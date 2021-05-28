Aldi's pizza oven is back just in time for the warmer weather

Summer is almost here, bringing warmer weather and the opportunity to enjoy some outdoor dining. If you're on the hunt for the best pizza oven, Aldi's popular model is making a long-awaited return.

The Large Stainless Steel Pizza Oven is an online exclusive and costs just £499.99. It will be back on sale from Sunday May 30th – just in time for the sunny weather.

Keep an eye out for the top-quality pizza oven this Bank Holiday Sunday. Along with your BBQ, a pizza oven will set you up for a summer of alfresco dining with friends and family.

The sturdy oven has an underframe with a shelf and wheels. The wheels will make it easy to move around your patio ideas and to put away in the garden shed when not in use. Speaking of which, if your shed's already overflowing with garden tools, our shed storage ideas will help you to restore some order.

The pizza oven has a speedy heat-up time of around 10 minutes, so you won't have to wait long before tucking in. Good news if you're entertaining, as you never want guests hungrily waiting for the BBQ to get going.

Aldi's pizza oven comes with a few accessories, including an ash brush, pizza server, pizza cutter, and a pizza shovel so you can pretend to be head chef at your very own Italian pizzeria.

It also has a protection cover if you're unable to store it in a shed. If you fancy something a little different, the oven can also be used for baking homemade bread, lasagne, and roasting.

Shoppers on Aldi’s website have praised the pizza oven for being 'good quality at a great price.' One customer said that it 'makes delicious pizzas in 90 seconds, so much tastier than shop bought', while another simply called it a 'game changer.'

If you love the idea of wood-fired pizza at home, set an alarm for this Sunday morning as this Aldi fan-favourite is sure to sell out quickly.

For authentic homemade margheritas every time, follow our handy guide on how to use a pizza oven. This will also help you ensure you're using the oven safely. Will you be picking one up?

