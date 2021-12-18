Sarah Raven's secret to creating a lovely foraged Christmas table centerpiece
The garden expert uses the same tool every year when styling her festive table setting
By Megan Slack published
Author and floriculturist Sarah Raven has revealed her secret to creating a stunning foraged Christmas table setting each year.
Unsurprisingly, each year the famed gardener uses an abundance of the best Christmas plants on her festive tables. While many may associate Christmas with silvers and golds, Sarah Raven’s Christmas tablescape is refreshingly natural – with organic whites and naturally hued leaves.
These tones are arranged together with a hidden tool: a wire cake tray. Here, Sarah reveals how you can recreate her annual focal point.
Sarah Raven’s foraged table centerpiece
When it comes to decorating your table for the holidays, Sarah recommends beginning with the centerpiece – in this case, her aptly named ‘Paperwhite’ narcissus table center.’
‘My tradition is to make a Paperwhite’ narcissus table center like a wedding cake of narcissi. I’ll often use potted amaryllis on my Christmas table, too,’ she says.
Sarah arranges her homegrown and foraged plants around a cake tray. She adds that her Footed Wire Cake Tray, available from Sarah Raven (pictured above) makes the perfect base – as it adds the right amount of height to your table.
Wire Cake Tray | $21.88 on Amazon
You can also pick up a similar wire cake tray on Amazon. This size is particularly perfect for a table setting as it is large enough to stand as a talking point without getting in the way of the conversation.
Sarah then recommends adding candles, foliage, and flowers, including ivy and hellebores that will ‘trail beautifully onto the table.’
‘The core principles I work to when planning a Christmas table setting are color, choosing a palette that is joyful and uplifting; height to add drama to the arrangement without blocking guests’ sight of each other,’ she adds.
The garden expert is not alone in her promotion of a more natural tablescape. Etsy’s Trend Expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, also witnessed a growing demand for organic decorations – reporting a 366% jump in searches for mushroom decor and a 33% increase for woodland creature ornaments. So, this is the year we invite our outdoors inside for Christmas dinner.
So whether you want to keep it traditional and learn how to make a DIY poinsettia centerpiece or you'd prefer to give Sarah Raven’s alternative festive indoor garden ideas a go, you're guaranteed to enrich your tablescape year after year. And of course, you’ll be in excellent company too.
Megan is a News Writer across Future Plc's Homes titles. She has a background in national newspapers in the UK, but her adoration for fashion and travel has previously taken her to Paris and New York, meaning she particularly loves writing about trends from around the world. Megan's favourite plants are her beloved cactuses, but she also loves to observe the vast wild nature of her home county, Yorkshire.
-
-
Best pizza ovens 2021: the top pizza ovens for your yard
Buying Guide Find the pizza oven that fits your budget and needs with our picks of the best pizza ovens for your yard
By Alex Temblador • Published
-
How to grow hellebores: top tips for growing these beautiful winter blooms
Plants Learning how to grow hellebores will reward you with flowers even in the snowy depths of winter
By Teresa Conway • Published