The one plant David Domoney will be buying as a gift this Christmas
We asked garden experts how to make sure yours looks good all year round
By Millie Hurst published
David Domoney has revealed one plant that makes for a great Christmas gift: the Silver Holly. Potted up with some cyclamen or trailing ivy, he says this easy-to-grow plant looks striking in outdoor spaces.
So if you're looking for last-minute Christmas gifts for gardeners, or indeed yourself, this could be a great choice. We asked experts how to care for it and where best to put it.
David Domoney's festive plant gift recommendation
David Domoney is a horticulturist, author, and TV host from Love Your Garden who also appears on This Morning. The gardening expert recommends the Handsworth New Silver Holly or Ilex Aquifolium as a larger gift for the garden.
On his blog, he says this easy-to-grow silver-edged holly smothered in orange-red berries looks spectacular displayed in decorative containers. 'They make a wonderful gift placed either side of the front door or on the garden patio,' he says.
To make these container gardening ideas extra special, David says, you could 'plant cyclamen and trailing ivies around the base of the holly stem.' This is a lovely way to add interest and color.
Evie Lane, Gardening Expert at Primrose, says that this plant is a great gift option as it is easy to look after. She adds that the 'Silver Queen' variety attracts bees, insects and butterflies – great if you're looking for bee-friendly plants for your plot.
'They make for eye-catching focal points in the garden when trimmed into pyramid shapes and potted – but are versatile enough to make dense intruder-proof hedges too,’ says Evie. 'It's hardiness means it needs minimal care, with light pruning either in late winter or early spring so that new growth can emerge later on in spring months.
Evie recommends you cut branches back to branch union to promote air circulation and prevent over crowding, disposing of any dead leaves as you go. As for where to put Silver Holly, they're best grown in an area that receives full sun or is only lightly shaded.
You can't get more festive than holly and ivy – will you be incorporating some Silver Holly into your garden this year?
Millie joined Gardeningetc in early 2021. At this time of year, she enjoys getting festive with some wreath making and loves creating a vibrant display of containers in her small urban garden. She loves picking up new plants at the local garden center and is never without some fresh flowers at home. Her favorite houseplant is her variegated pothos that's currently climbing its way over her bookshelves.
