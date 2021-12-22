LG’s new gardening system lets you grow indoor vegetables all year round

Indoor gardeners, urban gardeners, winter gardeners, unite. Your time is now. LG has just made it easier to grow greenery all year round – without stepping outside.

The electronics powerhouse has launched their newest freestanding indoor gardening appliance, the LG tiiun, that allows you to cultivate veg, herbs, and flowers in your home.

The aptly named tiiun, meaning ‘to sprout’ in Korean, allows you to bring the benefits of a full-featured garden into your home – and we expect it will reset indoor garden ideas for the year ahead.

(Image credit: LG)

While the tiiun is already on sale in Korea, green-thumbed enthusiasts in the US and UK do need to wait slightly longer to enjoy its benefits. However, the appliance will be showcased at the CES 2022 tech event in January, so we expect the time has almost come. Plus, the tiiun picked up an Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association last month – meaning we’re on the verge of a wave of new (and exciting) indoor garden trends .

But how does the tiiun work? Designed as a completely self-contained unit, the appliance consists of two shelves that can hold up to six all-in-one seed packages and three seed kits.

Each of the seed packages has ten holes for seed germination, so you can grow a variety of greens simultaneously in as little as four to eight weeks. And the best part? It won’t taint your stylish scheme.

(Image credit: LG)

‘LG tiiun is a practical and convenient solution for busy consumers who want to enjoy a greener, healthier lifestyle at home,’ says Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. ‘A stylish addition to one’s home or apartment, our smart gardening system makes growing herbs, leafy greens, and flowers fun and simple, even for those of us with zero gardening experience.’

The appliance also comes with LG’s renowned Inverter Compressor – a Flexible Weather Control System. This automatically regulates the temperature and light to mimic the natural cycle of the day – to grow the best indoor plants in optimal conditions.

(Image credit: LG)

So, whether you’re growing veg for your Christmas dinner or alfresco summer soirée – you can rest easy that they will flourish around the calendar.