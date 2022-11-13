The Bridgerton-inspired gardening trend that's set to be big in 2023

Next year we’ll be embracing traditional garden plants such as roses, lilacs, hydrangeas and hollyhocks, according to a trend forecaster who has been looking at the key garden trends that are set to be big for the year ahead.

Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer and trend spotter for Monrovia (opens in new tab) garden centers, says that the New Victorian garden trend will be one of the most popular looks for 2023.

'Blame it on Bridgerton,' says Katie, referencing the popular Netflix series which has inspired decadence and delight in gardens. 'This trend is an elevated maximized version of cottage gardens. These classic, pretty plants bring a sense of history and tradition without the slight chaos of the typical cottage design.'

(Image credit: RM Floral/Alamy Stock Photo)

What is the New Victorian garden trend?

Though the New Victorian trend is casual and rambling, it's not disorganized, stresses Katie: 'The trend is punctuated with romantic garden accents such as white fences, gravel or brick pathways, birdbaths, and stone planters.'

The New Victorian garden will typically have a more relaxed, informal feel than a traditional cottage garden, but still use strong lines and structured planting to create an ordered look, says garden expert Lindsey Hyland at advice website Urban Organic Yield (opens in new tab).

'Key elements in creating a New Victorian garden are drama, structure and color,' says Lindsey. 'Gardeners will often landscape with evergreens to create structure all year round, incorporating dramatic features such as ponds and statues to make their garden stand out.'

(Image credit: Ernie Janes/Alamy Stock Photo)

Pastel color scheme

We’re also looking at 'a feminine palette of pink, purple, and white flowers, such as hydrangeas and roses, along with delicate fern-like foliage,' says Katie.

'Hydrangeas and roses represent a kind of dream garden,' says garden designer Leeann Lavin at Duchess Designs. 'Folks have long loved them. Places like The Hamptons and Nantucket, to name a few, have almost built a brand on them.

'I suggest this is an enduring desirable garden design, that yes, can be heightened by cinema or popular culture, but it's always been a favorite garden look.'

Seaside Swirl Pink Rugosa Rose from Monrovia (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Monrovia)

Fragrant flowers

Glorious clouds of scent are a key part of the New Victorian appeal. 'Fragrant roses, such as the Eau de Parfum Bubbly Fragrant Rose (opens in new tab), Seaside Swirl Pink Rugosa rose (opens in new tab), or the Heavenly Ascent Pink climbing rose (opens in new tab) (all available from Monrovia),' are amongst Katie’s recommendations.

'Purple flowers such as the Seaside Serenade Crystal Cove Hydrangea (opens in new tab) and Arctic Falls Campanula (opens in new tab) [from Monrovia] also add visual impact to the New Victorian garden.'

Will you be introducing the New Victorian garden trend to your outdoor space in 2023?