Spotted: this Wayfair fire pit with £110 off until midnight

The Way Day sales are here, and we've spotted an incredible Wayfair fire pit for sale with a whopping £110 off its price tag. This fire pit even has five-star reviews, and it comes with a lid, a fire poker and log storage included. All for just £219.99 – can you really put a price on keeping warm while socialising outside? We think not.

The HOMCOM Fire Pit is large so as to generate enough heat for quite a few people to enjoy, while it's on four legs to protect your decking, patio or grass from the heat. It's made of steel for stability and durability purposes, while it sits at 33cm high. Pop your chairs around it or place this fire pit in the middle of your garden seating for warmth and ambience while chilling outside in chillier temperatures. It comes with a mesh screen to protect you (and children, and pets) from flying embers, while this mesh screen shouldn't hold any heat in. So far, we've discovered this fire pit is a bargain, safe to use around kids and pets and that it's durable and stable. What more could you ask for?

(Image credit: HOMCOM)