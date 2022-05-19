The historical garden trend that's set to be big at the Chelsea Flower Show
The new Morris & Co garden will show visitors at the Chelsea Flower Show why the Arts & Crafts movement is just as relevant today
When it comes to garden trends the RHS Chelsea Flower Show leads the way every year, showcasing the best new ideas around. But there's one surprising historical garden trend that is really making waves this year.
The new Morris & Co show garden for 2022 is inspired by the visionary work of Arts & Crafts favorite William Morris, and particularly the much-loved 'Willow Boughs' design. The garden's designer Ruth Willmott took her inspiration from iconic wallpaper designs that date back to the Victorian era.
The idea of valuing nature, craft and utility is very right for now too. Recognising that craft lay at the heart of Morris’s beliefs, the garden is a collaboration between Ruth and a team of talented stonemasons, metal workers, tilemakers and basket weavers who helped create the many artistic elements that characterise the design.
Classic designs in the Morris & Co show garden
'I think that the patterns and motifs in Morris & Co wallpapers and fabrics are as fresh and inspiring today as they have always been,' says Ruth.
'While the natural, bucolic scenes the designs conjure up have a restful quality that makes them easy to live with, the detailed designs and compositions are energetic and demand a second look.'
The color palette is joyfully medieval, and features earthy reds and apricot tones accented with whites, blues and restful greens.
Historical garden trends
Historically inspired outdoor spaces are one of the top garden trends right now, whether that's Arts & Crafts gardens like this one, Bridgerton-inspired Regency styles or flamboyant botanical print themes on garden accessories.
'I think there's a growing move to return our gardens to nature as the beneficial qualities of being surrounded by plants is realised,' says Ruth. 'It's about thinking more in terms of generously sharing our outside space with nature, as Morris himself advocated.'
Recreating this classic style
So how can you achieve an Arts & Crafts garden in your own space? Keep it simple and naturalistic and ensure there's a seamless transition from the house into the garden.
'Prioritise soft planting over hard landscaping and include generous flower beds, trees and hedging,' explains Ruth. 'Above all, create a garden that celebrates the sheer joy of flowers, trees and foliage, much like Morris himself did.
'Repetition, symmetry and structure are symbolic of Arts & Crafts gardens as are the inclusion of local materials, craftsmanship and a love and respect for nature. Include plants bearing fruits and berries to create a habitat you can share with wildlife.'
The Morris & Co show garden also includes Morris’s favorite hawthorn, as well as cotoneaster, berberis and malus. Roses, another Morris favorite, can be seen in many forms in the garden.
Elsewhere, plants that feature in other Morris wallpaper designs are used including acanthus, meadowsweet, wild strawberries and jasmine, as well as wild honeysuckle woven through the hawthorn hedging.
The garden is laid out in a quadrant design using a series of simple, inter-connecting pathways to observe the evocative planting close up.
The layout reflects Morris's first wallpaper design 'Trellis', a pattern influenced by the rose trellis in the garden of his home Red House in Kent, which is open to visitors if you're thinking of trying this trend and want more inspiration.
This is the garden trend that you're about to see everywhere – you heard it here first.
Lifestyle journalist Sarah Wilson has been writing about gardens since 2015. She's written for Gardeningetc.com, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, Easy Gardens and Modern Gardens magazines. Her first job on glossy magazines was at Elle, during which time a visit to the legendary La Colombe d'Or in St-Paul-de-Vence led to an interest in all things gardening. Later as lifestyle editor at Country Homes & Interiors magazine the real pull was the run of captivating country gardens that were featured. Having studied introductory garden and landscape design as well as a course in floristry she is currently putting the skills learned to good use in her own space where the dream is establishing a cutting garden.
-
-
Hydrangea varieties: 16 stunning options for flower beds and pots
Plants Our favorite hydrangea varieties are the perfect choice for providing great structure and late-season color
By Hazel Sillver • Published
-
The indoor trend that's making its way outdoors
Outdoor Living When it comes to relaxing outside, the outdoor corner sofa is turning into our favorite furniture choice – here’s why
By Jayne Dowle • Published