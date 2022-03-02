Our 5 favourites from Aldi's garden furniture range

The Aldi garden furniture range for spring/summer 2022 is full of bargains for revamping your outdoor space – but they won't hang around for long

outdoor snug seat in natural tones with cream cushions on an outdoor rug
(Image credit: Aldi)
The Aldi garden furniture range has some seriously stylish options if you're looking to refresh your garden this summer. The collection is full of great designs, and pieces that won't break the bank.

Here, we've rounded up the five best garden furniture pieces still available on the SpecialBuys website. Cue lazy days in the garden...

1. Rope effect rocking chair

rope effect outdoor rocking chair with beige cushions

(Image credit: Aldi)

Rope Effect Rocking Chair, £129.99
Create a cosy corner with this lovely outdoor rocking chair, complete with comfy cream cushions. It's weather-resistant and will bring a modern feel to your outdoor space. This online exclusive is already selling fast.

2. Rope effect coffee set

rope effect coffee set with sofa, chairs and table set on an outdoor rug

(Image credit: Aldi)

Rope Effect Coffee Set, £399.99
Bring the comfort of the indoors out with this chic coffee set. It's perfect for creating a convivial outdoor space for gathering with friends, coming with a two-seater sofa, two chairs and a small circular table. Create a distinct zone by setting the furniture on top of an outdoor rug.

3. Rattan corner sofa and cover

rattan corner sofa with cream cushions from aldi

(Image credit: Aldi)

Rattan corner sofa and cover, £299.98
Make a stylish and practical outdoor living room with this sell-out rattan corner sofa, available with either grey or cream cushions. This particular piece has proven to be incredibly popular, thanks to its modular design. It comes with a cover to protect it from the elements.

4. Snug seat

rope effect outdoor snug seat from Aldi with beige cushions

(Image credit: Aldi)

Rope Effect Snug Seat, £249.99
Update your patio, conservatory, or decking with this snug seat from Aldi. Ideal for long summer days reading or simply soaking up the sun in the garden, it has five cream cushions and a gently curving, light brown frame. 

5. Rattan sofa set with canopy

outdoor rattan sofa with canopy and three seats

(Image credit: Aldi)

Rattan Effect Sofa Set with Canopy, £449.99
This eye-catching sofa set with pop-up shade comes fully assembled with two extra chairs, a side table and a square coffee table. The chairs are lower than the sofa and can be tucked underneath it for storing away neatly.

When thinking about where to buy garden furniture, we often overlook the Aldi SpecialBuys website, but we're really impressed by the latest offerings. Will you be revamping your garden with some new seating this spring?

