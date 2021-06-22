10 Amazon gardening essentials you never knew you needed...

If you’re looking for some gardening essentials this Amazon Prime Day, we’ve got you covered. Sure, these items might not be flashy, or even that exciting, but it’s always good to be prepared for those upcoming garden jobs. After all, everyone loves a well-stocked shed! So why not think ahead, grab some of these items, and save some money in the process?

We’ve rounded up some of our top Amazon gardening essentials that are perfect for every gardener. From durable weed membrane to keep those pesky intruders at bay, bags of lawn seed for growing lush-looking turf, and soil pH kits for optimum growing conditions (plus plenty more), you’ll find all the essential gardening deals you need in this selection. And, once you’ve finished scrolling, you can find even more great Amazon Prime Day garden deals in our guide.

Gardening essentials for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Suplong Soil PH Testing Kit 3 in 1 Plant Soil Tester Kit | £9.99 now £6.96 at Amazon (save £3.03)

Want to make sure you know what type of soil you have so you can choose the right plants for your garden borders and give them the best chance of flourishing? With this soil test kit you can check the soil moisture, pH value and sunlight level of your plants. There's no batteries required, simply insert the sensor probe into the soil for the results. A handy buy that will help you to improve your flowerbeds. View Deal

GARDENA Water Stop 13 mm | £10.64 now £4.24 at Amazon (save £6.40)

This handy little garden tool is what you need to connect 13 mm (1/2") and 15 mm (5/8") garden hoses with your irrigation devices. It has a water stop feature, which automatically stops the water flow when the additional irrigation accessory is removed. View Deal

Deco-Pak Horticultural Sharp Sand Grit Sand 20kg | £15.99 now £9.71 at Amazon (save £6.28)

This useful buy is ideal for breaking up heavy clay soils to create better growing conditions. You can also add it to compost as it will improve the drainage for seedlings and cuttings. Also useful for top dressing lawns to get them looking their best. View Deal

Westland Top Soil, Big Value Bag, 35 litres | £11.21 now £10.24 at Amazon (save 7%)

Give your garden a boost this summer with this specially selected and graded top soil, which is ideal for general planting and lawn preparation. Highly rated on customer reviews, this is a rich clay loam soil with a high humus content which helps to retain essential nutrients and moisture. View Deal

Grass Lawn Seed Speedy 1.4KG Premium Quality | £14.79 now £12.99 at Amazon (save £1.80)

If your lawn took a bashing over winter and it's not back to its best yet this summer, this lawn seed could be what you need. This grass seed will cover up to 84 square metres when overseeding or 42 square metres for a new lawn and can deliver results in 7-14 days. It's a good option whether you're seeding a new lawn, repairing bare patches or trying to improve your existing lawn.

Save 27% today HOMOZE Hose Pipe Expandable Garden Hose Pipe 100FT | £38.99 now £28.59 at Amazon (save £10.40)

Easy to operate and store in your garden shed, this flexible garden hose expands to 100ft so you can reach the the far end of most gardens. The hose won't tangle or twist, while the spray gun has eight different modes. It also comes with a handy storage bag so you can pack it neatly away over winter.

GARDENA Water Computer Multi Control duo: Automatic irrigation control | £104.86 now £83.64 at Amazon (save £21.22)

Your plants will always be well watered if you snap up this great deal for Amazon Prime Day. Whether you're at home or away, with this control unit you can water two different areas of the garden at the same time. It allows you to select the start of watering, duration and the frequency of watering, with up to three different cycles per day. Now you can go away on holiday safe in the knowledge that your plants will still be alive when you return home.

Miracle-Gro Evergreen Complete 4 in 1 Lawn Food | £16.49 now £12 at Amazon (save £4.49)

Get your lawn looking greener in just a few days by adding this lawn feed to your grass. It helps to kill weeds and moss, while also making your lawn thicker and healthier. It will protect your lawn during particularly hot, dry periods too. Use from April to September for best results.

Patio Magic! Concentrate: Ideal for Patios, Paths and Driveways | £22.99 now £18 at Amazon (save £4.99) Want the best patio cleaner to get your outside space looking great again? This buy is suitable for use on outdoor hard surfaces and will get rid of green mould and algae from patios, paths and driveways. There's no need for additional scrubbing, simply apply the solution as per the instructions and you'll see results in 2-4 days.