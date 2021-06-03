Aldi is selling a fire pit for under $60 in the latest garden furniture drop
Aldi's latest offering includes plenty of garden buys for celebrating the summer in style
By Millie Hurst
Memorial Day has been and gone, meaning the summer months are finally here - so it's time to get out your best outdoor furniture. Discount supermarket Aldi has some brilliant items dropping soon to help us make the very most out of the sunny weather in our outdoor spaces.
One piece we're particularly impressed by is the Belavi 30 inch Outdoor Fire Pit. The stylish fire pit is made of black powder-coated steel and costs just $59.99.
The item includes a mesh screen and fire poker, and its circular design aids airflow and bigger flames. Its extra-deep design also provides a greater, longer-lasting fire.
If you've been considering investing in one for a while for cosy evenings in your backyard, our guide to the best fire pits has plenty of different options depending on your budget and desired style.
A fire pit is a brilliant way to make a focal point, whether you have a large garden or small patio area. There's something about the crackling flames and warmth of a fire that creates an enchanting atmosphere.
The extra heat will mean summer barbecues and pool parties can extend on into the night, without guests feeling the cold. For ways to incorporate Aldi's fire pit into your backyard ideas, head to our fire pit ideas feature.
Elsewhere in the range of garden items from Aldi, there is a practical outdoor rug in brown. The best outdoor rugs will help to zone an area of your garden, blending the boundary between indoors and out by creating an outdoor living room feel.
Aldi is also selling a large gazebo for outdoor entertaining, providing some shelter from the sun. The flame-resistant canopy has a basket for holding drinks and condiments, as well as a built-in bottle opener.
It also has loop fasteners on the canopy top for hanging lights. We think a fire pit, some warm blankets and this lit canopy would make for the perfect outdoor space for evening get-togethers.
The gazebo and fire pit will be available from June 9th, whereas the outdoor rug is already on sale while stocks last.
Will you be giving your patio an upgrade with some new outdoor furniture this summer?
