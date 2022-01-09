This timeless flower is making waves on social media – and you'll see it everywhere in 2022

A rose's allure needs no introduction. This timeless flower has charmed through the ages – and its power shows no signs of wavering. Instead, roses are taking over the social media site TikTok – the popular video-sharing platform.

TikTok has already made headlines in the interior design world (it's responsible for the Cottagecore and Japandi movements). However, now, it's set to shape this year's garden trends too.

Most popular Tiktok garden trends

A recent study* revealed that roses are the most popular garden-related trend on TikTok after the flower's hashtag received 2 billion views. However, this ageless bloom is not the only trend to dominate the virtual world. Here, we look at the top three hashtags set to reshape global garden design ideas this year.

1. Roses

(Image credit: GettyImages)

Roses are an eternal favorite – and their popularity on TikTok suggests their aesthetic will continue to captivate for generations to come. However, according to celebrity florist Larry Walshe , its desirability is no surprise. 'These all-year flower favorites look heavenly as a fresh-cut flower and exude a sense of luxury in any interior,' Larry explains.

Once your blooms begin to wilt, Larry recommends pressing your roses and framing them around your home. With 'dried flowers' stealing 142.5 million TikTok hashtag views, we expect social media will get behind this idea too.

You'll find plenty of tips on how to grow roses in our dedicated guide.

2. Houseplants

(Image credit: Dulux)

Following just behind roses in the study, with 719.8 million TikTok hashtag views, means your indoor plant ideas may be on the verge of a modern makeover. Amongst the most sought-after of these plants were tulips (130.3 million views), pampas grass (68.4 million views), and orchids, which claimed 48.6 million views.

3. Fire pits

(Image credit: Moda Furnishings)

After acquiring 306.9 million TikTok hashtag views, fire pits stole third place on the podium. But what makes them so attractive? Moda Furnishings CEO Jonny Brierley suggests that the best fire pits bring a year-round attraction to your garden – so you can party alfresco around the calendar.

'Firelight creates a more intimate setting, allowing your guests to relax and unwind. Fire provides a visual, psychological comfort from which you and your guests will benefit,' he explains. The fire pit trend similarly allows you to recreate your living room outdoors, so you can blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living – and set trends on social media in the process.

*Study by Paving Superstore