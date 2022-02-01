North America and Europe have this most popular houseplant in common

The Monstera deliciosa (Swiss cheese plant) is officially the most popular houseplant in North America and Europe, according to a recent study*.

The aptly named Swiss cheese plant is best-associated with its perforated leaves that resemble the famous Emmental cheese. However, it is setting trends far beyond the Alpine region.

HouseFresh has revealed that the Monstera deliciosa is also the most popular houseplant in North America – beating the peace lily and Boston Fern to the top spot.

(Image credit: GettyImages)

The study combined the top 230 houseplants on Instagram – along with monthly Google search volumes for each botanical name in each country. Also amongst the best indoor plants was the Mimosa pudica that tied with the Monstera deliciosa in terms of search volume in North America.

According to the report, homeowners often grow the Mimosa pudica for its ‘curiosity value.’ In a similar way to the Monstera deliciosa, this perennial flowering plant is best-loved for its intriguing leaves (that fold inward when shaken or touched).

‘Swiss cheese plants are pretty popular – and for good reason,’ says the MD of Pointless Plants , Nathan Raab. ‘Their holey leaves give them a slightly unusual and dramatic look and a great choice if you want to give your conservatory a slight jungle [look].'

(Image credit: GettyImages)

The expert adds that the Monstera deliciosa is a hardy plant, meaning they are suitable for beginners who may be searching for the top low maintenance indoor plants. ‘With a little care and attention, you’ll definitely see some results this summer,’ he adds.

When it comes to interior design, the Swiss cheese plant comes out on top in this department too. Chris Carpenter, the Plant Area Manager at Squire’s Milford, explains that you can easily style the plant as part of your indoor garden ideas, as its woody vine aesthetic looks great when trained over indoor walls or beams.

‘It has become a very popular plant again as it’s easy to grow and unfussy, so perfect for people who are new to houseplants,’ he emphasizes.

(Image credit: Alamy)

This South American, Swiss-style staple is one of the most stylish indoor plant ideas of the moment – and we expect its global authority will endure for seasons to come.

*Study by HouseFresh