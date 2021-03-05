Amateur Gardening
How to grow roses: expert advice on choosing the right rose for your garden
Plants Learn how to grow roses with our top tips and you can tumble them from an arch, frame a doorway or display them in a patio pot for beautiful summer displays
How to clean decking: follow our step-by-step advice to get your space looking spick and span
How To Discover how to clean decking with our simple guide – we've got all the tips you need to get yours looking its best for summer
How to prune roses: keep your rose plants in tip-top condition for the most beautiful blooms
How To Our tips on how to prune roses will let you enjoy healthier plants year after year – from patio and shrub varieties to rambling kinds and more
How to prune forsythia: do it the right way and it will make a real difference
How To Find out how to prune forsythia and you can transform it in to something altogether more stylish and shapely
Spring lawn care tips: how to revive your grass and get it looking tip-top this year
How To Discover our spring lawn care tips and get your lushest grass yet through raking, scarifying, mowing and feeding
How to make a bug hotel: it's easy to achieve in four easy steps
How To Encourage bees and insects into your garden by learning how to make a bug hotel – it's the perfect DIY project to try
How to grow lilies: enjoy sensational summer scent with these stunning flowers
Plants Easier than you might think, learn how to grow lilies and you can plant these up for glorious displays in summer
How to make a living wall: create vertical planting to maximise your space
How To Once you've discovered how to make a living wall, you'll add a whole new layer of interest to a garden. Here's how to create one
How to grow dahlias: follow our advice and create dazzling displays in your garden
Plants Learn how to grow dahlias and your garden will be full of bold and beautiful colours in summer. You can fill your vases with them too!
How to move a tree: top tips for replanting trees and shrubs
How To If you want to find out how to move a tree or shrub read on for our easy guide to moving and replanting them
How to grow raspberries: they're easy to grow in any garden
Grow Your Own Want to know how to grow raspberries and enjoy delicious homegrown fruits every year? Here's how to do it
How to grow acers: follow our tips and add year-round interest to your garden
Plants Find out how to grow acers – also known as Japanese maples – for flamboyant foliage in your garden all year round
How to grow clematis: the best climbing flowers for your fences and walls
Plants Learn how to grow clematis and boring garden boundaries will soon be a thing of the past
How to grow agapanthus: add colour and structure with these picture perfect pompoms
Plants Here’s the lowdown on how to grow agapanthus in your garden this summer. These pompom blooms will add colour and structure in one stylish bundle
How to lay turf – and get a lush green lawn in your garden
How To Want to find out how to lay turf and take the easiest route to a new lawn? Follow our step-by-step guide
Small rock garden ideas: 17 ways with alpine plants, succulents, water features and more
Ideas Discover our favourite small rock garden ideas and get inspired to create a rocky haven of your own
How to grow streptocarpus: add colour with these easy-to-grow Cape Primrose houseplants
Plants Find out how to grow streptocarpus and you’ll be hooked in no time. Also known as Cape Primrose plants, they're super easy to propagate, which means lots of free plants
How to make a scarecrow: follow our simple guide for a fun garden activity
How To It's fun to learn how to make a scarecrow, especially if you get the kids on board to help out. Try this crafty idea to keep the birds off your precious vegetable patch
How to grow sunflowers: add these blooms to your garden for a burst of summer colour
Plants When it comes to how to grow sunflowers you won't believe how easy it is. One packet of seeds is all it takes to fill the garden with stunning blooms
How to take lavender cuttings: multiply your plants for free
How To You’ll soon learn how to take lavender cuttings with our simple step-by-step guide
How to grow bottlebrush: give your garden an exotic touch with these low-maintenance plants
Plants Learn how to grow bottlebrush and add a dash of vibrant tropical colour to your garden
How to plant a winter container: follow our step-by-step guide for adding seasonal colour
How To We show you how to plant a winter container to give your garden an instant lift in the colder months
Winter garden jobs: cold-weather chores that take care of flowerbeds and lawns, patios and decking
Gardens Keep busy and enjoy the fresh air with these winter garden jobs to do, including pruning, sorting and planning
How to take rose cuttings: it's easy with our advice
How To We show you how to take rose cuttings with our simple step-by-step guide. Because you can never have enough roses
How to grow runner beans: it's easy with our step-by-step guide
Grow Your Own Learn how to grow runner beans for tasty veg and beautiful floral displays
Planting bare root trees: follow our step-by-step guide
Plants Our expert advice on planting bare root trees in winter will ensure you know how and when to plant them for the best results
Weed control tips and tricks: how to identify and get rid of weeds from your garden
How To Follow our advice on weed control and fight back against garden weeds. We reveal what to look out for and how to banish weeds from your garden
Guide to garden borders: how to plan, design and plant your flowerbeds
Gardens Planning new garden borders? Follow our expert tips to make sure you create the best layout and planting scheme for your outdoor space
How to plant tulips: expert advice on growing stunning flowers for spring
Plants Follow our top tips on when and how to plant tulips and you'll be guaranteed an eye-catching spring display
How to grow Hellebores for beautiful winter blooms
Plants Learn how to grow Hellebores and they will provide flowers even in the snowy depths of winter
