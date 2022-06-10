Why are my peonies not blooming? 5 problems and solutions to try
Peonies not blooming? Our advice will help you fix this common problem and enjoy these fabulous flowers again
Are you concerned about your peonies not blooming? A lack of these spectacular flowers can be a cause for disappointment, but don't give up on them just yet.
The problem is more common than you might think. And the good news is, there are some simple tips to try to remedy it and get those beautiful blooms back for many summers to come.
So, whether you've recently learned how to grow peonies and want the best chance at getting them to flower or are scratching your head over an old perennial that just hasn't lived up to expectations, we're here to help. After all, they are one of the most show-stopping blooms out there, so you won't want to miss out.
5 potential reasons behind peonies not blooming and how to fix them
Whether you're growing your peonies in containers or as part of your flower bed ideas, these tips will help you get plenty of those colorful, blousy blooms we all know and love.
1. Inclement weather over spring
If your peony is producing buds that rot before they flower, abnormal springtime weather could be to blame. This could be hard frosts, for instance, or a mix of cold, heavy showers and drought.
John Negus, a gardening expert from Amateur Gardening, suggests helping your plants flower better next year by feeding them with 1oz (28g) per square meter of sulfate of potash. Sprinkle it over the root area in early summer and repeat monthly until the start of fall. Next year, start in mid-spring and continue until fall.
'Potassium helps to toughen tissues and makes them more resistant to adverse weather,' he explains.
Next spring, if inclement weather occurs again, it's a good idea to protect your plants against frost and hard rain with horticultural fleece or something similar.
2. Planting your peonies in the shade
'Most herbaceous peonies flower best in full sun,' says John Negus. So, if you've noticed a distinct lack of blooms, it might be time to move your plants elsewhere.
The RHS (opens in new tab) suggests moving the plants in autumn to a more suitable position. Bear in mind that it can take a couple of years for the plants to then re-establish and start flowering again.
Fill up the gap where they originally were with shade-loving plants – there are tons of gorgeous types to choose from.
3. Container problems
Love the idea of growing peonies as part of your container gardening ideas? It can be done, but proceed with caution – this approach can result in peonies not blooming.
'Peonies can be grown in containers, but they are much happier in a bed or border,' says John. Most varieties develop large root systems, he explains, so unless you set them in very large pots, they quickly become pot bound. This can result in fewer flowers as the plants will have trouble absorbing nutrients and water properly. And as mentioned, peonies take a while to re-establish when transplanted, so potting on can further prolong a lack of blooms.
'However, herbaceous varieties (double pink 'Sarah Bernhardt', scarlet P. peregrina, and anemone-centered deep pink and white 'Magic Orb' among them) are eligible for growing in containers,' he says.
The best thing to do is to check the label when you buy your peony to ensure it's suitable for a pot, give it plenty of room, and remember to keep it watered (without overdoing it).
4. Incorrect watering
Watering plants incorrectly can cause all kinds of damage – a lack of flowers included. So, if you're struggling with your peonies not blooming, it might be worth rethinking your watering routine.
The RHS explains that established peony plants are drought-tolerant – to a point. Prolonged dry spells in spring can result in poor flower bud development or them failing to open.
They suggest mulching around the base of the plant to help retain moisture, and remembering to water during periods of particularly dry weather. However, be careful not to allow the soil to become waterlogged which can also have detrimental effects.
5. Planting your peonies too deeply
'A common reason for lack of flowers in peonies is planting too deeply,' says the Amateur Gardening experts. 'The buds emerging from the crown should be just below the soil surface. Remember this when applying a layer of mulch and do not cover the crown of peonies.'
The RHS agrees, explaining that if you are to replant your peony, ensure there is no more than one inch (2.5cm) of soil over the top of the buds.
The garden was always a big part of Holly's life growing up, as was the surrounding New Forest where she lived. Her appreciation for the great outdoors has only grown since then. She's been an allotment keeper, a professional gardener, and a botanical illustrator – plants are her passion. But, she loves all things digital too. She joined the team at Gardeningetc after working as a freelance content creator for a web agency, whilst studying for her M.Sc. in Marketing. Now she feels lucky enough to combine both digital and botanical worlds, every day.
-
-
Best bird feeders: 8 stylish buys to attract feathered friends
Buying Guide The best bird feeders to add style to your garden and bring the birds to you. From squirrel-proof to RSPB approved...
By Louise Oliphant • Published
-
The RHS Hampton Court Flower Show 2022: a complete guide
Gardens Discover all you need to know about the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show 2022 – the world's largest annual flower and garden festival
By Holly Crossley • Published