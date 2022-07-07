How to get rid of mosquitoes in your yard: 5 easy ways to deter these pests

If you're wondering how to get rid of mosquitoes in your yard, you're not alone. When warmer temperatures arrive, these tiny, flying pests can be a real nuisance, both indoors and out. In fact, in a survey by EcoBuggy, more than 60 percent of respondents said mosquitoes are what they dislike most about summer.

As everyone knows, the worst thing about these bugs is their bite and the resulting itchy, irritated bumps. But these bites aren't just painful – mosquitoes can also spread diseases in this way. In short, these pests can quickly spoil the relaxing ambiance of a BBQ, pool party, or even just a quiet afternoon spent sunbathing.

Luckily, just as there are ways to deter other annoying, tiny pests (our guide on how to get rid of ants, for instance, has plenty of useful tips) there are a few solutions for keeping mosquitoes away.

Relax outdoors with our 5 tips for how to get rid of mosquitoes in your yard

With these tips on how to get rid of mosquitoes outside, you can relax on your patio without fear of bug bites.

1. Try a mosquito trap

One way to reduce mosquito numbers in your garden is to set up outdoor-suitable traps.

As the experts at Lowe's (opens in new tab) explain, these usually use carbon dioxide and heat to draw in the biting bugs, and will keep them trapped until they die. Alternatively, some designs will electrocute the pests – look for solar-powered ones for ease.

Proper placement is important for the best results. Lowe's recommends identifying where mosquitoes are most likely to be (near a pond, for instance) and setting the trap up there, ideally downwind. Ensure it's at least 10 feet away from your main outdoor living area.

Different types of traps can be useful for getting rid of fruit flies – our guide explains how to make your own at home, as well as other methods to deter them.

2. Use mosquito-repellent lights

If you're looking for more subtle approaches in terms of how to get rid of mosquitoes in your yard, then this clever outdoor lighting idea might be for you.

With these innovative designs, you get all the ambiance and practicality of garden lighting with the added benefit of fewer pests, as they dispense repellents.

TIKI Brand (opens in new tab) explains how the string lights shown below provide 'a silent and invisible protection zone of up to 330 square feet.' The repellent pods last up to 200 hours and are replaceable, and there's none of the mess or odor that you get with pest-repellent sprays and creams.

You can also find outdoor candles, torches, and tabletop lanterns that work in a similar way – 'Look for different styles that complement your decor,' says Lowe's.

3. Apply a bug spray to bare skin

One of the easiest ways to protect you and your family from mosquito bites when outdoors is with repellent sprays, lotions, or wipes. These create a protective barrier directly on the skin.

But if you'd rather avoid coating yourself in chemicals, opt for a natural product, such as EcoBuggy® (opens in new tab), that's plant-based and safe for children, pets, and the environment.

Alternatively, swap a shop-bought spray for plants grown in your own garden. 'Instead of using chemical-based products to repel the nasty biters, opt for crushed lavender flowers,' suggests the team at Gardening Express (opens in new tab).

'Rub the mixture on areas that are particularly sensitive and susceptible to bites. The fragrance and oils produced repel adult mosquitoes and lavender has analgesic, antifungal, and antiseptic qualities, meaning it will also calm and soothe the skin.' Our guide on how to grow lavender has lots of useful tips for bringing this plant into your garden.

4. Surround your seating area with plants that mosquitoes hate

Speaking of mosquito-repellent plants, it's also a good idea to add these to your outdoor living zone to keep the bugs at bay.

Try adding nepeta or marigolds to pretty planters and arranging them around your seating area. Or, you could learn how to create a herb garden – many varieties will help deter mosquitoes with their aromatic fragrance and they're great for giving your cooking a boost, too. Some will also help to keep other insects away – peppermint, for instance, is good at getting rid of wasps.

5. Make your plot less mosquito-friendly

Standing water attracts these pests, as they need water to breed. And although getting rid of your pond just for the sake of deterring these bugs may be a step too far, there could be other ways to reduce the amount of water in your plot.

For instance, it might be worth looking at better garden drainage solutions to reduce the number of puddles on your patio or damp patches on your lawn. Lowe's also suggests keeping gutters and downspouts clear and well-maintained, and changing the water in birdbaths regularly – at least once a week.

And with your garden pond, consider adding anti-larval tablets containing Bacillus thuringiensis, the team adds. A type of bacteria, it kills mosquito larvae but is safe for birds and other wildlife.

As for swimming pools, installing a netted pool enclosure that keeps the bugs out could give you a much happier and stress-free swimming experience.