Best trampolines 2021: 9 top buys for fun in the garden
Keep the kids fit and busy with out roundup of the best trampolines. See durable picks for every size of garden, and every budget
Having one of the best trampolines in your garden is a smart investment. It will encourage the kids to spend more time outdoors, meaning they always have something to do in good weather. And, if you have the space for something a little bigger, you might enjoy using it too – they are a great way to keep fit.
Trampolines are not the cheapest of garden toys, but if you pick a high-quality one (like those below) you will get plenty of years of family fun out of it. Apart from the smallest trampolines on this list, they all have safety enclosures, so can be used by younger children, but big kids and teens will love them too (just check the weight limit).
To save you the job of searching, we have had a look at the best trampolines on the market, just in time for summer. They make a good birthday gift and we have chosen options for every budget and garden size. There are in ground options and trampettes, too. If you need more buying advice, check the end of this guide.
Best trampolines 2021
1. TP 14ft Genius Round Trampoline
Best large trampoline: brilliantly designed for top-quality bouncing sessions in all seasons
Stylish and sturdy, this beast of a trampoline is a really fine specimen.
Safety features
Although this trampoline isn’t springless, they are well hidden and the surroundsafe enclosure offers solid bounce-back, meaning there's no risk of jumpers coming into contact with the springs.
Design and materials
The sleek black finish makes this an aesthetically pleasing addition to all types of outdoor space. The igloo door entry and (zip free) crawl through tunnel adds an extra element of adventure, while the trampoline ladder and integral shoe tidy means that clumsy and disorderly looking moments are kept to a minimum. Complete with a steel frame, weather-resistant padding and cover, this product will survive the cooler months.
2. Sportspower 10ft In Ground Trampoline
Best in ground trampoline: for optimum bounce and security, the garden fence is your limit
A great option for energetic kids who go above and beyond when bouncing.
Safety features
With a below ground steel frame, this trampoline promises great bounce alongside optimum security and durability. It also comes complete with an enclosure net and accompanying steel top ring for added peace of mind.
Materials
This trampoline is built for UK weather. Rust-resistant and complete with a PVC trampoline cover, plus anchor pegs, to protect it from the weather.
Design and assembly
The patented Easi-Store Quad Lok frame makes assembly quick and easy, while the enclosure net can be put up and pulled down in seconds. Adults will like the simple – borderline camouflage – colour-scheme also.
3. Akrobat Orbit Round 10ft Trampoline
Best trampoline for adults too: this is the bee's knees of trampolines so you can expect some competitive spirits to come alive
We are well aware of the luxury price tag on this one, which is why it's not top of our list, but it is phenomenal and worth a mention.
Safety features
So, if you’re looking for another level of at-home trampolining, for the whole family, then then look no further. Aside from its exceptional bounce capabilities, and the integrated AkroSPRING® Spring System which means there is less impact on the body (good for the knees), we love the round shape of this trampoline, and the ladder makes it the perfect pro garden addition for the whole family.
Good quality
Manufactured to the highest of industry standards, and designed with its unique spring system and the AkroAir perforated jumping mat, this model will not only let you enjoy incredible bounce, but it will also stand the test of time. Parents will also love the lack of squeaking and the failsafe assembly using the AkroCLICK® smart click system.
Materials
It's made from non-toxic materials, and is also both fire and rust resistant. Installation is screwless (marvellous) and the frame comes with a frame lifetime guarantee, plus a three year warranty on the pads, two years on the mat and net, and a 10-year guarantee on the springs.
4. TP Toys Infinity Leap 2 Level Trampoline
Best infinity trampoline: for next level bouncing
The first ever duo level trampoline, the infinity leap is suitable for all levels of jumper, offering exceptional bounce for a heightened experience
Safety features
As you’d expect with a masterpiece, this comes with a netting enclosure for better safety. There is also a zip-free entry tunnel door for added protection when coming on and off the trampoline.
A first in design
With two levels, boasting unique dual suspension, the coiled metal springs work seamlessly as part of the bungee spring system – guaranteeing better lift, every time. Made from steel and finished in a powdered coating, this trampoline is quite literally on another level.
5. JumpKing 6 x 9ft Rectangle Trampoline
Best rectangle trampoline: uniquely shaped to fit into a corner of your garden
A fine rectangular option, the Jump King is for budding gymnasts and a fairly stylish pick for those conscious of their garden decor.
Safety features
The pristine design boasts an integrated safety enclosure system, whereby the netting sits inside the legs of the trampoline.
Materials
Built with a galvanised steel frame, plus 20mm of foam padding – this trampoline also has a slightly higher price point, but is durable, built to last, and easy to assemble.
6. Sportspower 8ft Outdoor Kids Trampoline with Enclosure
Best trampoline for kids: great bounce, optimum security and a great price point, this is a current favourite
This is a sound pick for an above-ground trampoline.
Safety features
Reputed for its sturdy frame and strong springs, this trampoline means you’re guaranteed to enjoy a good bounce, while the added bonus of a safety enclosure means you’ll have more peace of mind when your little one decides to get wild.
Materials
Built from galvanised steel, and complete with weather-resistant safety pads, this trampoline has been constructed so that it can be both easily put up and taken down when you’re done, while the rust-resistant finish makes this a great and reliable addition to any UK garden.
7. Semaj Folding Round Trampoline
Best fitness trampoline: for an at home cardio workout
Get ready to up your at home workouts with this cheeky trampoline, the perfect addition to your home, to get your heart rate going! Not just for kids (but a great way to let them dispense energy) but also fitness fans who are looking for a gym alternative. After all, a trampoline workout couldn't provide a finer or more fun way to stay fit and healthy.
Safety features
The adjustable handrail on this model gives you more security, while there are safety pads too so kids will be fine under supervision. Bouncing has the added bonus of reducing stress, all while toning the muscles and improving general balance and wellbeing, need we say more?
Materials
This can be used both indoors and outdoors in the garden, though it is not weather resistant so will need to be brought in when you're done. Its simple assembly and the fact that it’s foldable (and therefore easier to store), means that this is ideal for small space dwellers without much room to spare.
8. Chad Valley 6ft Outdoor Kids Trampoline with Enclosure
Best trampoline for toddlers: perfect for tots to test their biggest bounces in safety
This trampoline is specifically designed for little ones around 3 years of age.
Safety features
It’s safe, sturdy and sure to let them unleash their inner bouncy monster. The galvanised steel frame is built lower to the ground for easier access, and it comes complete with the safety enclosure.
Materials
Parents will like both the price point, the fact that it’s easy to put together – 'quad lok' frame with easy-to-link joints – and that the colours will blend easily into your garden’s background.
How to buy the best trampoline
It's down to personal (family) preference, but there are some key factors to consider when choosing yours. You can opt for in-ground trampolines (aesthetically pleasing some may say) which are secured, much like the name suggests, in the ground. These remove some of the danger elements of a raised trampoline, but do require excavation for installation. If you want one of these they are harder to set up and more of a commitment – you might want to think ahead about what to do with the hole when the kids grow up.
Then there are excellent above-ground trampolines, which are now pretty hi-tech, complete with safety padding and mesh (a very much ‘pimped’ version of what you may remember jumping on as a child).
Trampolines have been selling out quickly recently, so if you can't wait for one of the very very best to come back in stock, see the on sale options below.
Safety on trampolines
You must always take care when using trampolines and follow all the safety notices provided by the manufacturer of your product. In special regards to children, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents has plenty of advice for parents looking to invest in a trampoline for young ones, so we do recommend having a read of the latest advice and that children, especially young children, be supervised at all times to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.
Then, when buying your trampoline be sure to check the quality of its design, the springs and the materials used to build it. Choosing something that is weather-, fire- and rust-resistant is best to ensure it will last more than a few years, while choosing a model complete with robust safety pads is also a must to catch those awkward falls.
What is the best size for a trampoline?
Trampoline size is probably one of the most essential things to consider when investing. If you're looking for a small trampoline for a toddler, be aware that it will need replacing when they grow out of it (and you know they will!). While if you want one that will stay with you for years to come, and if your child is over 6 years old (usually the minimum age requirement for bigger models) it might be worth investing a little more to increase its longevity.
If you have a small to medium size garden (and small children) six to 10 feet is plenty big enough for them to use until they are about 10 years old. Teens and adults will need at least 12 feet diameter to bounce safely with the exuberance that older kids are likely to exhibit.
We've included a variety of sizes above, from 3ft upwards, but many of the models we've featured are available to order in bigger sizes too if you have the space available.
What else to consider
Max weight limit
With the size of your trampoline in mind, you need to take a look at the max weight limit stated by the manufacturer in order to keep play safe and to understand whether you can have a couple of kids, or a parent, on there at the same time with no concerns.
Enclosure and accessories
Many of the above come with protective safety enclosures, but if yours doesn't we recommend investing in one separately for more security, especially if you have small children. Other accessories include steps and covers so do check what your one will come with and make sure you're set up for your needs.
Weather protection
A highly important factor all year round – but most especially as we're going into winter – we'd recommend choosing a trampoline that comes with a cover and weatherproof pads/other properties. Another added benefit would be a rust-resistant frame finish for all of the outdoor picks to increase its longevity furthermore.
