Once nick-named hill billy pools, stock tank pools, have become the latest must-have garden feature. In this charming garden stock tank pool makeover, the pool was the finishing touch to the ultimate outdoor living space.

Annabelle Rogers documented her garden's incredible makeover on Instagram @designermumetc. Her posts showcasing her new outdoor kitchen and living room clocked up 1,000s of likes from her followers. However, it was the pool ideas that really caught our attention.

The bathing area before makeover (Image credit: Annabelle Rogers)

'The stock tank pool area was originally designed to house a bathtub,' explains Annabelle. 'However as I created quite a spacious area, once we put the bath there, it looked a little lost!'

'I remember a friend of mine sending me a link on Instagram for the dip tanks and I thought that would be a perfect alternative. So I measured the area and found the perfect sized one to fit the space I had.'

Bathing area after the tiles had been laid (Image credit: Annabelle Rogers)

The inspiration for the space all started with some outdoor kitchen ideas and soon led to Annabelle creating designated spaces within the garden, using stylish pergola ideas as a way of dividing the space.

'I started with the outdoor kitchen and the idea then led to us having an outdoor bathing area!' she says. 'I wanted it to feel very natural, so having the pergola helped separate it from the patio area.'

Outdoor kitchen area (Image credit: Annabelle Rogers)

Every luxury you would expect in an indoor bathroom is included in the spacious bathing area. Taps are on hand to easily fill up the tank, while a plinth provides space for a drink and candles to be perched.

'The tiles added a really nice homely feel to the area and the fairy lights just brought it to life especially at night,' Annabelle adds. For more outdoor lighting ideas take a look at our guide.



(Image credit: Annabelle Rogers)

'Most of the materials (wood) were sourced locally, we have a place about 5 minutes from us which is very handy! The taps I took from the bath I was going to use and we decided to install a hot and cold tap so we can enjoy a nice hot soak.'

(Image credit: Annabelle Rogers)

The dip tank itself cost £695, however, Annabelle was able to keep costs down by reusing leftover materials from previous projects.

While a dip tank was never in the original plan, the mistake of making the space too big for a bathtub turned out to be a stroke of genius.