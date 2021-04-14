Take a look at 6 of the prettiest beer gardens open right now

UK beer gardens open this week for the first time in months, with outdoor seating areas once again allowed to welcome visitors. There's nothing quite like enjoying a refreshing drink or meal in the company of other people, even if you've spent the lockdown perfecting outdoor bar ideas in your garden. There's just nothing quite like the Great British pub.

With the warm weather well on its way, and lockdown restrictions gradually being lifted, we're loving the thought of being able to drink a cold pint outside with friends. These are the six prettiest beer gardens* open as of this week.

1. The White Horse Inn - Dover

(Image credit: Image Courtesy of The White Horse Inn)

The White Horse Inn in Dover is one of the oldest pubs in the town, dating all the way back to 1365, making this sun trap beer garden the perfect pit stop for history enthusiasts! The White Horse Inn doesn't take reservations for outside seating, so it's first come, first serve.

2. The Drift Inn - Isle of Arran

(Image credit: Image courtesy of The Drift Inn)

The Drift Inn is the perfect spot to relax and recharge after a day of exploring this stunning Scottish island. On a clear day, the beer garden overlooks a beautiful view of the Holy Isle, making it the ideal place to sip on an ice-cold drink this summer.

The pub is now open, but their website states that 'advanced booking is highly recommended as we have very limited capacity with social distancing requirements.'

3. The Watering Hole - Perranporth Beach, Cornwall

(Image credit: Image courtesy of The Watering Hole)

With white sandy beaches and jagged cliff edges, The Watering Hole in Perranporth is the perfect spot for Brits looking for the holiday atmosphere. This incredible venue is not only a fantastic beach bar and restaurant, but it also plays host to brilliant music events during the summer.

Unsurprisingly, this drop-dead gorgeous place is already fully booked throughout April and May, with just two dates in late May with available tables and limited availability throughout the summer. If you're going to Cornwall this summer, it's well worth considering.

4. The Jolly Fisherman - Craster, Northumberland

(Image credit: Image courtesy of © Bill Boaden)

While the Jolly Fisherman is known for its famous ‘Craster crabs’, the village of Craster in Northumberland boasts stunning views and cliff-edge coastal walks. Plus, dogs are welcome too! If you live near the Jolly Fisherman, you're in luck – it's taking bookings for this weekend.

5. The Angel Inn - Bowness-on-Windermere, Lake District

(Image credit: Image courtesy of The Angel Inn)

One of the most famous pubs in the Lake District, the Angel Inn is a fantastic place to visit on a sunny day whilst exploring England’s largest natural lake. As crowds flock to this pub garden every summer, it's definitely not one to miss! At the moment, it's best to call The Angel Inn in advance to see what availability they have.

6. Cosy Corner Lounge - Porthcawl

(Image credit: Image courtesy of Cosy Corner Lounge)

The last beer garden sits in the Welsh seaside town of Porthcawl. Not only offering stunning views of the seafront, the Cosy Corner Lounge provides a wide variety of delicious meals and refreshing drinks. With Welsh pubs hoping to reopen on the 26th of April, this is one to add to your bucket lists! You can email or call for a reservation.

*beer gardens list kindly provided by UK holiday experts Parkdean Resorts.