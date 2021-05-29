Toying with the idea of investing in the best outdoor fridge this summer? The knowledge that socialising is best - and more importantly, safest - out in the fresh air this year has encouraged everyone to upgrade their outdoor spaces.

From new furniture and accessories to refreshed patios and planting, too - everyone is revamping their gardens to ensure they have a stylish and welcoming space to enjoy throughout summer and beyond.

But what about eating and drinking outdoors? There's been been a huge increase in people searching for outdoor kitchen ideas and while a barbecue and a sturdy work surface is essentially all you need to make an alfresco kitchen, why stop there?

Having the best outdoor fridge will raise the (entertaining) bar, allowing you and your guests to stay put and enjoy each other's company without having to repeatedly nip indoors to grab a top up.

We've gathered a selection of fridges you can use outdoors - from compact mini fridges for fairweather gatherings to the (more expensive) designs that are built to withstand the elements, so you can leave them outdoors, year round.

Take a look at our picks for the best outdoor fridge, and if you're in the market for an upgrade on your barbecue, check out our best BBQ selection to help you pick the perfect grill.

(Image credit: Ikea)

5 best outdoor fridges - drinks cooling must-haves for any garden gathering

From temporary table-top party fridges to pro-look all-weather designs, we've chosen our five favourite picks for the best outdoor fridge to guarantee cold drinks all summer long. They're the perfect partner to our outdoor bar ideas too.

1. The grab-and-go outdoor fridge

(Image credit: Kuhla)

Kuhla KTTF4BGB-1001 Mini Fridge| £117.21 at Currys

This petite fridge is just the spot to keep your cans of M&S G&T chilled while you relax in the sunshine or catch-up with friends. While many outdoor fridges aren't very exciting to look at, this one features a design on the door that is both decorative and practical, listing out the ingredients for five cocktails from a Cosmo to a Caipirinha. If, however, you're more of a design purist, it's also available in plain black, white or silver colourways. As it's not built for all-weather use, you'll need to bring it indoors when the party's over, but it would come in just as handy in a den or games room, a utility room or even a teen's bedroom.View Deal

2. The fully stocked outdoor fridge

(Image credit: Amazon)

Subcold Super85 Under-Counter Fridge | £259.99 at Amazon

Available in a choice of all black lacquer finish or with a silver glossy door frame, this roomy 85 litre under-counter fridge will give you ample space to keep beer, wine and all the rest, icy cold in your outdoor kitchen. Featuring four removable chrome shelves, one of which is a bottle shelf to keep larger bottles secure, the glass door makes it easy to see the contents and there's a handy integrated LED light inside, too. Not suitable for use in all-weather situations, this neat fridge would make a handy addition to any home office space when you're not using it in the garden.View Deal

3. The portable outdoor fridge

(Image credit: Nisbets)

Lifestyle party cooler | £515.98 at Nisbets

Equally suited for both home and garden use, this 50 litre outdoor fridge on wheels is the perfect partner for a large gathering. It features flip out tables to help you with drinks prep and baskets on the side for storing extra glasses or open bottles. You access the contents from the split-glass, lift-off lid at the top, plus the casters are lockable too so there's no chance it'll roll off your patio, either.View Deal

4. The super compact fridge with ice box

(Image credit: Appliances Direct)

Amica FM0613 tabletop fridge | £101.98 at Appliances Direct

Prefer a smaller outdoor fridge but no less useful? The compact size of this bijou fridge belies its capacity, as it can still cram in plenty of food and drink, and has the added bonus of a mini ice box inside. As this is an indoor tabletop fridge, you can still use it outdoors in dry weather in temperatures up to 38°C, but it should be stored indoors (or in your shed) any other time. Featuring 44 litres of space in the fridge and 3 litres in the ice box, it measures H53xW48xD45cm in size so can easily be stashed behind a garden bar for speedy refills.View Deal

5. The pro kitchen outdoor fridge

(Image credit: Garden Trends)

DracoGrills outdoor fridge and sink|£1,299.99 at Garden Trends

If it's a pro-look outdoor kitchen you're after, you can't go wrong with this slick fridge and sink combo. Made from stainless steel, so it won't rust, the fridge features three shelves with plenty of space for large or small bottles. The sink will obviously need to be plumbed in for use, but once you have them up and running, you'll wonder all summer long how you managed to get by without it. Measuring 90cm in height (154cm if you include the tap) and just under a metre in width, this outdoor kitchen unit packs in a lot in its relatively small footprint. The fridge features a digital adjustable thermostat (so you can dial the degrees down if you prefer a really cold beer) and it comes with a one year warranty. Garden Trends has a selection of outdoor fridges on offer with prices starting from £887, but they're built to last and will handle whatever rain, hail or snow the British weather will throw at them.View Deal

Want to know more about outdoor kitchens? Our handy guide on how to design an outdoor kitchen covers the must-haves and the materials you need to use.