This sustainable, money-saving gift is the perfect holiday offering, say the experts

If you're searching for unique and budget-friendly Christmas gifts for a gardening enthusiast in your life, a garden expert believes that giving a cutting from a plant in your own garden is a lovely way to connect across the holiday season. It also offers a sustainable and money-saving solution to gifting dilemmas.

'Taking cuttings from plants in your own garden gives a wonderful sense of continuity,' says garden designer Maxime Jones-Lloyd (opens in new tab). 'Good plants for propagating in winter are box plants, climbing jasmine and fuchsias, as well as geraniums and camellias. I plan to share some cuttings from my prized bay trees this year; they offer both ornamental and culinary properties.'

Cuttings from a bay tree can make a unique Christmas gift (Image credit: Maxime Jones-Lloyd)

Gifting plant cuttings for Christmas

From cacti and succulents to rare garden varieties, just take a look around and decide which plants you would like to share with others.

'If you're looking to give something easy to care for, consider a fern cutting that can easily survive under typical home lighting conditions,' suggests Oberon Copeland, CEO of Very Informed (opens in new tab). 'Or perhaps your loved one is an expert in the garden already – why not offer them prickly pear or rosemary cuttings that tend to thrive outdoors.'

And don’t forget those colorful festive specials. 'For those with limited amounts of space, like apartments or urban balconies, a propagated Christmas cactus can spruce up any living space while also producing bright blossoms during the season,' he adds.

Try taking cuttings from your Christmas cactus to give as a gifts (Image credit: Plants4Presents)

Give with care

When giving cuttings as presents, you should always include some rooting hormone powder [available from Amazon] (opens in new tab) and a damp paper towel or cloth to keep the cutting moist, says gardening expert Lindsey Hyland, founder of Urban Organic Yield (opens in new tab).

'You may also want to include clear written instructions on caring for the cutting until it's established in its new home.'

(Image credit: Robert Smith/Alamy Stock Photo)

Make it easy

There are a variety of cuttings that can be given as free plant gifts, but it's important to choose the right ones for the person you're giving them to.

'For example, people who are allergic to flowers or plants may not be able to enjoy a bouquet of holly or ivy,' warns Lindsey. 'And someone who doesn't have a green thumb probably won't appreciate a potted poinsettia as these holiday favorites can be tricky to care for, requiring a draught-free spot and bright, but indirect natural light.'