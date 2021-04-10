If you missed out on the Aldi Egg chair this year, Morrisons' rattan hanging pod chair is back in store. The outdoor chair is only £185 and is one of the best garden furniture pieces out there for lounging out in style.

It's a brilliant way to update existing garden furniture and shake up how you use your space. Plus, the additional seating it provides will be great when welcoming friends and family over for some outdoor socialising.

(Image credit: Morrisons)

Once again, Aldi's famous Hanging Egg chair sold out within minutes, with thousands of eager shoppers waiting in virtual queues to try and get their hands on it. The Morrisons rattan hanging pod chair is a sleek alternative, with large cushions in dark grey, a neutral rattan frame, and sturdy base.

We think it would work well in a garden, patio area, balcony, or even a conservatory. The chair is easy to move around, as it can be detached from the chain, meaning you can find the perfect sun trap – or move away from any fumes from your best BBQ.

(Image credit: Morrisons)

The Morrisons hanging pod chair offers good value at £185 – a slightly higher price than the Aldi chair, which was £149.99. It's also half the price of John Lewis' version and much cheaper than many other options online.

If you're looking for more garden furniture ideas, take a look at our dedicated page filled with chic solutions to refresh your outdoor living space. Morrisons also has lots of on-trend options.

We're making the most of our gardens right now, with millions more of us taking up gardening and reaping the benefits of time spent outdoors. After all that weeding and lawn mowing, an egg chair certainly offers a comfy place to rest.

(Image credit: Morrisons)

The popular swinging chair is available in a selection of Morrisons stores nationwide. Last year, it sold out in a matter of days, so don't hang around. If you miss out, it's worth looking on eBay for a second-hand piece.

Will you be picking up Morrisons' hanging pod chair on your weekly shop?