Expert reveals tips for recreating Joanna Gaines' propagation wall

Joanna Gaines has revealed a stunning new feature at the Magnolia Market store in Waco, Texas: a propagation wall bursting with leafy houseplant cuttings in glass jars, arranged in neat rows.

This indoor garden idea creates a striking focal point, and with a little patience and consistent care, a propagation wall will also reward you with even more plants. We asked a houseplant expert for top tips on creating a propagation wall of our own.

(Image credit: Getty images / Mila Naumova)

Joanna Gaines propagation wall

Joanna Gaines has installed the propagation wall on the main wall you see when you walk into her store, using slim wooden shelving with holes for the glass vases. In the clip below, she explains how she went around the store taking cuttings from plants when the rest of the staff weren't watching.

She says she had to check on the plant babies every single day, as propagation does involve a lot of work, keeping the water fresh, and ensuring the plants have the right light levels. Months after making the plant-filled wall, Jo comments that it served as a reminder that there are things we can nurture all around us.

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) A photo posted by on

'Amazing! What a wonderful idea!' one of Jo's 13 million followers commented. 'It’s absolutely stunning! Y’all outdid yourselves. Can’t wait to come back and see it in person!' wrote another.

Expert tips to get the look

The wall is a mix of colors and shapes with monsteras, Chinese money plants, purple tradescantias, rubber plants, and calatheas. Lynn Gusman, Plant Care Specialist at Wild Interiors recommends opting for vines (like pothos, heart-leaf philodendron or a monstera), as these are the easiest to propagate.

Lynn says you should cut your plants just under a leaf, on a spot called a node. Some plants like Chinese money plants and spider plants will begin to propagate of their own accord, making it easy to remove their babies and place them in water.

(Image credit: Alamy)

When it comes to building a propagation wall, Lynn has a couple of top tips. First, be aware that plant cuttings will use more water than you might expect, so check stems and roots are consistently wet and change the water every week or two.

Second, if you spot yellowing leaves, don't panic. It might just be that the plants are adjusting to their new home. Trim them out as needed, but keep enough leaves for the plant to provide food for itself to grow.