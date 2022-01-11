How to take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch 2022 – everything you need to know

The 44th Big Garden Birdwatch will take place over the last weekend in January – and we expect it will be the RSPB's biggest survey to date.

In 2021, more than a million people across the UK took part in the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds’ (RSPB)’s annual festival, which involves observing and counting the birds in your garden.

If you’re an avid-bird enthusiast or you’re new to the wonderful world of a wildlife garden , then clear your schedule this January 28th, 29th, and 30th. The weekend will see thousands of like-minded animal enthusiasts brave the January climate for one hour to record the birds which visit their garden.

What is the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch 2022?

(Image credit: GettyImages)

The Big Garden Birdwatch is the UK’s largest citizen science survey and is a part of the RSPB’s Centre for Conservation Science.

Over its four decades, Big Garden Birdwatch has offered an insight into the ever-important threat and effects of extinction, along with an idea about how wildlife is faring.

‘By taking part in the Birdwatch, you are helping to build an annual snapshot of how our birdlife is doing across the UK,’ says the RSPB’s Chief Executive, Beccy Speight.

(Image credit: GettyImages)

‘It is only by our understanding how our wildlife is faring that we can protect it. We know that nature is in crisis, but together, we can take action to solve the problems facing nature.’

Therefore, if you’re wondering how to attract birds into your garden, this data will teach you about the wildlife in your area – and what you need to do to preserve their species.

How can you take part?

You can sign up to take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch 2022 here . It’s free to join and comes with a complimentary Big Garden Birdwatch guide.

If you’re a bird-lover without access to a private green space, then fear not – the RSPB’s small garden ideas have you covered. You can still take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch by recording the birds who visit your small urban garden, balcony, or local park to make your contribution to the survey.

(Image credit: Rebecca Allchurch / EyeEm)

‘Whether you saw one blackbird, twenty starlings or no birds whatsoever, it is really valuable information as it helps us build a picture of how our garden birds are faring from one year to the next,’ Beccy adds.