Best BBQ 2021: 16 top-rated gas, charcoal and hybrid barbecues for summer 2021

Now is the time to buy the best BBQ ahead of summer 2021. From gas barbecues to traditional charcoal kettles, the best BBQs available right now come in all shapes and sizes.

Some prefer a traditional kettle drum BBQ with one burner, which will fit the bill for family means and won't take up too much space in the garden shed. For those who plan on entertaining, a larger BBQ with multiple burners will get the (garden) party started.

Of course, there are also some BBQs that can cook with both gas and charcoal fuels, known as hybrid BBQs. We've put these BBQs and more to the test in our guide, so you can keep reading for our BBQ reviews and top picks from Weber, Char-Broil, Napoleon, Everdure, Argos, John Lewis and more.

There are also some fantastic gas BBQs in 2021, and while we've included our top picks right here you can also check out our best gas BBQs guide for a thorough roundup.

If you plan on entertaining this summer, there's no point crowding the whole family around a tiny tabletop barbecue. Opting for something with a generous amount of burners and larger cooking size will maximise your burger cooking space, and if you pick a BBQ with a warming rack that means there'll be hot leftovers left for the chef to enjoy.

Gas BBQs are easily ignited and more adjustable than their charcoal equivalents, but you may lose out on that smokey flavour we all associate with a barbecued hot dog or chargrilled aubergine. You can choose the best hybrid BBQ to find something that does it all, with gas attachments and a charcoal burner for true multi-tasking.

In our best BBQs guide we really have covered it all. At the bottom of the guide you can even find the best smokers and best electric BBQs, which is ideal for those with access to electricity in their desired space. Keep reading for our top picks of the best BBQs in 2021.

In our roundup of the best BBQs you’ll find models from Weber, Char-Broil, Kamado Joe, and Big Green Egg. There are also some budget-friendly options from Argos and John Lewis that come without the big names attached, but still offer some fantastic functions.

Some BBQs come with side burners that allow you to work on side dishes or boil pasta or rice for any feast, while you cook up the main event. Keep an eye our for other extras such as warming racks and storage spaces, and if space is a concern, opt for something with fold-down arms and casters for easy transportation.

Best charcoal BBQ

(Image credit: Weber )

Weber Master-Touch GBS Premium E-5770 Best charcoal BBQ: oOur favourite charcoal barbie Specifications Fuel: Charcoal Weight: 24kg Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Large cooking area + Can smoke with it + Hinged removable lid Reasons to avoid - Lacking in storage space

If you want the best charcoal BBQ in 2021, look no further than the Weber Weber Master-Touch GBS Premium E-5770 BBQ. It's a classic kettle design, but with some upgraded features.

So versatile

The Master-Touch has a smoke setting on the bowl vents, making it perfect for slow and low cooking. Pair this with the high lid and you can slow cook ribs, chicken or brisket, whatever you want!

Cooking options

This model can be transformed into a smoker easily – think delicious ribs or pork shoulder. You can also invest in the Gourmet BBQ System inserts to go with your BBQ. We’re talking pizza stone, poultry roaster and more.

Storage is easy

It's easy to store thanks to the discreet tripod legs and circular kettle drum. There's also a weight of only 21kg, so carrying will be a breeze. You can also wheel the BBQ around on its rear legs, so taking it on trips is a real possibility.

(Image credit: Weber)

Weber One Touch E4710 Best budget charcoal BBQ: A classic kettle design, great features and lots of space to cook Specifications Fuel: Charcoal Weight: 15.9kg Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Compact + Durable enamel body + Generous 47cm diameter cooking area Reasons to avoid - Not much storage

If it has to be charcoal for authentic taste in your opinion, the Weber One Touch E4710 BBQ will float your boat: it’s a classic kettle barbecue with space to cook for the whole family.

Feed a crowd

A 47cm cooking area means you can get a whole load of different options on to serve everyone up an alfresco plateful. There’s room for whole birds and joints as an alternative so you’ll be spoiled for choice.

Weber's OG charcoal kettle

The kettle charocal BBQ is a classic for a reason, and this is Weber's original tried and tested model. It's coated in durable enamel and lightweight enough for easy storage. It also comes on all-weather wheels.

BBQ convenience

An attached hinged lid makes checking on the progress of your food a hassle-free experience, while a hinged cooking grate means adding more fuel is easy, too. There’s a built-in lid thermometer as well, and this model’s tool hooks are also a handy feature.

(Image credit: Kamado Joe)

Kamado Joe Junior BBQ Best small BBQ: a real looker for barbecuing in a smaller outdoor space or on days out Specifications Fuel: Charcoal Weight: 34kg Colour: Red Reasons to buy + Easy portability + Stylish design + Comes with a stand and handles Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Kamado Joe Junior BBQ looks amazing, and it proves that compact BBQs can still be stylish and high quality.

Compact dimensions

Just 50.2 x 52.7 x 68.6 cm, this is a BBQ you can take with you for days away from home, but we’d recommend it for those with a little less outdoor space as well. It won’t compromise the style of your patio, and is sure to win admiring glances down at the campsite.

Versatility

The Kamado Joe Junior BBQ can grill, smoke, roast and sear, so every bite will be packed with flavour. The ceramic build can insulate, meaning you'll retain your cooking heat for as long as you'll need it.

Cool design

With a cast iron air vent and in-built thermometer, this is a practical BBQ. It's a looker too, though, and its hammered red exterior has that classic kamado style that BBQ enthusiasts love.

(Image credit: Char-Broil)

Char-Broil Kamander Charcoal Grill Best kamado grill: a style that's proved a huge hit, this egg-shaped barbie grills, roasts and slow cooks Specifications Fuel: Charcoal Weight: 51.5kg Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Grills, smokes, roasts and bakes + Keeps cooked food warm + Foldable side shelf Reasons to avoid - Assembly required - Takes up space

Kamados have become a hugely trendy way to cook outdoors – but they’re no passing fad. Set yourself up with the Char-Broil Kamander Charcoal Grill and you’ll be making all you want in the garden.

Temperature range

This little number operates from 50°C and 345°C, giving you the option to smoke, grill, roast or bake. A cooking surface of 20 inches diameter (that’s 51cm in new money) means you can fit a large brisket or a 9kg turkey.

Stay in control

A temperature gauge will make things accurate, and the air intake system with adjustable vents gives you easy control. Once food’s cooked you can keep it warm on the warming rack that comes with this model. There’s room to organise, too, with both a shelf with hooks for grilling tools and a storage rack underneath.

Clean and tidy

We like the inner ash pan that’s fully removable for cleaning, which is chore nobody loves. The design has big wheels as well so you can easily move it out the way when you’re done.

(Image credit: UTTORA)

UTTORA Barbecue Grill Best tabletop charcoal BBQ: for small gardens and big gatherings Specifications Fuel: Charcoal Weight: 1.6kg Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Affordable + Portable + Compact + Foldable + Can serve 3-5 people + Simple to use Reasons to avoid - Basic functions - No lid

Small garden? Looking for a BBQ that can easily be packed away and stored after use? The UTTORA Barbecue Grill is it.

Space-saving

This foldable BBQ is portable and small, weighing just 1.6kg. It has folding legs for easy storing, while it'll need to be used on top of a table. Though compact, its grill is still large enough to cook enough food for three to five people.

Materials

Made from 430 stainless steel, it's not only rust-proof but also heat-resistant and non-deformable. Use this BBQ to cook everything from meats to fish, veggies and more! The best part? The BBQ's grill grids are removable for cleaning. Oh, and it also has handles for carrying.

Simple to use

This basic BBQ is super easy to use and even easier to set up. All you need to do is fold down the legs, add the charcoal mesh, pop in your charcoal, then add the grill grids and you are ready to start barbecuing. With ventilation holes at both ends, you can control the heat with ease – these also ensure your food is evenly cooked, too.

Top gas BBQs

Prefer the precision of gas for your outdoor cooking? Discover our pick of the gas BBQs that’ll give you control of your cooking and no ash to deal with.

(Image credit: Everdure)

Like the idea of barbecuing that’s so easy you won’t miss out on the chat? Check out the Weber Genesis II E-310 BBQ for laid-back outdoor living.

Taste sensation

This is a brilliant buy if you’re looking for great barbecue taste with the ease of cooking on gas. The stainless-steel Flavourise Bars of this model promise the flavour barbecued food should have, but with the adjustability of gas and the simplicity of electronic ignition.

Family pleaser

With three burners and a generous cooking area of 68 x 48cm, you can serve up for a large party with this model and the warming rack means you can get all the timings right. We’re fans of its open storage because it makes accessing what you need quick, and there are side shelves for condiments, and hooks for tools.

Smart option

Smart appliance fans, you could add the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub to this model for notifications, doneness indicators, food-readiness countdown and more.

(Image credit: Cosmogrill)

CosmoGrill Deluxe 4+1 Best classic gas barbecue: cooking and work space, plus storage Specifications Fuel: Gas Weight: 16.6kg Colours: Black Reasons to buy + Heaps of cooking space + In-built thermometer + Side burner for pan cooking Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Four burners + a side burner combine to make a family-sized gas BBQ perfect for large gardens. Cook up juicy burgers on the four main burners, and heat up peas or beans on the side burner.

Cooking features

Grill for the whole family with the CosmoGrill Deluxe 4+1. It's got stainless steel burners with porcelain enamel, and a 61 x 42cm cooking area. That's room for all the hot dogs, burgers and chicken wings you and your crowd can eat.

On wheels

Putting the barbie where you need it and wheeling away to store is no problem. Check you've got the storage space, though. You’ll need to accommodate dimensions of 135 x 54 x 110cm.

Catering room

You won’t be short of places to stack plates for what you’re cooking below the cooking area with this model, plus there’s space to the side for condiments and herbs for your barbecue feast.

(Image credit: Weber)

Weber Q3200 Gas Black Barbecue Best small gas barbecue: all the cooking power, but on a smaller frame Specifications Fuel: Gas Weight: 56kg Colour: Silver (stainless steel) Reasons to buy + Weber quality + Arms fold down + Comes on wheels + Warming rack Reasons to avoid - Not cheap

The Weber Q3200 Gas Black Barbecue sells out fast. It's a great gas BBQ for those who want the convenience of a gas BBQ but don't have the space for something with four burners.

Nifty storage solutions

The side arms fold down for stowing away safely, but when they're up they're stable enough to support dishes and utensils for cooking convenience.

Generous cooking area

The 63 X 45cm cooking area isn't the largest, but it's nothing to scoff at either. You can fit plenty of sausages and kebabs on there, so it's a good option for catering to a crowd. There's also a warming rack, which is perfect for when not all elements of your meal are cooked at once.

Design

Portability is baked right in with the Weber Q3200. Its wheels are large and perfect for taking the lightweight frame on trips or just stowing it away in the garage when not in use.

(Image credit: Kuhn Rikon)

Kuhn Rikon Table Top BBQ Best small gas BBQ: compact and portable, perfect for tabletop use Specifications Fuel: Gas Weight: 19kg Colour: Black & wood Reasons to buy + Looks good + Easy to assemble + Arms fold down + Reall affordable Reasons to avoid - No stand included - No drip tray

The Kuhn Rikon Table Top BBQ looks the part, plays the part and it's great for all size gardens. Use it on top of a table or on a BBQ trolley.

Compact

This compact tabletop barbecue boasts a surprisingly generous burning area of 47 x 35cm. With a built-in hood thermometer to check the temperature, you can adjust this by merely turning the unobtrusive burner controls.

Stylish

The wooden and metal design looks swanky given how affordable this option is. It features s removable cooking grate that's easy to clean as it's dishwasher-safe, and it has a handle for easy moving. Boasting a round shape, it's designed for use on a table.

Handy features

The Kuhn Rikon Table Top BBQ has an in-built hood thermometer and side plates for holding places of food and accessories. It's easy to transport thanks to the handles on either side, and its four legs elevate it from the top of your table.

Best hybrid BBQ for 2021

Charcoal and gas? It can be yours in one barbecuing package. These are our favourite dual fuel BBQs.

(Image credit: Char-Broil )

We've tried this one, and it's a winner. The Char-Broil Gas2Coal Hybrid Grill is a top choice for those who don't want to compromise when it comes to quality on either cooking mode.

Cooking with gas

Gas cooking is convenient, but sometimes you lose that smokey flavour. Even when using the charcoal tray you ignite the fuel using the gas burner, which ignites easily and only needs to burn for 15 minutes to get the perfect temperature in your charcoal.

Thermometer in-built

Easily tell the temperature of your grill using the in-built gauge. It goes up to 350 degrees, which is plenty for any meal.

Smart design

Other features we loved? The in-built bottle opener, holder for the grate tool that helps to lift grates when they're hot or dirty, and the side burner that cooks up side dishes in a jiffy.

(Image credit: Char-Broil)

Char-Broil All-Star Gas/Charcoal BBQ Best hybrid barbecue: swap from gas to charcoal and convert from full size to tabletop version Specifications Fuel: Gas with charcoal tray accessory Weight: 30kg Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Charcoal tray accessory keeps cooking options open + Three burners and one side burner + Easy to move around Reasons to avoid - You want two fuels available at the same time

The Char-Broil All-Star BBQ will earn its keep with the option to use charcoal as well as gas, and portability as well.

Gas to charcoal

OK, you’ll need to invest in the charcoal tray as well, but at less than £50, we think it’s well worth a little more spend to get the choice of cooking outdoors with convenient gas, or authentic charcoal flavour. You can also get a rotisserie set if you want, and while it won’t boost cooking options, we like the fact you could also treat yourself to an All-Star cover for protection in all weathers, and a removable cutting board, waste bag and kitchen roll holder.

Portable and space efficient

You can separate the grill from the trolley with this model, which means you’re ready to barbecue away from home. Staying in (but out in the garden), we think this is a top choice for small outdoor spaces as it’s not a space hog. The side shelves provide room for prep but they’re foldable keeping it slim when you’re not cooking.

Simple life

This model has cast-iron grill grates that are durable, rust resistant and easy to clean. The electronic igniter means you don’t need matches to get cooking and this model promises to cook evenly and with less flare-ups, using TRU-infrared technology.

(Image credit: B&Q)

B&Q Rockwell Gas and Charcoal Black Hybrid BBQ Best barbecue for all tastes: use gas and charcoal simultaneously and cook for up to 14 Specifications Fuel: Gas and charcoal Weight: 84kg Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Cooks for 14 people + Use gas and charcoal together + Dishwasher safe grills Reasons to avoid - You have a small patio

You can get the best of both worlds and feed plenty of people with the Rockwell Gas and Charcoal Black Hybrid BBQ.

Two at once

We love the fact that you can use gas and charcoal at the same time with this dual fuel barbie. Use gas for foods that require easy to adjust heat, and charcoal for those that just must have true barbecue flavour. it has an integrated warming rack to make catering to a crowd simpler.

Storage-tastic

You won’t be short of space to keep everything you need for a family feast with this model. There’s room underneath for essentials and a side table, plus there are three hooks and a bottle opener – handy, don’t you think?

Bonus features

What else will you like? Well, we reckon it’ll be a thumbs-up for grills that can go into the dishwasher. You can easily wheel this BBQ out of the way or into the right position at a particular time of day, too.

(Image credit: Argos)

Argos Premium Dual Fuel Charcoal & Gas Combi BBQ Best budget hybrid BBQ: use charcoal or gas with this classic combi Specifications Fuel: Charcoal and gas Weight: 38.75kg Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Two cooking areas + Bottom shelf for storage + Side shelf + Use gas and charcoal at the same time Reasons to avoid - Assembly takes a while

Combine gas and charcoal barbecues, at the same time! The Argos Premium Dual Fuel Charcoal & Gas Combi BBQ comes with two individual burners, each with their own hood and thermometer, for the ultimate multitasker.

Storage friendly

The Argos Premium Dual Fuel Charcoal & Gas Combi BBQ includes a spice rack, side shelf, and a bottom shelf that holds plates, accessories and more extras.

Budget options

Combination BBQs can be expensive, so we think the Argos Premium Dual Fuel is reasonably priced at under £250. For this you get two individual burners, that can be used separately or together for meals of all sizes.

On the large side

This grill isn't for those who are short on space. Its cooking areas are 43 x 44cm each, and its total dimensions are H116 x W139 x D59cm. The side shelf doesn't fold away either, although it can be wheeled around easily enough thanks to the two wheels at the front side.

Best electric grills for 2021

Want the simple way to cook outside – no charcoal or gas needed? This answer is an electric grill, and this is our favourite.

(Image credit: Currys)

Want an easy life, speedy grilling and table top cooking as well as barbecuing? Then the George Foreman Indoor and Outdoor BBQ is the perfect choice.

Plug in

Never mind charcoal or gas cylinders, with this electric grill you just plug in. Worried you’ll be a lonely chef far from your guests? It has a 2.35m cable so you won’t miss out on the chat.

Cooking options

This model is a freestanding barbecue outside, then – ta da – you can make it a table-top grill indoors. That’s right, no need to buy twice with this adaptable model. If you’re watching your weight, or concerned about cutting back on fat, you’ll also be happy that the grill promises a 42% reduction in fat. You can feed a good sized party with it, too: there’s room for up to 15 portions of meat, fish or vegetables at a time.

Temperature control

Worried about the accuracy of cooking on an electric grill? The BBQ is designed to allow heat adjustment for meat that’s browned just right.

Best smoker BBQ for 2021

If you love meat and fish with a wonderful smoky taste, you can do your smoking right there at home.

(Image credit: Weber)

Weber Smokefire EX4 Wood Fired Pellet Grill Best BBQ smoker: this wood-pellet fuelled design will sear as well as smoke to give you all the tastes you're looking for, and it's a smart barbie Specifications Fuel: Wood pellets Weight: 84.4kg Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Smokes – and a lot more + Lots of cooking space + Smart design Reasons to avoid - High budget buy

The Weber Smokefire EX4 Wood Fired Pellet Grill smokes a treat plus it will sear, and it’ll even help with the cooking. Find out how.

Cooking options

This model will deliver the distinctive smoky taste many of us adore. But we like the fact that it’s not just a smoker. With a temperature range of 95 to 315°C, it’ll cook all sorts of BBQ food. There’s plenty of room for what you’re serving up, too.

Low maintenance

This model comes with an easy-clean ash and grease drawer to make everyone’s least favourite part of barbecuing – the clean-up – less of a chore. It’s made with a porcelain-enamel finish to prevent cracking and rusting as well.

Get connected

Use the Weber Connect smart technology built into the BBQ and you’ll turn out great food every time. The grilling assistant will send alerts to your smartphone, telling you when to flip and when to serve.You can customise alerts, too, so the barbecue knows you want a medium steak, for example, and tell you when it’s there.

(Image credit: Weber)

The original

Smoking is a classic technique in the USA, so this Weber option is a top pick for smoking slow and low, whether it's brisket or pulled pork.

Tiered design

Cook various dishes at once with the two-tier design of the Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker. The grill area has a 37cm diameter, so this is a somewhat portable option.

Complete control

The in-built dampener system is designed to limit or increase airflow to your charcoal, meaning you can extinguish to create smoke and slow cook, or ignite for a faster finish.

How to buy the best BBQ for 2021

How many people you want to cook for, and which fuel or even fuels do you prefer to use. Also important? The price is crucial plus you’ll want a barbecue whose style fits in with your outdoor space.

Price

There’s a huge range of barbecue prices from the very modest, through those costing a few hundred to the investment buy of around £1,000 and upwards. The size of the barbecue has an influence of course, and so does the sophistication of the features, so think carefully about whether you’re looking to replicate the precision of indoor cooking outdoors, or you simply want grilled food with outdoor flavour.

Size

How many people a particular grill size will feed can only ever be a guide. The overall dimensions of the barbecue will count, too, of course, particularly when outdoor space is limited, and if this is the case, you may need to compromise to give yourself room to cook and leave enough space for table and chairs.

Fuel

For some, it has to be charcoal for an authentic barbecue flavour. Remember that you’ll need to factor in the time for the fuel to heat up if you cook this way, and it can be tricky to get an even temperature. A gas barbecue, on the other hand, is easy to start and quick to heat up. Heating should be even and the temperature can be easily controlled. You will have to deal with the gas canisters. If you can’t decide between the two, dual fuel hybrid models mean you don’t have to. There are also electric grills for creating your alfresco meals. They’re convenient but there’s no smoke, of course. Smokers can use different fuels for their low temperature slow cooking.

Cleaning up

A gas barbecue means less cleaning up than a charcoal design, and you won’t need to dispose of the ash either. Other than that, take a look at whether you can use the dishwasher to help you clean up after cooking.

Storage

If your outdoor space has some room to spare, you might like to opt for a model which offers storage as well as cooking, or at least a little room for sauce bottles and herbs to add to your food. Foldable shelves are a boon when the cooking’s over and you want to take back some space.

Don’t forget that the barbecue itself will need storage in winter – or a good cover. Wheels to help you move it into storage are also handy if it’s a weighty model.

For more outdoor cooking options, check out the best pizza ovens.