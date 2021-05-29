With the weather hotting up, it’s the perfect time to be getting outside and making the most of our outdoor spaces once more. Having somewhere that’s stylish and comfy where we can catch up with friends and family is top of our garden wishlists.

That’s exactly what DIY savvy couple Cat and Jono Stuart have achieved with their garden design ideas, transforming a neglected, uninspiring courtyard into a welcoming outdoor living space complete with DIY pergola and outdoor kitchen. There's even an outdoor shower that’s perfect for using after those sunny beach days we’re all looking forward to this summer.

Having completed an extensive renovation on their house, which Cat has documented on Instagram @catrin.stuart, the couple’s next goal was to update the garden to create an indoor-outdoor flow that worked better with their new extension. When COVID hit and lockdown restrictions were imposed, the couple suddenly found they had more time on their hands and decided to give the garden makeover a go themselves.

DIY courtyard makeover

Before

The previous space was an unloved, unused area that lacked character (Image credit: Catrin Stuart/@catrin.stuart)

‘The builders had paved the outside space and run the plumbing for the outdoor kitchen and shower underneath the patio as we knew we eventually wanted to include those features, but other than that we just had a blank canvas to work with,’ says Cat.

Painting the walls a soft shade of pink was the starting point for the courtyard makeover. ‘We’ve got pops of pink throughout the house and Jono suggested it would work in the garden too,’ explains Cat. ‘I grew up in the Caribbean and knew the painted walls would give it the Caribbean vibe I was after. Trying to get hold of any suitable pink paint during lockdown turned out to be harder than we thought it would be! We ended up having to order some online without having tried a tester pot, so we just had to hope it looked ok.’

After

Pink walls form the backdrop to the new pergola and seating area (Image credit: Catrin Stuart/@catrin.stuart)

The couple kept seeing images of pergolas on Instagram and Pinterest and were keen to try something similar in the corner of their garden to help zone the patio. Jono searched online for some step-by-step guides on how to build a pergola, then once confident he could build one himself, he ordered a load of timber from a local timber merchants and got to work.

‘The timber for the pergola cost around £300,’ says Cat. ‘It went up super quickly too; it took Jono just two days to build it. We attached the frame to the garden walls and then added the roof slats on top.’

Image 1 of 2 The frame of the pergola is built - swipe to see how it came together (Image credit: Catrin Stuart/@catrin.stuart) Image 1 of 2 The frame of the pergola is built - swipe to see how it came together (Image credit: Catrin Stuart/@catrin.stuart) Image 2 of 2 Roof and side slats are added to the main framework of the pergola (Image credit: Catrin Stuart/@catrin.stuart)

One of our favorite elements of the patio makeover has to be the spacious corner sofa. The couple saved themselves a massive amount of money by building it themselves. ‘Jono followed a You Tube tutorial and the sofas were built within a couple of days. I ordered some dark grey sofa cushions on Ebay, and our outdoor seating ideas were pretty much complete.’

The timber for the sofas and the cushions cost around £350 in total – a huge saving when you compare it to the cost of buying a similar wooden corner sofa, which can cost in the region of £2,000.

If you want to make similar savings by making your own budget-friendly garden furniture, make sure you check out our pallet furniture ideas, or why not follow our guide on how to build a pallet bench?

Image 1 of 2 Building the frame for the corner sofa - swipe to see the completed design (Image credit: Catrin Stuart/@catrin.stuart) Image 1 of 2 Building the frame for the corner sofa - swipe to see the completed design (Image credit: Catrin Stuart/@catrin.stuart) The completed design slots neatly underneath the pergola Image 2 of 2 The completed design slots neatly underneath the pergola (Image credit: Catrin Stuart/@catrin.stuart)

On the other side of the space, Cat and Jono have used their DIY skills for some outdoor kitchen ideas, plus they've even included an outdoor shower, which is tucked neatly against the garden wall. Colorful wall tiles complement the pink walls, while an outdoor tap made from copper piping is a fun touch.

‘We live five minutes from the sea and love surfing and paddle boarding, so having an outdoor shower with hot water is perfect for washing off all the sand when we get home,’ says Cat.

A DIY kitchen and outdoor shower complete the couple's new outdoor set-up (Image credit: Catrin Stuart/@catrin.stuart)

In autumn, the couple added a roof to their pergola to weatherproof the space during the cooler months, while a couple of patio heaters meant they were able to use the space over winter, too.

The OSB board and corrugated roof took less than an hour to be attached to the frame of the pergola, and it can easily be removed during the summer if needed. ‘With our unpredictable weather, I think it might be staying on though!’ says Cat. Festoon lights, an outdoor rug and lots of cushions give the whole space a cosy, welcoming vibe.

The couple now have a cozy outdoor space they can enjoy all year round (Image credit: Catrin Stuart/@catrin.stuart)

‘Adding the pergola and outdoor kitchen has given us the perfect outdoor entertaining space that we always wanted. We love being out here reading the papers at the weekend or sitting chatting with friends,’ says Cat. ‘Plus, we’ve saved thousands of pounds doing this garden makeover ourselves. It’s definitely worth giving it a go if you want to save some money on your garden project.’ We couldn’t agree more.

If you’re feeling inspired, take a look at our cheap garden ideas for more budget-friendly ways to transform your space.