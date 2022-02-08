Aldi hanging egg chair is back for just £189.99 - but you'll need to act fast

The Aldi hanging egg chair is back! Set your alarms, because one of the very best garden swing seats is making its long-awaited return for 2022.

This immensely popular chair won't hang around on the Aldi 'Special Buys' site for long – in previous years, it's said to have sold out in minutes. Here's what you need to know about the latest version.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi hanging egg chair

Aldi’s famous Hanging Egg Chair is coming back for 2022, just in time for us to prepare our gardens for spring. It will be available online only from 8am on Sunday, 13th February.

Since getting your hands on one feels like winning the lottery, we'd recommend you log on early and be ready to sit in a virtual queue of thousands of people. As with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The new Aldi hanging egg chair costs just £189.99 and has a textural, woven design that's great for adding a boho feel to your outdoor living space. Plus its sumptuous grey cushions and rocking motion bring the comfort of the indoors outdoors.

(Image credit: Aldi)

As for where to put it, there are plenty of options. The fan-favourite product will update patios, terraces, decking areas and conservatories, offering a welcoming spot for reading, relaxing, or planning your dream garden.

Whether it's a highly coveted Aldi hanging egg chair or a set of deck chairs, the best garden furniture will helps us to maximise the outdoor space we have when the weather warms up.

Despite its budget price tag, the Aldi egg chair will certainly stand the test of time with its weather-resistant, powder-coated frame. For an additional £10 and extra protection against the elements, you can order the Hanging Egg Chair with Cover (£199.99).

(Image credit: Aldi)

If you miss out, there are lots of other options. Look on eBay, Wayfair and at similar hanging swing chairs, available at Amazon.

The new B&M hanging egg chair is another brilliant option, and depending on availability in your local store, you may be able to pick up a range of designs, from the sleek black New York to the brand new Island Paradise chair.

Good luck!