, too, to make a smart first impression. A duo of rosemary bushes, sarcococca, or shrub roses works well. And if you're planting them straight into the ground, you can add to the display by growing pretty blooms at their feet, including spring bulbs.

How do you arrange shrubs?

The golden rule for arranging any plant is to put it in a place where it will thrive. Otherwise, you'll constantly be fighting a losing battle. With this in mind, be sure to group shrubs that like similar conditions – such as shade-loving plants – together.

Of course, you'll also need to think about the overall look of your arrangement. Picking shrubs that offer a variety of textures and tones can work well to create an interesting tapestry. It's always a good idea to try and include something for all seasons, too. For instance, lavender and hydrangeas will look amazing in summer, while witch hazel can offer some much-needed color during the colder months.

It's generally best not to go overboard with tons of different varieties, though, otherwise the outcome can look a little chaotic. Repeat-planting always looks chic and can help to tie together a scheme. And when you go to plant, try to keep the look organic (unless you prefer a very orderly effect). In borders, plant in odd numbers rather than even as it tends to look more pleasing, and avoid distinctly straight lines for a more naturalistic look.

Finally, check the eventual size of your shrub before you plant it and ensure you give it enough surrounding space for it to develop. If planting along a border or a wall, taller varieties should go towards the back, to ensure you can see everything clearly from your garden.