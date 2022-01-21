Garden furniture demands are surging – experts say invest now or risk missing out
The craving for garden furniture has arrived early – you may need to act now to avoid disappointment
By Megan Slack published
While the reality of sun-drenched garden parties may feel distant in the wintery present, search trends suggest they’re still on our minds.
According to recent search trends, the demand for garden furniture has jumped by 400% – so you may need to act now to ensure you’re garden is furnished over the sunnier seasons.
2021 saw the best garden furniture sell out in record time – but this stat suggests that this year will follow suit. But how can you ensure you get the pieces your garden deserves? And what are the benefits of acting now? Garden furniture experts at Moda Furnishings reveal all you need to know.
Why you should buy your garden furniture now – according to the experts
You may know where to buy garden furniture, but the best time to pick up your pieces remains debatable, at least until now.
Jonny Brierley, the CEO at Moda Furnishings, explains that buying your furniture now will ensure you get the pieces you want amid the surge. However, there are financial benefits to buying out of season too. ‘Everyone loves a good deal, and buying out of season can be one of the best times to get your favorite set at a reduced price,’ Jonny says.
‘Many retailers will be attempting to clear stock from the previous year and will offer discounts or sell at reduced prices out of season, so if there is a nice set you have had your eyes on, now might be the time to get it.’
Jonny adds that now is the best time to buy patio furniture and garden pieces if you’re looking to organize your exteriors with time to spare.
‘Buying out of season is the perfect time to enjoy short lead times meaning quicker deliveries,’ the expert explains.
He adds that you could transform your patio in less than five weeks (if your chosen furniture is in stock) – so you can spend less time worrying about stock in spring – and more time enjoying your newly furnished outdoor space.
Will you be picking up your Spring/Summer 2022 pieces this January? These search trends suggest you’re not alone – especially now you have expert approval to start shopping the best garden furniture deals.
Megan is a News Writer across Future Plc's Homes titles. She has a background in national newspapers in the UK, but her adoration for fashion and travel has previously taken her to Paris and New York, meaning she particularly loves writing about trends from around the world. Megan's favourite plants are her beloved cactuses, but she also loves to observe the vast wild nature of her home county, Yorkshire.
