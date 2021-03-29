Best pizza ovens 2021: our favourites from Ooni, DeliVita and more

Get freshly cooked, authentic pizza in just 60 seconds with the best pizza ovens of 2021. We've been lucky enough to put some of the best pizza ovens from Ooni and DeliVita to the test, and we've included those models and more in our guide to gas and wood-fired outdoor pizza ovens that you can buy right now.

If you want a cheap pizza oven, there are options that can be placed on top of the best BBQs and heated via a pizza stone on the grill surface. For those who are willing to spend a little more on an authentic wood-fired pizza oven, we've also included freestanding traditional clay models.

Pizza ovens can heat up to 500°C for that instant Neapolitan charred crust, but you can also run them at lower temperatures for thicker New York-style pizzas. The fast cooking means it's easy to cater to a crowd and set up an assembly line for garden pizza parties in the summer. For our top picks of the best pizza ovens of 2021, keep reading.

Best pizza oven 2021

1. Ooni Fyra Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven Best pizza oven you can buy: tried, tested and loved by us Specifications Best for: Overall Fuel: Wood fired Materials: Stainless steel Dimensions: H66 x W38 x D70cm Reasons to buy + Portable + Fast – pizza in 60 seconds + Great price Reasons to avoid - Has to be placed on a table or some sort of surface

We've tried and tested this Ooni Fyra Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven, and we only have good things to report back. Not only is it affordable, but it's also easy to use, it looks great, it's portable and obviously it makes incredible pizzas, too. It ticks all our boxes! Wood-fired, it can cook pizza dough – specifically a 12-inch size pizza – in just 60 seconds, and it's great for use when you have people over or several mouths to feed.

With a stainless-steel body, this pizza oven holds heat very well and it features a custom-designed fuel tray to allow maximum airflow. Easy to clean and great for all size gardens, it's lightweight, it has foldable legs and a detachable chimney and pellet hopper. Take it on staycations, to a friend's house or just leave it in your garden on your tabletop.

What else do we love? You can also use it to cook meat, fish and vegetable dishes (see you later, big BBQ) and it has a letterbox-style opening to make it easy to check on your cooking pizza.

Read our full Ooni Fyra pizza oven review

2. Ooni Karu Outdoor Pizza Oven Best multi-fuel pizza oven: use gas, charcoal or wood with this versatile pizza oven Specifications Best for: Versatility Fuel: Wood fired and gas Materials: Stainless steel Dimensions: H40 x W77 x D80cm Reasons to buy + Cook with the convenience of gas + Quick to heat up + Folds away for easy transportation + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - You need to pay extra for the gas attachment

The Ooni Fyra's big sister is the Ooni Karu, which is not only slightly larger but three times as versatile. You can use this pizza oven to slow cook with charcoal, create an authentic wood-fire pizza, and embrace the convenience of gas.

The Karu is one of our tried and tested favourites, but its higher price tag means it's a little disappointing that the gas attachment doesn't come included. We found our gas-cooked pizzas were easier to control and therefore more evenly cooked, so it is a worthwhile investment in our books.

In terms of ease of use, the Karu is as easy as it gets. Keep an eye on your pizza as it cooks and spin every 20 seconds or so for that perfectly cooked crust and bubbly mozzarella. Assembly is a breeze, so you can have it up and running in a matter of minutes. Like the Fyra, you can either buy a bespoke portable table for your Ooni to live on or place it on an existing surface in your garden. It weighs only 12kg, so it's perfectly portable.

Read our full Ooni Karu pizza oven review

3. DeliVita Outdoor Pizza Oven Best pizza oven for a quick pizza: this stylish wood-fired oven will cook a 12 inch pizza with authentic Italian taste in just 90 seconds Specifications Best for: Pizza aficionados Fuel: Wood Materials: Fibreglass and stainless steel Dimensions: H35 x W59 x D65cm Reasons to buy + Chic design + Will fit balconies and patios + Choice of colours Reasons to avoid - Not a classic oven - Expensive

We really do love this pizza oven but that investment price tag has comfortably bought it to our number three spot. If you have the budget then this outdoor pizza oven would be so worth it.

It takes 25 minutes to get up to temperature (its maximum is 550ºC) and, once there, cooking a 12 inch pizza takes just 90 seconds. When testing we found that it was very easy to get the hang of the DeliVita, and we had perfect pizza after just a couple of tries. And although it might not have classic pizza oven looks, we think that’s more than compensated for by the fact that this design is small enough to fit into even a balcony garden. We did find it on the weighty side, though, at 30kg in total.

There’s a range of colours to choose from, including this vintage blue, plus chilli red, very black, olive green and hale grey, and you can pick from different bundles of tools and accessories with the oven.

Other things we love? You can keep it outside year round, and you can cooks steaks, fish and veggies in it, too.

Read our full DeliVita pizza oven review

4. Dellonda Portable Wood-Fired Pizza Oven & Smoker Best outdoor pizza oven for easy transportation: folds away for easy storage Specifications Best for: Portability Fuel: Wood or charcoal Material: Stainless steel Dimensions: H74.5 x W44.2 x D82cm Reasons to buy + Pizza oven and smoker in one + Easy to move around the garden + Built-in thermometer Reasons to avoid - Some may prefer a table top design to save space

The Dellonda Portable Wood-Fired Pizza Oven & Smoker has hinged legs and its chimney can be removed, meaning it's purpose built for taking out when you fancy a fresh pizza, and storing away when you're done. It comes with a pizza paddle and has a stone board inside for crisp bases and fast cooking.

The built-in thermometer allows you to keep track of the optimum cooking temperature, and you can use wood or charcoal for pizza of smoking to achieve the perfect taste for your meal.

5. La Hacienda BBQ Pizza Oven Best Amazon pizza oven: Prime members, check this pizza oven out! It's affordable and easy to use... Specifications Best for: Amazon pick Fuel: Gas or charcoal (from a BBQ) Material: Stainless steel Dimensions: 35 x 40 x 15cm Reasons to buy + Small + Affordable + Simple to use + Easy to store + Heats up fast + Carry handles Reasons to avoid - You need a BBQ to use it - Can only cook one pizza at a time

The La Hacienda BBQ Pizza Oven is our pick of the best pizza oven you can buy from Amazon. While it's not technically a pizza oven, more of a pizza oven attachment for your BBQ, it does do the job well. First of all, it heats up within 10 minutes after being placed on your gas or charcoal BBQ. And then there's the fact it's compact so easy to store and great for those with smaller gardens. It measures 15cm high, 40cm wide and 35cm deep – just enough to cook one pizza or two small ones.

Available in black or stainless steel and simple in features, it has an insulated stainless-steel housing for heat retention, and also a temperature gauge so you know when it's ready for your dough. With a removable stone base, it also boasts carry handles for when it comes to storing, and you needn't assemble it either – it arrives ready for use!

6. Ooni Pro Large Multi Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven Best pizza oven for flexibility: with heat up time 20 minutes and cooking time 60 seconds you'll be turning out the margheritas and more for a crowd Specifications Best for: Quick cooking and flexibility Fuel: Wood, charcoal, wood pellets or gas Material: Stainless steel, cordierite stone Dimensions: H79 x W49 x D74cm Reasons to buy + Cooks up to 16 inch pizzas + Wide choice of fuels + Portable + Viewing window Reasons to avoid - Needs to be positioned on a tabletop

We like the flexibility of this pizza oven. It can be used with wood, charcoal, wood pellets or gas, although it’s the wood and charcoal burner it comes with and you’ll have to buy the gas burner if that’s your preferred fuel. It also gives you options when it comes to cooking. It’ll do you a delicious Italian-style pizza, of course, but also has room to cook large roasts, or fish, and can cook veggies or bake bread, too.

It gets up to 500ºC in just 20 minutes, which is super speedy, and pizzas of up to 16 inches in size take an amazingly quick 60 seconds. You can even spend the minute watching the cooking through the viewing window.

The design’s portable, so you can take it on day trips and staycations – you’ll just need a tabletop to locate it on.

7. Monster Shop Pizza Oven Best multi-function pizza oven: can be used as a smoker and BBQ too Specifications Best for: The complete look, on a budget Fuel: Charcoal Material: Steel Dimensions: H56 x W64 x D43cm Reasons to buy + Two ovens + Comes on wheels + Bakes bread, cake and more as well as pizza Reasons to avoid - Bulky design

The Monster Shop Pizza Oven Outdoor Grill gives you the complete pizza oven look, but on a budget. It comes with a pizza peel, cutter and stone for making perfect crispy pizzas, but because it’s charcoal-fuelled you can also use it as a grill or smoker. This pizza oven can make 12-inch pizzas and includes a bottom storage shelf to store accessories and utensils.

This pizza oven comes on wheels, which makes it portable enough for storing indoors and wheeling out when you’re in the mood for fresh pizza. It has a matte finish thanks to the black powder-coated exterior and it comes with an in-built temperature gauge and removable ash drawer for easy cleaning.

8. Oxford Barbecues Gourmet Pizza Oven Best portable pizza oven: take this BBQ pizza oven on the go Specifications Best for: Portability Fuel: Gas or charcoal BBQs Material: Stainless steel Dimensions: 35 x 35 x 15cm Reasons to buy + Heated by your BBQ + Inexpensive + Arrives fully assembled Reasons to avoid - Doesn't work without a BBQ

The Oxford Barbecues Gourmet Pizza Oven can be heated by a charcoal or gas BBQ, and its sturdy pizza stone underside will heat evenly for quick pizzas. It has a thermometer built into the stainless steel body and the pizza stone base is removable.

The oven heats rapidly in under ten minutes and can cook pizza just as fast as a traditional wood-fired oven. It's got carry handles for easy transportation, so you can take it on the go as you travel.

Some pizza ovens require assembly, but the Oxford Barbecues Gourmet Pizza Oven comes fully assembled and is ready for use straight out of the box.

How to buy the best pizza oven

When you're looking to buy the best pizza oven for you and your home, there are a few factors which you'll need to consider.

Think fuel

If you’re after authentic Italian flavour, we think it has to be wood. However, you’ll find charcoal and even gas used to fuel pizza ovens and you can still get great taste from these designs.

Look at the speed of heat up and cooking

Dedicated pizza ovens offer some rapid cooking times, which can make things less stressful if you’re cooking for a larger group.

Do you need your pizza oven to be portable?

These designs can work in even tiny gardens, plus go out and about with you, and they’re good for those who move home a lot, too.

Are you after a multi-functional model?

You can cook more than pizza in a pizza oven, of course, but you may want a design that’s barbecue and smoker, too, to save doubling up on appliances.

Head over to our guide on how to use a pizza oven for more top tips.

How are you going to use your pizza oven?

There's so many different food types you can cook on a pizza oven, aside from the obvious pizza. See our pizza oven recipes for some inspiration.

Which is the best pizza oven?

To recap... the best pizza oven (in our opinion) is the Ooni Fyra portable pizza oven. It heats up super quickly and will cook your preferred pizza in less than 60 seconds. It's great for small spaces and as the legs fold down it's also portable so you can take it with you on holiday or even on camping trips. It's also a great value price. We love it.