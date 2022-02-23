Aldi fans, assemble. The sell-out Aldi inflatable hot tub is back for 2022! It costs £399.99 and is available to buy online now.

Investing in one of the best hot tubs totally changes the game, letting you make the most of your outdoor space whether unwinding solo under the stars or enjoying long and lazy summer barbecues with friends.

Aldi shoppers are seriously impressed by the spacious and sturdy design of this budget-friendly garden accessory.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi inflatable hot tub

The Intex Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub, at Aldi fits up to four adults, and as the name implies, it's inflatable. So you can store it away neatly when it's not in use and save valuable space on your lawn or patio.

It comes in a classic grey shade and has octagonal shape, measuring approximately 201 x 201 x 71cm. It also has two headrests so you can sit back and relax.

But the best thing of all is without doubt the price. Compared to many hard-shell hot tubs which can cost up to £10,000, Aldi's offering is extremely reasonable at under £400.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The Aldi inflatable hot tub has 135 bubble jets, heated air bubbles and a capacity of 795 litres, sure to make you feel like you're in a luxury spa. In terms of the practical side of things, an insulated and lockable cover will protect it from the elements and stop leaves and other debris from making their way in.

It also comes with loads of accessories, including a carry bag, a thermal ground cloth and two test strips for checking the water's pH levels. Reviews comment that it's easy to assemble, sturdy enough to sit on the edge of it, and great value for money.

This spring, Aldi is helping us revamp our lacklustre gardens with a whole range of outdoor living ideas. For example, the latest hanging egg chair (which will be back in stock soon), and a ceramic egg barbecue and gazebo.

The days are gradually get longer and our gardens are showing the first signs of spring, so we're more than ready to update our back gardens making them feel like our very own spa-like retreat.