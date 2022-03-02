Our 5 favourites from Aldi's garden furniture range

The Aldi garden furniture range has some seriously stylish options if you're looking to refresh your garden this summer. The collection is full of great designs, and pieces that won't break the bank.

Here, we've rounded up the five best garden furniture pieces still available on the SpecialBuys website. Cue lazy days in the garden...

1. Rope effect rocking chair

(Image credit: Aldi)

Gardenline Rope Effect Rocking Chair, £129.99 at Aldi

Create a cosy corner with this lovely outdoor rocking chair, complete with comfy cream cushions. It's weather-resistant and will bring a modern feel to your outdoor space. This online exclusive is already selling fast.

2. Rope effect coffee set

(Image credit: Aldi)

Gardenline Rope Effect Coffee Set, £399.99 at Aldi

Bring the comfort of the indoors out with this chic coffee set. It's perfect for creating a convivial outdoor space for gathering with friends, coming with a two-seater sofa, two chairs and a small circular table. Create a distinct zone by setting the furniture on top of an outdoor rug.

3. Rattan corner sofa and cover

(Image credit: Aldi)

Rattan corner sofa and cover, £299.98 at Aldi

Make a stylish and practical outdoor living room with this sell-out rattan corner sofa, available with either grey or cream cushions. This particular piece has proven to be incredibly popular, thanks to its modular design. It comes with a cover to protect it from the elements.

4. Snug seat

(Image credit: Aldi)

Gardenline Rope Effect Snug Seat, £249.99 at Aldi

Update your patio, conservatory, or decking with this snug seat from Aldi. Ideal for long summer days reading or simply soaking up the sun in the garden, it has five cream cushions and a gently curving, light brown frame.

5. Rattan sofa set with canopy

(Image credit: Aldi)

Rattan Effect Sofa Set with Canopy, £449.99 at Aldi

This eye-catching sofa set with pop-up shade comes fully assembled with two extra chairs, a side table and a square coffee table. The chairs are lower than the sofa and can be tucked underneath it for storing away neatly.

When thinking about where to buy garden furniture, we often overlook the Aldi SpecialBuys website, but we're really impressed by the latest offerings. Will you be revamping your garden with some new seating this spring?