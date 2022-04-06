DFS' first outdoor sofa range takes the outdoor living room trend to the next level

Sofa specialists DFS has launched its first outdoor sofa range. After years of creating sofas for our homes, DFS has created an outdoor sofa that looks like it was plucked straight out of a living room.

April is the perfect time to invest in the best garden furniture in preparation for summer. In many of the garden furniture launches this year, we've seen lots of them pushing the boundaries between indoors and outdoors, as we continue to seek out sophisticated outdoor living space ideas.

The new DFS outdoor sofa range taps into the trend but has gone a step further. The two news outdoor sofa ranges look like they could have been dropped straight from a living room into our patio furniture ideas.

The ranges are made up of the Hosta and the Salvia. The Hosta range (opens in new tab)is inspired by Mid-Century style featuring raised feet, slender arms and a wide padded seat cushion. The design is available as a sofa and in matching armchairs, ideal for curating a comfy outdoor set-up that could rival your living room.

The Salvia (opens in new tab) offers a more sleek and modern aesthetic. The modular pieces can be slotted together to create a sofa with as much seating space as you wish. They can be pieced together in any configuration that best suits your garden design ideas.

Both pieces are available in slate or light grey, the ideal backdrop for adding vibrant outdoor cushions and accessories. However, the stylish all-fabric design raises one important question - what happens when it rains?

The seats feature fixed cushions, which means they don't need to be stored away when not in use. DFS claims that the sofas have been crafted with durability in mind to withstand the elements.

The cushions are made with a woven fabric that is stain resistant, UV resistant and weatherproof. The seats are also designed to encourage water to run off the sofa.

However, when not in use DFS recommends wrapping them up in the waterproof protective cover that comes with every piece in the range to keep them looking their best.

Prices for the Hosta range start at £599 for an armchair and £899 for the DFS Hosta three-seater sofa. The Salvia is slightly more expensive, with the DFS Salvia three-seater sofa comprised of three Salvia no-arm units starting at £1,380.

Are you a fan of this new style of outdoor furniture?