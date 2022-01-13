Wall railing ideas: 12 stylish ways to top your garden walls

The latest wall railing ideas not only look super smart and are certain to raise your property’s curb appeal, but they make stunning garden features and can enhance your home security too.

Whether they’re exquisite originals, sympathetic reproductions or a contemporary statement, wall railings add a real flourish and sense of grandeur to any age or style of property.

Usually found topping street-facing walls, designs vary from narrow shoulder-high panels, rows of traditional waist-high rods or ornate swirling sections of ironwork. There are plenty of purchasing options too from mass produced panels that simply slot or screw together to handcrafted bespoke commissions that are installed on site.

So whether you want to enhance your retaining wall ideas with an elegant finishing touch or you need to create added security at the front of your home, it's easy to find wall railings to suit your space and budget.

12 ways to make a statement with wall railing ideas

The perfect finishing touch to any outside space, there are endless options for wall railing ideas. Check out these stylish and innovative design ideas and start planning yours.

1. Go bespoke for extra impact

This bespoke design by Blacksmith Designer adds a striking focal point to the exterior of this property (Image credit: Blacksmith Designer)

Metal wall railing ideas definitely don’t have to be plain and boring, or faithful reproductions. Commissioning a local craftsman is a great way to create a unique and distinctive feature for your garden wall ideas that is made to measure and can incorporate personal touches too.

'The brief from our client for this project was to develop a concept that was more sculptural and playful than a conventional railing,' says James Price from Blacksmith Designer. 'The long brick wall and the proportions of the railing allowed us to develop a fluid design, one that flows along the wall and around the corner.

'This helps unite both aspects of the front garden and gives the work a really three-dimensional quality. The ironwork was hand forged and has a patinated finish which sits particularly well with the muted tones of the stonework.'

2. Emphasize vertical railings with planting

Project by The London Front Garden Company (Image credit: The London Front Garden Company)

Spindle style railings with ornate railheads are typical of many period properties. Decorative details vary from decade to decade and region to region, but there’s no denying that these regimented and vertical designs add a real smart flourish to any front garden wall.

Want to really accentuate their charm, and add a degree of extra privacy too? Team them with a row of standard or pleached trees. Evergreen trees such as Japanese privet or holly look stunning, especially when neatly clipped. Alternatively try a semi-evergreen hornbeam or beech tree that changes with the seasons but retains its leaves during winter.

3. Reinstate period wall top railings

(Image credit: Lizzie Orme/Future)

Thanks to improved manufacturing processes in the late 1800s, cast-iron railings began appear outside many homes, lining streets and differentiating individual properties from those next door.

More affordable and widely available than the earlier wrought iron designs, this offered homeowners the chance to personalize their own front garden ideas and publicly display a sense of pride and rising affluence.

In the UK, many post-1850 iron railings were seized and removed in 1941-1942 as part of the war effort and Winston Churchill’s request for raw materials, but although popularly thought to be used for building Spitfires many reports now show that they were dumped – many in the Thames estuary.

Today, companies take pride in replacing metal wall railings in sympathetic period designs. With mouldings for many different styles of cast iron railheads they can replace or suggest details that will be in keeping with the scale of the property and any conservation regulations.

4. Go for a sleek and streamlined look

Wall railings are an essential safety feature in this multi-tiered courtyard by Fossey Arora and The Garden Builders (Image credit: Ben Robert of Blooming Photography. Design by Fossey Arora. Landscaping by The Garden Builders)

A marine-inspired railing design, mixing stainless steel and galvanized fencing wire provides not just an essential safety barrier in this tiered garden but a sharp contemporary detail too.

The wall top railings and handrails are essential for safety regulations but are very much an integral part of the design. They bring some dynamic movement to the space as well as being the perfect foil to the lush, glossy foliage, the garden wall water feature idea, and the rich textured backdrop of natural stone, weathered brick and hardwood steps.

5. Introduce an element of color

A bespoke design, such as these railings by Verdigris Metals, can be a wonderful way to add some flair to your garden scheme (Image credit: Verdigris Metals Ltd)

Color is a great way to grab attention in the garden, and what can be more dramatic than incorporating it somewhere unexpected.

Whether you opt for metallic paint, a powder-coated finish or something truly unique for your garden railings, it will create an eye-catching feature that will instantly add character to your outside space.

These bespoke railings by Verdigris Metals were inspired by the seaside location in Cornwall in the UK. Inspired by naval pennants flying in the wind, the stainless-steel rods are bound together with forged textured bands, that echo the dry stone garden wall they sit on. A mix of graphite paint, electropolished stainless-steel finials and red glass finials by Stuart Ackroyd create a highly textured and vibrant set of railings.

6. Try smart and speedy-fit railings

If you're searching for cheap garden ideas and need a more budget-friendly alternative to a bespoke railing design, looking for ready-made wall railings that are quick and straightforward to fit on a DIY basis.

Pre-formed designs come as ready-made panels and are designed to be slotted on to and supported by steel rods with matching finials. These products create a smart boundary that can be used on their own, positioned in a planted border or even sit above a low wall.

Designs vary from traditionally inspired, curved and bow-headed railings but we love the seemingly haphazard lines of this design from B&Q.

7. Keep it classic for a cottage garden vibe

White painted railings are a smart choice for a pretty cottage garden (Image credit: David Grimwade/Alamy Stock Photo)

If you're after a softer look for your wall railing ideas to suit a more romantic cottage garden scheme, this is the option for you.

Curves on top of the railings help to soften the hard materials, while the white finish ties in with the windows and allows the stunning planting to take center stage.

For a uniform look, opt for garden gate ideas made from the same material and finish. Adding extra decorative details to the gate also makes it easier to differentiate between the railings and the entrance to the front garden.

8. Use railings as plant supports

Metal railings can provide support for climbing plants such as clematis, while bright lupins add a bold splash of color (Image credit: Tim Gainey/Alamy Stock Photo)

Blessed with garden wall railings but love squeezing in plants into your garden at every opportunity? Then why not combine the two and seize the chance to grow some of the best plants for garden walls?

The railings can be used as climbing plant support ideas to aid the growth of flowering beauties such as winter or summer flowering clematis, honeysuckle, or the more unusual chocolate vine, all which are guaranteed to attract beneficial pollinators and insects to your plot as well as creating a stunning spectacle.

If you love growing your own, or perhaps are short on space, then you could try growing fast cropping beans, squash, cucumbers or even soft fruits such as thornless blackberries or tayberries up railings instead.

9. Harmonize railing and walling materials

This project by Linsey Evans Garden Design makes a feature of the sloping nature of the plot (Image credit: Linsey Evans Garden Design)

Beautiful walls deserve equally elegant wall railing ideas, and it’s essential to make sure the finishes and design complement each other visually and practically.

The sweeping curves and mellow Purbeck stone-clad walls used in this graceful sloping garden design by Linsey Evans are beautifully highlighted by the linear steel railings. Featuring stepped shorter rails interspersed amongst waist high rods they add a steady rhythm to each terrace without appearing busy or fussy.

For darker stone-clad walls – such as slate or granite – try steel or aluminium rails with a dark gray powder-coated finish. Rich toned hardwoods would also work well or go for a mix of steel with a wooden handrail.

10. Choose a standout design

A bespoke gate and matching railings create a smart entrance to this space, designed by The London Front Garden Company (Image credit: The London Front Garden Company)

If you want to personalize your plot or turn an awkward outdoor area into a stunning feature, ornate wall railing ideas are the way to go.

Sweeping lines, curves and spirals always steal the show in front yard landscaping ideas and you can find them in both off-the-shelf products as well as exquisite bespoke designs. Organic, curling lines naturally complement natural surroundings too – whether it is dappled woodland, prairie style beds or densely planted borders.

11. Raise the wall height with a sculptural wall topper

Metal railings add a decorative touch to the The Spirit of Cornwall Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2018 (Image credit: Mark Ashbee/Alamy Stock Photo)

As well as a making a stunning statement, wall top railings can be an effective security measure. Often raising the wall above shoulder height and adding a projecting, three dimensional railing too, they can prove a useful deterrent to unwelcome opportunists.

Pointed railheads or finials are obvious choices but robust and sculptural designs also work well, slowing down climbing and making it tricky and more noticeable.

Panels with regularly spaced spindles make an attractive feature but do make sure that their spacing is less than a foot-width to avoid them being used as a handy ladder.

12. Green up your wall railings

Vibia Campana wall basket from Elho is available in a range of colors including honey yellow, anthracite and dusty pink (Image credit: Elho)

Transform wall railing ideas into a riot of color with the latest garden planters. There are many different shapes and styles of ‘slot over’ pots for railings, but we love the ease and versatility of this double planter design from Dutch company Elho.

This would work just as well on top of railings in a front garden or on a balcony garden, adding a splash of color and interest to soften the hard lines of the railings.

How can I revive garden wall railings?

Well maintained garden railings definitely give a home curb appeal. Just as important as a neatly painted front door, sturdy squeak-free gate and weed-free front garden they make a great first impression.

If those outside your home are more of a rust-fest than squeaky smart, don’t despair. It’s a pretty simple job to tackle and the results can be dazzling.

Rub down any flaking paint or loose rust with a wire brush and coarse sandpaper. Clean the surface with brush cleaner, white spirit or sugar soap and allow to dry. If there are large areas of exposed rust, brush on a coat of rust sealer. This will seal out moisture and prevent the rust from seeping through the painted finish. Paint on a direct to metal paint such as Hammerite (available from Amazon) or a high grade metal paint.

Wall railings add security and safety elements to this modern sunken patio garden (Image credit: Arcaid Images/Alamy Stock Photos)

How do you install metal wall railings?

Just as with how to build a garden wall, there are a few different techniques for fitting railings and each varies in cost, labour and appearance.

The simplest and most straightforward relies on fixing a base plate – either one at the end of individual railing or one at either end of a section of pre-attached rails. In both cases unless the base is attached to the rear elevation of the wall and cantilevered into a central position, the base plate will still be visible when the installation is completed. Although this may be possible to hide with overspilling foliage, it can detract from the overall finish.

Another, more labour-intensive approach, is to drill a hole for each railing through any coping stone, down into the wall and grout the rod securely in place. This creates a neat result, but it does require the wall and coping to be secure and stable enough to withstand the drilling.