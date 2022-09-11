Woody Pizza Oven Kit review: an affordable multi-fuel buy

Gardening Etc Newsletter The Home Of Outdoor Living Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The first Woody Pizza Oven Kit landed on the garden-cooking scene in May 2021. We had all become accustomed to making our entertainment at home, and as someone who makes a living telling you what to buy, you didn't need much encouragement to grab a slice of the pizza oven action for your outdoor space. They were flying off the virtual shelves way faster than your average Uber Eats driver could deliver a double pepperoni with extra cheese.

The team at Woody realised this, but also spotted that the market leaders – while creating great products for home use – were charging a pretty penny for what the British weather could make a somewhat sporadically-used investment. And often, all you got was the oven so if you wanted to optimise your pizza making sessions, you would need to fork out a further £80 to £150 for the accessories.

Thus, the Woody Wood Fired Pizza Oven Kit (mark one) was born and this lucky reviewer got to give it a go last summer. I awarded it four out of five stars and added it to our list of best pizza ovens, commending it for the quality of build and provision of extras such as a peel, carry case and thermometer, on such a tight budget. But as it was a wood-fired oven, I did find some of my pizza making sessions a little arduous until I had mastered what neanderthals managed some 400,000 years ago and got the hang of making a good fire.

This year, Woody released their mark two version. With improved heat retention and the option of including a gas attachment for just shy of an extra £70, buyers can still get all the bells and whistle for around £300 all-in. Thanks to the design tweaks, I was promised an easier pizza making experience with wood and a very, very easy pizza making experience should I use the gas attachment.

Not one to ever turn down pizza (even if I have to make it myself) I jumped at the chance to take it – and the dough they sent me – for a spin.

Woody Pizza Oven Kit specifications

Fuel type: wood (pellet or kindling), gas and charcoal

wood (pellet or kindling), gas and charcoal Dimensions: H50 x W41 x D54cm

H50 x W41 x D54cm Weight: 12.5kg

12.5kg Oven temperature: 500˚C (950˚F) in just 15 minutes

500˚C (950˚F) in just 15 minutes Pizza size: 12 inches

12 inches Pizza cooking time: 60 seconds

60 seconds Use: outdoor use only for pizza, al forno dishes and even meat (in a suitable oven-proof dish)

outdoor use only for pizza, al forno dishes and even meat (in a suitable oven-proof dish) What's in the box?: Woody Oven (inc door, thermometer, hopper and chimney), peel, carry case, tools for construction. Gas attachment (£69.99) optional extra

Lindsey Davis Editor in Chief Homes Ecommerce Home product expert and pizza connoisseur Lindsey spends most of her day thinking about her next meal. When she isn't, she is busy testing and writing about the best buys for your home, be it a new appliance or a handy lawn mower (but likely simultaneously thinking about pizza). She often makes pizza in her oven with a stone, so was delighted to be sent this Woody Pizza Oven Kit to test over several weeks this summer. Weeks became months because the weather had other ideas, but she has now used it on multiple occasions using both the gas and wood-fired fuel options. She has been allowed to keep it so that she can update her review over time. Find out how we test products at Gardeningetc if you want to learn more about the review process.

Unboxing the Woody Pizza Oven: first impressions

The Woody Pizza Oven arrives in a branded box inside a plain box for transit. Structural packaging is made from cardboard but there are a few plastic bags and foam inserts protecting the metal parts from one another, and to protect the pizza stone. If you are feeling a little put off by what little plastic there is – though it is not a perfect solution – Woody does partake in a scheme to plant 10 trees for every oven sold, via a climate positivity company called Earthly (opens in new tab). Earthly also plants one tree on behalf of Woody for each box of fuel sold, too.

So what is in the box? The Woody arrives partially constructed. You get the oven but have to attach the chimney, slot the pizza stone into place, unfold the legs and attach the thermometer to the door. Next choose whether you want to be using gas or wood, and either install the hopper and wood tray provided (more on this in 'Getting started' below) or add the gas attachment. The gas attachment is an add on when you put the Woody in your cart so this arrives in a separate box.

The oven comes in a branded box and if you choose to add the gas attachment, that will arrive in a separate parcel (Image credit: Future/Lindsey Davis)

The oven also comes with all the tools you need to put it together (a small spanner and two sizes of allen key), the nuts and bolts needed for construction and a carry case, including a velcro-on bag for the chimney. This doubles as a cover if you leave it outdoors over summer. Finally you get a peel, which is super handy as not many of us have those in our kitchen cupboards, and you definitely need one for safe oven use.

I lent my brother the original Woody Pizza Oven earlier this year, then knowing a new product was on the horizon, never got it back. As such, I can't remember the exact looks of the older model, but did note a few key changes:

Chimney: the old version had a cap that came off. This is not needed so they have redesigned it without, keeping it more streamlined. It has a locking feature to keep it in place.

the old version had a cap that came off. This is not needed so they have redesigned it without, keeping it more streamlined. It has a locking feature to keep it in place. Legs: these are stronger with plastic soles to protect the surface you place the oven on. The old ones had sharpish edges that would scratch paint and varnish if you weren't careful.

these are stronger with plastic soles to protect the surface you place the oven on. The old ones had sharpish edges that would scratch paint and varnish if you weren't careful. Sunken pizza stone: the new stone is thicker, but to prevent height build up, it sits flush with the floor of the oven.

the new stone is thicker, but to prevent height build up, it sits flush with the floor of the oven. Thermometer: the larger and clearer display is easier to read as you busy about making pizzas and tending to the oven.

the larger and clearer display is easier to read as you busy about making pizzas and tending to the oven. Door: thicker steel and the Woody logo embossed on the front make for a new look. They have also changed the peephole from a swing door to a hole.

thicker steel and the Woody logo embossed on the front make for a new look. They have also changed the peephole from a swing door to a hole. Construction: thicker steel has been used throughout for a stronger hopper, fuel tray and exterior.

thicker steel has been used throughout for a stronger hopper, fuel tray and exterior. Peel: the new peel is longer and rectangular in shape, making it easier to use than the circular predecessor.

The Woody Pizza Oven takes 10–20 minutes to build (Image credit: Future/Lindsey Davis)

This model still has the same cool industrial look as before, though I would say some of the edges, such as the front, are a bit sharp. This is most noticeable if you hold the oven by the front and back for lifting, though doesn't impact the use.

Getting started with the Woody Pizza Oven

The oven comes with a simple leaflet with a URL to look up for instructions (opens in new tab) on both putting the oven together and lighting it. There is a QR code too which makes it really easy to find the info you need. The digitally adept will prefer how this cuts the number (and size) of booklets that come with the oven.

Constructing the oven for use with wood or charcoal is really easy. Everything clips into place, or screws on easily with the tools provided. I managed to build it (with a little lifting help for the legs) in about 10 minutes.

Adding the gas attachment was a bit trickier. The metal parts are easy to bolt on, but the bit I struggled with was attaching the hoses. This is something I have found with gas pipes and bottles in the past though. A bit of water helps ease the tube onto the unit.

My only other remark on set up is that the feet are a bit stiff and not the easiest to unfold. Once in use though, this helps them feel more secure, but it can be a two-person job (one lifting the oven while the other pulls the legs) getting them folded out fully. They need a bit of brute force to crank them out.

Before first use you have to get the oven to full temperature, and let it heat for 30 minutes to blast off any manufacturing residues and cure the stone.

Use thin bits of kindling in the fuel tray, along with natural fire lighters to get your flame going (Image credit: Future/Lindsey Davis)

Using the pizza oven with wood

When I used the old Woody oven, I found it a bit tricky keeping a wood pellet fire going with the ferocity needed for more than a couple of pizzas. This time, knowing what I know, I took the inner grate out of the fuel tray and used small chunks of kindling instead. The kind you buy for starting your woodburner are fine and can be picked up at most supermarkets or petrol stations.

I also recommend getting some natural firelighters and placing one or two in the tray to encourage a strong flame. Once the tray is lit, you have to carefully slide it into the oven (make sure you test the wood you use for height before you light it).

It takes about 20–30 minutes to get up to a good temperature for cooking a pizza with wood. You want it at full temperature if possible which is around 500˚C, but I did find you can get good pizzas as long as you hit the 300–350˚C mark, though it won't cook as quickly and the base won't be as crisp.

When cooking with wood, you need to keep it constantly topped up, every five to 10 minutes. This is where using a combo of wood pellets and kindling is a good idea as the kindling gets a good flame going, but the pellets are easier to refill (via the hopper) and burn more efficiently.

I have cooked pizzas in this oven using wood three or four times and have found the best method is to top up the wood after every pizza. This means it can get back up to temp while you prep your next base.

The results are great. Cooking with wood imparts a little more authentic flavour, though not so noticeable that I would say I prefer using wood.

Don't forget to turn your pizza after 20 seconds or so to avoid a burned crust (guess who didn't follow her own advice?) (Image credit: Future/Lindsey Davis)

Using the Woody with gas attachment

If you don't know how to use a pizza oven, then starting with the gas attachment is a great way to get the hang of it before throwing in the juggle of tending to a fire.

The Woody pizza oven uses patio gas – the kind you would use for your gas barbecue. At the time of my testing, it was really hard to get hold of gas if you didn't already own a bottle for refill. So, I had to time my pizza making around my sister's calendar because I wanted to borrow their gas bottle. This was fine as my nephews love pizza so I knew I would have plenty of mouths to feed.

The gas attachment bolts on to the rear of the oven where the fuel tray would go. Then you just have to connect the pipe to your patio gas bottle (Image credit: Future/Lindsey Davis)

Once attached to the gas, it was really easy to ignite. You simply push and turn the knob at the back of the oven, leaving the door open initially to prevent gas build up if it fails to ignite.

From here, shut the door and like me, you will find it gets to temperature in as little as 10 minutes (on a hot day) or maximum 20 minutes.

Once lit, you don't have to tend to the fire at all. Just check it hasn't gone out (and check the gas bottle levels), and turn it off when done. Cooking on gas is the more low-maintenance option. It is also quicker to get out your pizzas as you don't have to refuel between and wait for the temperature to get back up as you might with wood. If you are cooking with kids, I definitely recommend gas for speed (and less whinging).

We made triceratops pizzas for the kids (Image credit: Future/Lindsey Davis)

Cooking pizza in the Woody

Whether cooking with gas or wood, the process is very much the same. Roll out your base on a floured board and place it on the peel. I sprinkle my peel with semolina (cornmeal) to prevent sticking. Make sure you work quickly to top your pizza and get it in the oven as the base will start to get soggy if left too long.

When the oven is up to temperature, open the door and quickly slide the pizza in using the peel. You will need to check and turn the pizza in 20 to 30 seconds, so it is best to leave the door off. Just make sure you put it back on as soon as your finish each pizza to retain heat.

Get all of your ingredients ready in a place close to your oven for a speedy pizza production line (wine for the chef is optional) (Image credit: Future/Lindsey Davis)

Your pizza should be ready in 60 seconds. I might have left my first attempt when cooking with wood a little bit too long, underestimating the oven, and was greeted by a burnt crust when I turned around. Lesson learnt. Now I constantly guard the oven, turning each pizza as needed.

If it is cooking slowly – this happened to me if I hadn't kept the fire quite as well fed as it needed to be – put the door on and keep an eye on it using the peephole. Just don't literally peep, with your eye close to that hot door! The longest a pizza took for me was just over two minutes when I hadn't quite got the flame right with wood.

Keep an eye on your pizza! This pizza bianco with onion, potato and cheese still tasted delicious even with a little charring... (Image credit: Future/Lindsey Davis)

The pizza gets what is known as 'leoparding' on top as the flame rolls over the pizza crust. You won't get this when making pizza in your regular kitchen oven, and it really helps impart flavour to the crust.

The oven takes a pizza of approximately 12 inches. You can go a bit bigger (who is measuring?), but make sure it fits on your peel first. If not, it is going to be impossible to get in the oven and hard to manoeuvre on the stone.

There was one drawback while cooking. I found the door to be such a snug fit that it could be a little tricky to fit and remove, especially once it expanded with heat.

I found it easier to get an even cook on gas as the flame is a little more consistent (Image credit: Future/Lindsey Davis)

Is the Woody pizza oven easy to clean?

When you finish with your Woody pizza oven, the best thing to do is run it at full temperature for 30 minutes. This burns any residue off the stone, turning it to ash that can be swept away when the oven has fully cooled.

The exterior and door can be wiped down with a damp cloth if needed, and the hopper rinsed and dried. Avoid getting the stone wet and if you do, let it dry fully before the next use. If unsure, read our guide to cleaning a pizza oven as the steps are pretty similar for all models.

Once the oven has cooled down, use the cover provided to protect it from the elements. It can withstand the average British summer, but get it put away before cold weather or very rainy days.

The footprint is a little larger than similar models we have tested, but it is still compact enough for most gardens, storage spaces and for putting it your boot to take out and about.

The gas attachment means a roaring flame straight away and no time to wait for re-heating between pizzas. To clean, simply blast the oven for half an hour, then dust off the stone when cool (Image credit: Future/Lindsey Davis)

Additional features

The Woody oven case has straps that go underneath meaning you can carry it. It isn't that light, but we found it easy enough to transport to and from the car to take to friends' houses. To fit in the case properly you have to either take the door handle off, or turn the door inside out. The hopper and fuel tray also protrude, so need to be removed or put inside the oven to fit the cover properly.

Also note that you can use charcoal in the oven fuel tray if preferred. I haven't tried this but it means you can get a lower and slower flam