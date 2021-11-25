The Walmart dupes for the Oprah interview chairs are now on sale

Walmart's rattan dupes for Oprah's outdoor armchairs — as seen in her recent interview with Adele — are now on sale. The original sleek designer chairs that featured in the two-hour special would set you back over $1,700 each.

But Walmart's versions of Oprah's interview chairs (which also featured in the hotly anticipated Meghan Markle interview), are a fraction of the price. There's also an additional saving of $160 right now.

Good news if you're looking for the best outdoor furniture to spruce up your patio...

(Image credit: Walmart)

Emulate Oprah's peaceful yet stylish rose garden without the price tag with these classic and comfortable outdoor armchairs from Walmart. Made of Acacia wood, they're perfect for bringing the indoors out and only cost $476.99 for a set of two.

The elegant Walmart chairs are a far cry from traditional high-backed outdoor furniture. They have a mix of materials, with both wood and rattan and a gently curving silhouette.

Now is the perfect time to invest in new garden pieces, with Black Friday garden deals on everything from furniture to pizza ovens and hot tubs.

(Image credit: ITV)

The exact outdoor chairs, $1,795 each, from RH.com, are by Australian designer Anthony Spon-Smith and were inspired by Japanese screens. With their U-shaped frame and sumptuous cushions, the chairs don't scream 'outdoor furniture,' and certainly wouldn't look out of place in an indoor setting.

In Oprah's garden, these luxurious outdoor chairs help to blur the boundary between indoors and out. They help to create a relaxed and comfortable outdoor living space setup for interviews out in the fresh air.

GDF Studio Morrow Cushioned Acacia Wood Outdoor Lounge Chair - Set of 2 - Beige | $637.86 GDF Studio Morrow Cushioned Acacia Wood Outdoor Lounge Chair - Set of 2 - Beige | $637.86 now $476.99 at Walmart (save $160)

Upgrade your outdoor seating with these curved armchairs in wood and rattan. Bring a refined look to your patio or terrace with these elegant, low chairs with water-resistant cushions.

When Oprah sat down with the Someone Like You singer earlier this month, she asked her about topics ranging from motherhood and marriage to her music career. The conversation took place in Oprah's stunning garden, under an archway of flowers.

The outdoor setup included a natural outdoor rug and black circular coffee table accessorized with a wooden tray and fresh foliage.