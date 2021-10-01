When is the last time to mow the lawn before winter? Experts answer
If you want to know when is the last time to mow your lawn before winter, use these simple guidelines from professionals
If you want to know when is the last time to mow the lawn before winter, there are a few easy guidelines to follow. Stopping mowing at the right time is essential for letting your lawn recover over the winter and ensure healthy new growth next spring. Overmowing is bad for lawns at any time of year, but is particularly damaging once the lawn has entered its dormant stage.
Knowing the latest time to mow the lawn is one of those essential autumn lawn care tips that will help you keep your lawn in top condition. We've asked lawn experts to explain how you should determine your last mowing time. Here's what they had to say.
When is the last time to mow lawn before winter?
In a nutshell, determining the last time for mowing a lawn is all about working out when your lawn will go into its dormant stage. According to Jeremy Yamaguchi, the CEO of Lawn Love, the best indicator of a lawn going dormant is the air temperature. As Jeremy explains, 'most species of grass begin going dormant once temperatures fall consistently below 50˚F (10˚C). For many parts of the country this will be in late October or sometime in November.'
Jeremy cautions that although 'this is ideally the last time you should mow', it certainly is 'not the last time you need to do lawn work!' Once you've stopped mowing, you will need to 'make sure you rake up those leaves, pine needles, and other debris as the decaying organic matter actually won't be good for your grass surviving its dormant period.' Having the best garden rake in your tool collection is handy for this essential task.
If you are experiencing fluctuating temperatures where you live, then you can use a different method for working out when to stop. Marc McDermott, lawn care expert at ObsessedLawn.com, advises that 'the last time you can mow your lawn is when the leaves have fallen from the trees.' However, Marc also points out that 'if your yard tends to stay wet, then November is the latest you should mow. Over-wet conditions can result in compaction and pushing down of mulch over time, so keeping the grass height low will help keep it looking nice all winter long.'
In drier climates, 'if your yard stays dry and doesn't need watering or seeding in fall, then you could wait until later than November to mow just for aesthetics.' The best lawn mower will help you achieve a better cut quality, too.
The latest mowing time is partly down to individual preference
Michael Dean, landscaping expert and Co-Founder at Pool Research, points that when you stop mowing your lawn will partly depend on how you like your grass – 'If you want to keep your grass long during the winter, then it's a good idea to stop cutting just after the first frost.'
Michael also explains that the specific grass type you use will play a part, and 'some simple research can help you discern the ideal soil temperature for the type of grass in your garden, and primarily whether it's a warm-growing or cold-growing grass.' You can get away with mowing cold-growing grass a bit later into the fall season.
But regardless of what grass type you've got, 'once you've had the first hard frost (a frost that lingers into late morning) then your lawn has definitely entered dormancy, and won't require further mowing until the spring.'
These simple tips, together with knowing how to mow a lawn correctly during different seasons, will help you make sure you have healthy grass next spring
Anna is a keen urban gardener, with David Austin roses and Japanese acers among her favourite plants. She moved into the world of interiors from academic research in the field of literature and urban space a couple of years ago. She's always been interested in how people make houses into homes, and how our concepts of what's stylish change over time.
-
-
Best pizza oven 2021: 10 top pizza ovens, complete with reviews
Buying Guide Choose the best pizza oven with our Gardeningetc edit of 10 top Ooni, DeliVita, Gozney, and Woody ovens for your garden
By Millie Fender •
-
October gardening jobs: 12 tasks to keep your garden looking great this month
Gardens These are the most important October gardening jobs to add to your to-do list for the month ahead
By Ruth Hayes •
-
Best lawn mower 2021: 14 top cordless, robot, petrol, electric and push mowers
Buying Guide Our pick of the best lawn mowers will help you find the right type of mower for your budget and mowing requirements. From petrol to robot, we have just what you need to keep your lawn tidy
By Lindsey Davis •
-
Autumn lawn care tips: how to get yours looking its best this season
How To Need some autumn lawn care advice to revitalize your grass for the months ahead? Our guide has you covered
By Sarah Wilson •
-
Gardening expert Adam Frost shares his top tips to get burnt grass green again
Landscaping A few simple steps and your scorched lawn will be on the mend
By Millie Hurst •
-
Best lawn mower: 6 electric, petrol and ride on options for every yard
Buying Guide Give your yard some TLC with the best lawn mower – with options for every size lawn and budget
By Brittany Romano •
-
Top tips for growing grass with dogs – without keeping your pet off the lawn
Gardens Growing grass with dogs doesn't have to be difficult with these expert tips
By Anna Cottrell •
-
Alternatives to grass: 10 easy no-mow options for your garden
Landscaping Smarten up your plot with these stylish alternatives to grass, guaranteed to save you time and hassle
By Jill Morgan •
-
Expert reveals tip for creating perfect lawn stripes
Gardens Because there's nothing wrong with wanting an immaculate lawn
By Millie Hurst •
-
How to plant grass seed: the best ways to sow and grow a lawn, fast
How To Our foolproof guide on how to plant grass seed has all the sowing, watering and mowing tips you need for a gorgeous green lawn
By Holly Crossley •