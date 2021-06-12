RHS launch the Duke of Edinburgh rose in honour of Prince Philip

What could be a better way to commemorate the life of a royal than with a unique rose variety? This is exactly what the RHS has done, presenting Her Majesty The Queen with the never-before-seen Duke of Edinburgh Rose to mark what would have been His Royal Highness’s 100th birthday on Thursday 10th June.

The Queen is a Patron of The Royal Horticultural Society and was officially gifted the rose at Windsor Castle. The newly bred deep pink commemorative rose from Harkness Roses has officially been named in memory of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We have yet to see the rose in bloom, but the image provided with the rose that was gifted to the Queen suggests it's a hybrid shrub rose.

The Duke of Edinburgh rose, named officially after Prince Philip (Image credit: Steve Parsons/PA Wire/PA Images)

Presented to The Queen by the President of the Royal Horticultural Society, Keith Weed, the rose has since been planted in the mixed rose border of the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh played a significant role in the garden design ideas having restructured the flowerbeds and commissioned a bronze lotus fountain which features at the center of the garden.

Receiving the rose, the Queen referred to it as 'lovely' and to the RHS tribute to the Duke as 'very kind.' She watched as head gardener at Windsor, Philip Carter, planted the rose. The Queen and Prince Philip had been married for 73 years and spent their lockdown year at Windsor.

(Image credit: Steve Parsons/PA Wire/PA Images)

Keith Weed, President of the Royal Horticultural Society said: 'Whilst being very poignant, it was also a delight to give Her Majesty The Queen, Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, the Duke of Edinburgh Rose to mark what would have been HRH The Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday and to remember his remarkable life. The Duke’s devotion to raising public awareness of the importance of conserving the natural world leaves a lasting legacy.'

A royalty from the sale of each rose will go to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund which will give more young people the opportunity to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

