The Blenheim Palace Flower Show is to go ahead this summer, despite the pandemic

The Blenheim Palace Flower show is to go ahead this summer, offering an abundance of garden design ideas and beautiful blooms. The popular horticultural event will make a return between 25th and 27th June 2021. Visitors will be able to enjoy garden talks with horticulture experts and enthusiasts. Food and drink will be on offer, as well as more than 300 exhibitors, an outdoor ‘floral street’, and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

(Image credit: Blenheim Palace)

A riot of colour, fragrance and weird and wonderful plants, the 20,000-square-foot Grand Floral Pavilion forms the centrepiece of the Show and features the UK’s finest nurseries and growers giving expert advice and gardening ideas.

'It’s fantastic to be back at Blenheim, it’s the perfect place to stage a flower show,' said Mig Kimpton, horticultural curator for the Blenheim Palace Flower Show. 'I enjoy working within the stunning estate and engaging with all the plantsmen and all our visitors - especially having had a year off,' he added.

(Image credit: Blenheim Palace Flower Show)

This year’s show features a series of new additions including the Floral Street, a newly created area that will see some new exhibitors display their plants in a unique way. The area will be creatively decorated and the perfect place to explore and linger as you decide which plants to buy for your flowerbed ideas.

(Image credit: Blenheim Palace Flower Show)

Plant growers and experts will be available to give tips and advice on all gardening issues, and visitors will be able to purchase plants from their nurseries directly at the show.

There's also a new addition to the show – a nationwide competition arranged by show organisers Aztec and the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies. It is title ‘From the Floral Imagination’ and will include five competitive floral art classes. The winner will receive the Blenheim Floral Art Award 2021.

(Image credit: Blenheim Palace Flower Show)

There will also be three new and inspiring Show Gardens at this year’s show. All built from scratch in the showground by experienced garden designers, so you can be sure to get plenty of inspiration for everything from modern garden ideas to more traditional cottage garden ideas. The best garden will be awarded the Blenheim Show Garden Award 2021. You can book tickets now at the Blenheim Palace website.