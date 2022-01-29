A property expert says that the color scheme you choose for your front garden impacts on how appealing your home looks to buyers. According to realtor Juliette Hohnen, there are two hues to avoid in your hanging baskets and flower beds if your house is on the market.

Paying close attention to color when making your favorite garden design ideas a reality might just give you a competitive edge when it comes to shifting your house.

Juliette Hohnen, of Douglas Elliman, is a renowned realtor, named as one of the top 30 real estate agents in Hollywood by The Hollywood Reporter. She has years of experience helping people to get the best price for their homes.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Colors not to plant in your garden when selling your home

It's remarkable how much your garden adds to your house value, and as one of the first things prospective buyers see, your front yard plays a key role in making a great first impression. 'I like to avoid reds and yellow flowers because I think flowers which are blues, whites, lilacs, purples and pinks look pretty,' says Juliette.

'When you use reds and yellows, your garden tends to look like a park in Brighton or garden at Buckingham Palace. Obviously, no weeds and an immaculate lawn is a plus,' the real estate agent shares.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Although it's entirely subjective – some visitors might just fall in love with your red geraniums or cheery sunflowers – we can totally see why you might opt for a subdued garden color scheme when appealing to a vast range of people.

As Juliette mentions, it's well worth keeping your lawn looking its best too. Consider asking a friend to look at your garden with a fresh eye and tell you if there's anything they think needs tidying up.

Besides staying away from bright reds and yellows, Juliette suggests we 'stir the imagination of potential buyers by showing them how the garden can be used.' For example, you could create an outdoor dining area or a Zen garden for meditation.

(Image credit: Getty)

Classics like lavender, blue delphiniums, hydrangeas, and lobelia will always look beautiful while keeping things feeling calm and restful.

Ready to get to work on your garden? Read up on how to plan your garden design to make sure it looks its best.