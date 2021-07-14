In the market for an Argos garden furniture set? Smart idea: Argos sell some great outdoor furniture, from patio dining sets to bistro sets and even garden sofas. Whether your current set is looking a tad worse for wear or you've recently become a garden owner (welcome!) we're here with the best Argos garden furniture for 2021 – or SS21 – to make this summer one to remember.

Whether you have an empty balcony to fill or a large patio, Argos garden furniture is a smart go-to, mostly because it's high quality but also because it's convenient. With home delivery and click and collect at your local Sainsbury's available. Also, don't forget that Argos now stock Habitat products online.

Argos garden furniture tends to sell out every year, and for good reason, too. Most of the time it's budget-friendly, and it's always high quality. To last you through summer 2021 and out the other side. Get your hands on something we've featured below now, as the warm weather is here and it's officially WFG (work from garden) season.

Argos garden furniture sets – our 8 favourites

1. This wooden corner sofa set for maximising your space (and seating)

Click the image to shop this Argos garden furniture set. (Image credit: Argos)

This lovely set is large, since it can seat up to six people, and it comes complete with a table – the end of each side of the sofa also features a shelf for drinks and snacks to sit, too. Not just that but 13 comfortable cushions (with removable covers) come included, and you can leave it outside all year round – just protect it with a cover when you're not using. Convenient...

Argos Home 6 Seater Wooden Corner Sofa Set

Made from FSC-certified Acacia wood, and it can be arranged to suit your garden layout, this corner garden sofa is great for maximising space. It will arrive in two packages, and it takes two people to assemble – that's a day's worth of fun.

2. This six-seater dining set for family barbecues

Click the image to shop this Argos garden furniture set. (Image credit: Argos)

We think this is a bargain for £350, especially since it can seat six for dining. Use it for breakfast, lunch or dinner come summertime – the chairs are stackable and the table folds when it comes to storing. Leave it outside year-round, just be sure to protect it with a cover, and give it a clean every now and then. Perfect for large families or those who love to entertain.

Argos Home Richmond 6 Seater Wooden Patio Set

Made from solid wood so super sturdy, this patio set includes a table, two benches and two chairs. It will arrive to you in three packages, and it needs two people for assembly. Buy it now before the price gets higher...

3. Small garden, balcony or terrace? This two-in-one set can be used for chilling and dining

Click the image to shop this Argos garden furniture set. (Image credit: Argos)

Are looking for a space-savvy set for a smaller garden – perhaps a balcony or terrace? This is the one for you. It's both a bench and bistro set, and it takes up a minimal amount of space. Use it for eating breakfast, sitting back with a book in the sun, enjoying a few nibbles in the evening and so much more. Oh, and it's made from FSC-certified Acacia wood.

Argos Home Wooden Bench to Bistro Set

This foldable bench to bistro set is affordable, space-savvy and convenient if you are a two-person (or single) household. It's weather-resistant, too, and surprisingly enough, it requires two people to assemble.

4. For large families with small(er) gardens – an eight-seater space-savvy dining furniture set

(Image credit: Argos)

If you love to dine alfresco but you have a small amount of space to do so (and you have children who like to play outdoors) then this Argos garden furniture set is the one for you. It can seat a whopping eight people, while all of the chairs tuck under the table to make it super space-savvy. The table even has a glass top, and eight cushions come included. Leave it out year-round, just cover it up in wintertime.

Argos Home Rope Cube 8 Seater Patio Set

This rattan furniture set boasts a metal frame and a glass-topped table, making it as sturdy as it is stylish and practical. It's perfect for those who often host in the summertime – just imagine having a family BBQ around this beauty. It will arrive in three packages, so prepare to get building.

5. A bamboo effect set to add a boho vibe

A member of the Gardeningetc team owns and love this Argos garden furniture set. It's ideal for any size space, whether for a terrace or a large deck, while with the addition of some outdoor scatter cushions it looks double its price tag. With black angled legs and a handwoven rattan-effect bamboo toned frame, it's eyecatching for sure. Don't worry: it shouldn't distract guests from your lovely flowerbeds. Oh, and did we mention that the seat cushions come included with this one?

Click the image to shop this Argos garden furniture set. (Image credit: Argos)

Argos Home 4 Seater Bamboo Sofa Set

Boasting a steel frame, this sturdy Argos garden furniture set comes with a glass-topped table and it can seat four comfortably. Each chair has a weight limit of 110kg, while the sofa can take double the weight, 220kg.

6. This six seater dining set for family get togethers

A cheap price to pay to seat six people for dinner alfresco, this grey metal set features stackable chairs to save valuable garden space when not in use, while its glass-topped table is easy to dismantle for the winter. A parasol even comes included in the box, to shield you from the sun or protect you from the rain (we do live in the UK!) and the best part is that it's super easy to keep clean. It's also totally weatherproof, and the textaline chairs are super comfortable by nature. Place this set on your decking or a patio and invite your friends over.

Click the image to shop this Argos garden furniture set. (Image credit: Argos Home)

Argos Home Sicily 6 Seater Metal Patio Set

This entire Argos garden furniture set is made of steel, and it has air vents for added stability. Each chair has a maximum user weight of 110kg, while it requires two people for assembly.

7. A folding bistro set for balconies – like this one

Click the image to shop this Argos garden furniture set. (Image credit: Argos)

An affordable bistro set fit for smaller outdoor spaces – balconies, teeny patios, terraces – the Eve set is even foldable. To save what precious floorspace you do have, when not in use. It's made of metal and is blue in colour to add some well-needed colour to your garden, and we think it's perfect for enjoying breakfast in the sun or a few drinks al fresco. You might want to buy some cushions to use it with to make it a tad comfier, but other than that it's a bargain.

Argos Home Eve Folding 2 Seater Metal Bistro Set

Made of steel and foldable for your convenience, you might want to protect this garden furniture set with a cover during the winter, but other than that it's fuss-free. The table has a diameter of 60cm making it perfect for two (or one!).

