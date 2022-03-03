Patio furniture ideas: 20 on-trend designs for stylish outdoor living

Want to give your plot a stylish new look? These patio furniture ideas are the perfect solution. A chic new seating setup can be all it takes for your space to feel refreshed, and there's no landscaping, redecorating, or planting involved.

Of course, the best garden furniture isn't just for looks – it will transform how you use your patio. And with outdoor living being all the rage right now, we all want to make the very most of our backyards, all year round.

From gorgeous modular sofas, poolside loungers, monochrome setups, and more, there's something for everyone (and every plot). We've rounded up our favorite looks below to help you plan your alfresco update.

20 patio furniture ideas to elevate your space

Whatever your preferred style of patio ideas, these top furniture picks will have you inspired for a new look in no time.

1. Pair a pretty bistro with a blooming backdrop

The Viticcio metal garden set from OKA UK works well in this romantic space (Image credit: OKA UK)

The best bistro sets are perfect for small patios, urban courtyards, or even sunny balconies. They take up little space, many are foldable, and there are plenty of designs that look stunning, too.

Take this gorgeous metal setup, for instance, which offers a touch of fairy-tale magic with its twisted metal detailing and distressed finish. Beautifully accompanied by a backdrop of climbing clematis and a traditional timber pergola, a scene like this is perfect for long, lazy lunches all summer long.

2. Opt for a teak table that everyone can gather around

Bramblecrest's Kuta 300cm rectangle table with 10 Oakridge chairs pairs perfectly with a pergola (Image credit: Bramblecrest)

Love to entertain family and friends? Then, if space allows, a big outdoor table surrounded by stylish seating is a must. That way, everyone can gather together to enjoy alfresco dining comfortably.

If you are a fan of wooden designs, then teak is a natural winner in terms of the best materials for outdoor furniture, as says Tina Mahony, Director of Go Modern. 'But, do always check the provenance of the wood used,' she adds. 'The best companies only ever source teak from sustainable plantations.

'In its natural state, teak needs very little maintenance which means you can leave it out all year round,' Tina continues. 'Over time and left untreated, the natural color turns a little silver-gray. This shouldn't harm the strength of the wood but if you prefer the warmth of the original, consider using a special teak cleaner or protector and buying a protective cover for the harsher winter months.'

There are more tips on how to clean outdoor wooden furniture in our guide.

3. Relax on smart sun loungers

The Camber Sun Lounger Set from Furniture Village will complement any contemporary plot (Image credit: Furniture Village)

For sun-worshippers, one or two of the best sun loungers are a patio must-have. And these adjustable rattan designs have definitely caught our eye for more modern schemes.

As Tim Pennell of Bramblecrest says, 'Your furniture should complement your seating area and any nearby architecture – so dependent on your space, you can decide between a more contemporary or traditional style, or simply somewhere in between.' We think the pared-back look of these loungers makes them a well-suited match to the moody, monochrome backdrop and minimal surrounding decor.

Note how the textural rug helps tie together the scheme, too.

4. Make a statement with sculptural pieces

The Silverstein tree trunk table from OKA UK offers a characterful focal point to this patio space (Image credit: OKA UK)

There are so many garden table ideas to choose from for patios. But, if you love an out-of-the-ordinary vibe for your exterior scheme, don't be afraid to go for a statement piece like this gorgeous tree-trunk design.

We adore the sculptural look – it's a fabulous focal point for the scene. And, the glass top will make it quick and easy to clean.

When choosing between patio furniture ideas – table included – remember to measure your available space and consider how much of it you want to furnish, as says Tim of Bramblecrest. 'You will need enough room for you and your family or guests to relax in comfort. Take into consideration the flow of your space and avoid blocking doorways or garden paths.

'Be aware of a view and position your furniture to make the most of it. Equally, take into consideration trees and shade dependent on how much direct sunlight you want when relaxing in your garden,' he adds.

5. Tuck a small sofa into a decked space

The Terrazzin corner sofa and chair from OKA UK works well in this smaller space (Image credit: OKA UK)

Eager to bring outdoor sofa ideas to your patio or deck, but worried you don't have enough space?

A modular, corner design like this one is super versatile. Slot it into an otherwise unused area to create a chic spot for lounging with a good book or taking in the view.

We're big fans of the cream hue against the inky black wall behind, too – a striking contrast that will always look stylish. And that oversized urn filled with verbena makes the perfect finishing touch.

6. Brighten your plot with white furnishings

This decked space features the Tribù Nodi sofa and Tribù Nomad easy chair, both from Go Modern (Image credit: Go Modern Furniture)

White fabric, in a garden? Who would've thought it? But these days, you can get fabric that's not only water-repellant but dirt repellant too (even garden-friendly velvet!).

So, embrace lighter colors for your outdoor seating and brighten up your plot. This setup sits beautifully amongst the leafy green surroundings. And as a bonus point, the sofa is part of an extensive modular collection which means you can change up the shape and size to fit your needs.

Masses of cushions in green tones add to the natural feel, alongside wood finishes on the complementary chairs. If you love our modern garden ideas, then this is definitely an option to consider.

7. Use rattan furniture for stylish outdoor dining

This complete dining set from Domaine & Demeure has timeless appeal (Image credit: Domaine & Demeure)

Rattan is so on-trend right now, and we're not surprised at all. It's an elegant and timeless look, that works just as well in your garden as it does in your living room.

The best rattan garden furniture is specially made for outdoors so that it's weather-resistant and easy to clean, ensuring it's a beautiful choice for an outside dining area. Opt for chic gray hues, and pair with a large, matching table. That way, everyone can sit together in style – perfect if you're on the lookout for family garden ideas.

8. Go for a luxurious Long Island look

The Cape lounge set from Cox & Cox (Image credit: Cox & Cox)

Capture a Long Island look with toned wood, sleek lines, and sumptuous cushions. The bold silhouette and unique slats in this design above are bound to bring any patio to life.

It's pared-back yet totally luxurious – simply pair with neutral accessories for a grown-up space ready for relaxing.

9. Give your patio an industrial vibe

This garden dining table from Barker and Stonehouse oozes with contemporary-cool vibes (Image credit: Barker and Stonehouse)

Clean lines, solid teak, and a chunky metal base – this is a statement table that is bound to turn heads. And those chairs are an effortlessly cool match.

We love the idea of attaching a simple, metal frame to string up festoon lights, too. It will only add to the industrial effect while illuminating your evenings spent outdoors.

Love the look? Head over to our pick of the best wooden garden furniture for more ideas.

10. Go for all-weather fabrics and a nautical touch

The Manutti Torsa table and Manutti Radius garden sofa, both from Go Modern, add a futuristic vibe to this sleek space (Image credit: Go Modern Furniture)

We love the curved lines of the patio furniture ideas seen here and the addition of soft, gray-blue cushions. It's an outdoor living space that feels modern yet soothing.

What's more, the seating's aluminum frames are covered in woven rope. This adds a nautical touch, which is fitting, as many of Manutti's designs were originally created for superyachts and can withstand the harshest of elements.

When comparing aluminum furniture with steel, Tina of Go Modern shares her advice. 'Aluminium has the advantage over stainless steel in that it's lighter, so if your outdoor furniture is to be moved around regularly you may prefer it.' However, both, when powder-coated, are great for long-term durability.

11. Mix and match materials for an eclectic vibe

A boho-chic space from Dobbies (Image credit: Dobbies)

If you love a more eclectic feel, then mix and match bright accessories with fuss-free wooden furniture. A scattering of cushions, throws, lanterns, and vibrant plant pots all add to the joyful scene. You can add an extra layer of interest with patterned modern paving, too.

And don't forget to add plenty of glowy lights – the right garden lighting ideas will make any plot feel cozier and more welcoming after dark.

12. Create a tranquil patio scene with outdoor poufs

These Manutti Mood garden coffee tables and Manutti Touch garden poufs are from Go Modern (Image credit: Go Modern Furniture)

Whether on your decking or patio, or (if you're lucky) by your pool, it's great to have a space that's used purely for relaxing. And, a cluster of poufs and the best outdoor bean bags are perfect for creating a chilled-out vibe.

Go for muted colors for a sophisticated style. And, if you think the best outdoor rugs are only for the ground, then think again. Like this image above shows, they can be used as wall-coverings too – simply fix to a fence for a beautiful backdrop.

13. Use shades of gray for a chic style

The Elba low lounge set from Kettler is great for modern plots (Image credit: Kettler)

You can't go wrong with gray outdoor furniture ideas. It's an understated hue that gives any traditional setup a modern lift.

Simply pair plush, anthracite-colored cushions with sturdy metal for a seating area that's both stylish and comfortable. The outdoor sofa above also benefits from being modular, for ultimate flexibility when it comes to arranging your space.

The surrounding slatted garden fence has caught our attention, too, which provides privacy, shelter, and somewhere to hang sleek wall lights for nighttime illumination.

14. Pair natural textures with a monochrome palette

A stylish setup from Habitat (Image credit: Habitat)

A monochrome palette will always be stylish. But, for a softer look, combine black and white tones with natural materials and hues for your patio furniture ideas.

Wicker, rattan, velvet, and wood-fired clay are all gorgeous textures that will add a warm and rustic edge to any plot. Simply place against a dark wall or fence for a look that feels balanced, considered, and contemporary.

Need more ideas on how to make a garden feel modern? Our advice has got you covered.

15. Go for multi-functional designs

This setup from Barker and Stonehouse includes the Maui garden corner sofa set and hanging tie-dye decorative shades (Image credit: Barker and Stonehouse)

For fuss-free garden furniture ideas, pick pieces that do two jobs at once. Take this stunning corner sofa, for instance.

Not only is it irresistibly comfy (and not to mention stylish), it features wooden end panels that are super handy for resting drinks, snacks, or pretty accessories. Of course, you could always add a matching coffee table, too, for even more space.

And don't you just love these tie-dye hanging shades? Hang one or two from your pergola for a fabulously bohemian flair. Then, bring them indoors during winter to brighten up a corner of your home.

16. Use pared-back sun loungers for a chilled out spot

Manutti San sun loungers from Go Modern bring a sense of serenity to this garden (Image credit: Go Modern Furniture)

Sometimes, the best use of a backyard is simply to lie down and soak up the sun's rays. And if you prefer a minimal look, then we think you'll love these pared-back sun loungers for ultimate zen vibes.

Plant ornamental grasses nearby and maybe add one of our water feature ideas. Both will add a touch of tranquil movement and sound. Then all you need is a cold drink in hand and a hot summer's day. Bliss.

17. Shelter your seating with a parasol

This parasol provides a welcome spot of shade for the 6 piece Kensington modular sofa set from Bridgman (Image credit: Bridgman)

Speaking of sunshine, it's always a good idea to provide a shaded spot in your plot too, for a bit of respite from the rays. Luckily, there are lots of great garden parasols to choose from – which tend to be more budget-friendly than more permanent structures, such as pergolas.

To continue the summery feel, you could accessorize your sofa with complementary cushions in warm reds and oranges, too. And, a parasol isn't just handy for warmer days, it's also useful for averting drizzle during colder months.

18. Dine alfresco in style with contemporary details

The Tribù T-Table from Go Modern works well in this calming zone (Image credit: Go Modern Furniture)

We adore the muted color palette above, accented with just a handful of tasteful accessories in warm sands and deep ambers.

Sometimes, less really can be more – especially if you opt for a garden dining set that's as stylish as this.

19. Get cozy with circular seating

Enjoy summertime dining with the Didcot round garden sofa dining set from Barker and Stonehouse (Image credit: Barker and Stonehouse)

A circular sofa setup is a fabulous way to up the cozy factor in your plot. A cool gray tone keeps things feeling modern, and will look lovely topped with soft blankets and tasseled cushions, as seen here.

Just place an easy-to-clean, glass-topped table in the middle and maybe a lantern or two. Fire up the best BBQ nearby, and before you know it, you'll have the perfect spot for an alfresco lunch or summer-evening drinks with friends.

20. Liven up a scene with funky accessories

This setup from Dunelm is full of eye-catching features (Image credit: Dunelm)

If you love a homely style, get creative with accessories for your garden furniture scheme. Try adding flourishes of jazzy cushions, fun patterns, and hanging plants – it's an easy and affordable way to put your stamp on your plot.

And don't forget a coffee table or two – handy for perching your cup of tea, a good book, or a jar of freshly-picked flowers on.

What do I need to know when buying upholstered garden furniture?

'If buying upholstered garden furniture, such as sofas and armchairs, make sure that all fabrics and fillings are created especially for outdoor use,' advises Tina Mahony of Go Modern.

'Cushions should feature quick-dry foam, and specialist outdoor fabrics should dry quickly, won't fade in UV light, and also have a resistance to sea and chlorinated water staining.

'Cushion seams are often welded as well as sewn for extra moisture protection,' Tina continues. 'Also, the best outdoor fabric shouldn't be rough to the touch – the latest designs feel as soft as indoor fabric, and now include beautiful velvets and outdoor leathers.'

You can find more tips for choosing outdoor furniture in our dedicated feature.