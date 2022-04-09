Forget rattan, marble is the must-have outdoor furniture material this year

The last two years have seen many of us become more imaginative with our outdoor spaces. Many indoor trends have started to migrate outside, the latest being the marble table trend.

When it comes to buying the best garden furniture, vintage furniture and homewares company Violet Grey Decorative Antiques (opens in new tab) says they have seen a spike in demand for beautiful and versatile outdoor marble tables this year. However, it isn't just the aesthetic appeal drawing customers to the marble table garden trend.

Frustrated with the production and delivery delays still affecting brand-new garden furniture, customers are seeking alternatives and are also looking for sustainable alternatives to man-made materials.

(Image credit: Bridgeman)

Outdoor marble table trend

Caryl Tincknell, the founder of Violet Grey, says that a lot of her customers looking for patio furniture ideas want pre-owned pieces with an opulent marble top and decoratively detailed wrought iron frames to add character to their outdoor living space.

As well as looking for unique pieces, they are also making this choice because of an increasing interest in lowering their personal carbon footprint by buying vintage and antique pieces.

'Our tables often have a wonderful history, previously being featured in bakeries, butchers or orangeries and it’s this rich history that people really love bringing into their gardens or garden rooms.'

(Image credit: Violet Grey)

One of the joys of marble is its versatility. 'From colorful mosaic patterned tabletops to gleaming white marble dining tables, there is a marble look for every taste whether boho or minimalist,' says Ashley Todd, co-founder of outdoor and interior furniture and homewares company, Ella James (opens in new tab).

She thinks that the trend has been inspired by our newfound appreciation of nature and the outdoors since the pandemic: 'Natural materials have beautifully textured, visually pleasing organic qualities that bring a space to life and the trend for indoor marble furniture and accessories are now being replicated in our outside spaces.'

Caring for a marble table

'Italian Carrara marble is particularly popular, with its bright white background and grey veining, and it works beautifully combined with a rustic oak frame,' says Joss Thomas, owner and founder of Indigenous (opens in new tab), a company specializing in flooring, furniture, and interiors in natural materials.

(Image credit: Violet Grey)

Her favorite marble design combines a smooth honed surface with a hand-chipped edge – 'it’s a really lovely contrast that suits all garden styles.'

She warns that it is important to seal a marble tabletop to protect it, whether indoors or outdoors: 'Many quality pieces are finished with an acid shield – ask when you buy - which creates an invisible satin barrier, protecting the stone surface from stains and etches, and maintaining the marble’s magnificent lustre.'

Will you be investing in this luxe look for your garden table ideas?