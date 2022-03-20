Lowe's is giving away free seeds today ahead of Earth Day

The warmer weather and blue skies are inspiring us to get outside, tidy up our yards and grow some beautiful plants. Today is the official start of spring and Lowe's has launched a seed giveaway to mark the occasion.

Lowe's will be giving out free seeds in store for every tweet with the hashtag, '#SeedingSpring' followed by a tulip emoji. Ahead of Earth Day on April 22nd, the giveaway will encourage the green-thumbed to learn how to grow flowers from seeds.

(Image credit: Lowe's)

Lowe's seed giveaway

'Flood your feed with [tulips] and tweet #SeedingSpring to make a digital spring garden,' reads Lowe's Twitter. 'For every [tulip] planted with #SeedingSpring in our digital garden, one is shared IRL ahead of Earth Day.'

Head into the store for a chance to get some free seeds and plenty of inspiration and garden design ideas. Lowe's seed giveaway will bring up to one million new plants into the world in honor of Earth Day, an annual day that demonstrates support for environmental protection.

For every person who posts a tulip emoji alongside #SeedingSpring on social media on the first day of spring, 3/20, Lowe’s will share a real-life seed by surprising customers with unexpected seed giveaways.

(Image credit: Lowe's)

Seeds will be given out at select in-store locations. To celebrate the new season and Earth Day, Lowe's will also be planting new plants and flowers in Lowe’s own Charlotte hometown community.

The Lowe's seed giveaway will bring color and life to our outdoor spaces and inspire people to try new wildlife garden ideas. Lowe's will also be selling new patio and outdoor decor as part of its Origin 21 range.

(Image credit: Getty images / H. Klosowski)

How to get free Lowe's seeds

You're not guaranteed free seeds with Lowe's seed giveaway but share the hashtag on social media with a tulip emoji and head to your local store today for the best chance of picking the seeds up. Planting seeds makes a lovely activity for kids and for adults it's an opportunity to connect with nature and de-stress.

If you're not lucky enough to get your hands on some free seeds, there are plenty of others options for how to get free plants so you can still get inspired to transform your backyard for less this spring.