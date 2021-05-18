Paint your deck in minutes with this hack that is going viral on social media
If your deck needs a lick of paint, this trick will save your knees
By Millie Hurst
A social media hack for painting your decking has exploded online, with clips of the time-saving trick getting millions of views. We're not sure where exactly it began, but it involves taking a household broom to your paint tray and brushing the paint all over the decking as if you were sweeping it.
A TikTok user called Dad Dancer shared a clip where he takes an ordinary broom and applies grey paint to his decking at an alarmingly fast rate. He says that the decking area needed two coats, and each coat took around 15 minutes.
Overall, it's much quicker and less strenuous than the traditional method of using a paint roller or paintbrush to update your decking ideas. The DIY fan recommends using a broom with nice soft bristles, so that it doesn't flick paint around and ensures an even finish.
@dad.dancer
I had to use Kelly’s sound after doing this today! @thelifebath ##lifehack ##diy♬ Ultimate life hacks - Kelly - The Life Bath
Many of us have been spending more time out in the garden recently, sprucing things up ready for summer. Painting or staining the decking and fencing is arguably one of the least enjoyable tasks, but this tip makes the process far easier.
TikTok has created a never-ending supply of DIY and cleaning hacks ranging in efficacy. But this one will genuinely save you time and a whole lot of bother. If you give it a go, be sure to read our guide on how to clean decking before you begin.
If you're looking to buy some new decking, our roundup of the best composite decking will help you narrow down your options depending on your taste and budget.
The TikTok video has now had over 26 million views, plus reams of comments (some of which center around whether or not his decking is the right way up, but we'll save that for another article).
'Wish this video was longer, super satisfying,' one commented.
'I have to stain my deck this summer and I'm so glad I saw this. It's going to save my back!' said another.
'We used a paintbrush yesterday, wish I knew this,' wrote a third.
It's safe to say the speedy trick has been a resounding success. Will you be trying it in your garden?
-
-
Best security camera: add a layer of security to your backyard this summer
Buying Guide The best outdoor security cameras to monitor your property whether you're home or away, from Ring, Arlo, Netatmo and more
By Caroline Preece •
-
Outdoor lighting ideas: 40 stylish ways to create a cozy glow in your garden after dark
Ideas Illuminate your space with these outdoor lighting ideas – from ambience-boosting designs to practical solutions
By Ellen Finch •
-
Decking ideas: 23 ways to give your outdoor space a stylish makeover
Landscaping Whether your plot is big or small, these decking ideas will take your outdoor seating area to the next level
By Sarah Warwick •
-
How to clean decking: follow our step-by-step advice to get your space looking spick and span
How To Discover how to clean decking with our simple guide – we've got all the tips you need to get yours looking its best for summer
By Alison Jones •
-
How much does decking cost? What to budget for when elevating your seating area
Landscaping How much does decking cost? If you're ready to take your garden up a notch, you'll definitely want to know. Read on to find out
By Holly Crossley •
-
Covered deck ideas: 11 ways to shelter your outdoor living space in style
Ideas Does your outdoor living area need an update? Try our covered deck ideas to give it a boost in both style and comfort
By Holly Crossley •
-
Best composite decking: our top low-maintenance picks for your space
Buying Guide Want the best composite decking? You can find it right here. Take a look at our favourite decking designs and colours
By Sarah Warwick •
-
Best decking: our top buys for a modern space
Buying Guide Looking for the best decking for your outdoor space? Check out the composite and timber designs that’ll create the perfect spot for dining or relaxing
By Sarah Warwick •