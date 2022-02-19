BBC Gardeners' World presenter Mark Lane not only observes trends – he creates them. Therefore, when he shared his predictions for the most fashionable plants of 2022, we were quick to note.

However, while garden trends typically include statement blooms and colorful garden furniture ideas , Mark has drawn attention to a slightly more 'humble' trend: the strawberry plant. This is the strawberry plant – but not as you know it.

'Even the humble strawberry has a shot at being one of the most exciting plants for 2022,' Stannah's garden export says. 'Pink Fragaria ananassa Berried Treasure has been bred specifically for growing in pots with restrained runners and semi-double pink flowers.'

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you're looking for container gardening ideas in an urban apartment or small garden, the potted Pink Fragaria ananassa is the perfect solution. You can enjoy blushing blooms and (in some cases) edible fruits that will elevate your balcony, garden, and dining table. Here's what else you need to know to get ahead of the trend.

What is the Pink Fragaria ananassa plant?

(Image credit: GettyImages)

According to the RHS , this perennial can grow up to 50cm tall and will grow pink flowers in late spring. As the season progresses, you may also spot edible red fruits, but these are not guaranteed.

The experts suggest growing your Pink Fragaria ananassa plant in fertile, moist, but well-drained soil and placing it in direct sunlight. However, as Mark Lane points out, you can also grow the plant in a container.

If you decide to place it in the ground, the RHS suggests planting in single or double rows and leaving 11-18in (30-45cm) between plants. You should also leave approximately 30in 75cm between rows.

Why should you grow a Pink Fragaria ananassa plant?

(Image credit: Alamy)

You may know how to grow strawberries (or at least try to grow strawberries) on your Pink Fragaria ananassa plant, but why should you get involved? Alongside its vibrant blooms and easy growing conditions, experts suggest that this plant is beneficial for the bees too.

'Bees love these plants for their rich pollen. They find and pollinate the flowers on strawberry plants quite effectively,' says wildlife expert Paul Dinham from Bee Life . He adds that investing in a strawberry plant, such as the Pink Fragaria ananassa, will help contribute to saving the bee population and improve your plant's health in the process.

Fragaria × ananassa flower (Image credit: GettyImages)

This bee-friendly plant looks good – and does good. We need no more convincing to get involved.