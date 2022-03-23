B&M garden furniture is back with a striking outdoor sofa

B&M has launched a stunning new collection of outdoo furniture, complete with a modern corner sofa, a rattan bistro set, and even a tiki bar. Ordering the best garden furniture now will help us get our gardens ready for spring/summer in style.

Prices start at just £35 and there's even a corner sofa to rival Aldi's...

1. 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Set

(Image credit: B&M)

Island Paradise 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Set, £200 at B&M

This rattan bistro set is made up of two comfortable armchairs and a small coffee table with an easily-cleaned glass top. It's perfect for a morning cappuccino on the patio or evening whiling away the hours with a rosé. Add outdoor cushions for extra pattern and color.

2. Corner sofa set

(Image credit: B&M)

Montreal Luxury Corner Sofa Set, £700 at B&M

Update your decking with this chic corner sofa and table set. This large sofa is great for entertaining or simply soaking up the sun. Its black and grey tones will make your plants really stand out, like in the image above, and the string design stops it from feeling bulky.

3. String Chair

(Image credit: B&M)

Island Paradise String Chair, £35 at B&M

This string chair in a natural tone is a real bargain at £35. It could be used indoors in a conservatory or outside, whether you have a tiny balcony or spacious outdoor seating area. Tiki-style parasol optional but encouraged.

(Image credit: B&M)

Island Paradise Tiki Bar Set with Stools, £350 at B&M

Bring a carefree summer feel to your back garden and transport yourself and guests to the Bahamas with this fun tiki bar set. It comes with two bar stools. All that's missing are some homemade piña coladas.

If you've got your eye on one of these B&M garden furniture pieces, head to the B&M website to find out if it's in stock in your local store. Read our guide on where to buy garden furniture in stock now if your favourite piece is sold out.

The B&M string chair is brilliant value given that similar models from places like Wayfair can set you back £280. Will you be picking any of these outdoor furniture pieces up this spring?