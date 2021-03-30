Best garden furniture 2021: top 23 outdoor seating sets

It pays to start early when looking for the best garden furniture. Especially as this year garden furniture is flying out of stores quicker than you can light the barbecue!

We've rounded up the best garden furniture on our radar, so you can extend your living space out into the garden with comfortable outdoor corner sofas, get ready to dine alfresco with the best patio sets, and maximise every square inch of outdoor space with the best garden furniture for balconies and small courtyard spaces.

And, of course, get ready for the sunshine with the best sun loungers and deckchairs.

With the best garden furniture selling fast, we've included a mix of the best in-stock items, and the pre-order items that we think are worth the wait. If an item isn't in stock when you initially browse through to the retailer, keep checking back or sign up for email notifications to be alerted when more stock hits the stores. Or use our handy outdoor furniture finder at the bottom of this page.

Ready to get outside? Once you've chosen the best garden furniture, all that's left to do is get your outdoor living space fully kitted out with our guide to the best BBQ, then it's time to put your feet up and enjoy the sunshine.

The best garden furniture for 2021

1. Argos Home Rope Cube 8 Seater Patio Set Best garden furniture: a great value patio set Specifications Materials: Polyurethane 'rattan', metal, polyester Seats: 8 Size: Table: H75 x W110 x L110cm, Chairs H75 x W53 x D53cm

Offering seating for eight across the four armchairs and four cushioned stools, this spacious dining set tucks away into a super compact unit, with all seating cleverly designed to fit under the table top when not in use.

The contemporary cube design features low-backed rope chairs and a modern dark grey table that's perfect for alfresco dining.

The price reflects the self-assembly required, and this set will need storing somewhere dry over winter, but for spacious seating at an affordable price-point this set is well worth considering.

2. Ravello 6 Seater Garden Dining Set Best garden table and chairs: contemporary outdoor dining Specifications Materials: Powder-coated aluminium, ceramic, synthetic material and foam Seats: 6 Size: Table: H76 x W240 x D100cm, Chairs: H85 x W58 x D61cm

The best garden furniture is big on style and low on hassle. This contemporary outdoor dining set, with a spacious concrete-effect ceramic dining table and six powder-coated aluminium dining chairs, is designed to be left outside all year-round, saving you winter-storage woes.

Seat cushioning does need bringing inside during prolonged wet weather, but the quick-drying fabric and micro-porous foam padding mean they'll soon dry after a short shower.

3. Lazio Metal Bistro Set Best bistro set: a compact metal folding table and chairs Specifications Materials: Powder-coated steel Seats: 2 Size: Table: H71 x Dia.60cm, Chairs: H82 x W48 x D41cm

A compact bistro set is often the best garden furniture option for a small courtyard patio or balcony area, and this cheerful metal bistro set includes two powder-coated steel folding chairs and a collapsible dining table.

Available in green or grey, the slatted metal design drains and dries quickly after a shower and is easily foldable for space-saving storage when not in use.

4. Havana Garden Sofa & Armchair Lounge Coffee Set Best garden furniture: a comfortable garden sofa and outdoor armchair set Specifications Materials: Powder-coated aluminium & recycled plastic fabric Seats: 4

With a geometric powder-coated aluminium frame in bright white and contrasting charcoal grey cushions made from recycled plastic bottles, this contemporary lounge set is the perfect place to relax in a modern garden.

Including a two-seater garden sofa, two generous armchairs and a glass-topped coffee table, it's the ideal spot for an alfresco coffee or evening sundowners.

5. Garden Trading Camley Table Set Best garden furniture: space-saving outdoor dining Specifications Materials: FSC new teak and aluminium Seats: 2 Size: Table: H75 x W70 x D70cm Stool: H46 x W41.5 x D34cm

Inspired by alfresco dining at London's riverside bars, this garden dining table and stool set allows for cosmopolitan living from the convenience of your own outdoor space.

Crafted from FSC-certified slatted teak and contemporary powder-coated black steel, this Garden Trading outdoor set combines minimalist looks with a mimimal footprint that enables the stools to be slid under the bench table when not in use; perfect for small courtyard gardens or balcony spaces.

Also available in six-seater table and a bar table version that's due in stock in later in the year, this stylish seating set-up could become your new favourite nightspot.

6. Habitat Seville Wooden Lounger Best garden chair: a great value Adirondack wooden lounger Specifications Size: H98.5 x W68 x D145cm Materials: FSC certified wood and MDF Seats: 1

A classic Adirondack style garden chair with a gently curved seat and footrest for comfortable lounging.

The pale grey finish gives this timeless design a contemporary update, and at this price we think it's likely to disappear fast, so if you fancy putting your feet up here when the sun comes out you better move quick!

7. Eos Outdoor Rectangular Table Rust Best garden furniture: a colourful outdoor furniture range Specifications Materials: Powder-coated aluminium Size: Table: H73 x W162.5 x D78cm

We love the contemporary splash of colour this garden table brings to an outside space – although it is also available in black or white if you prefer a more muted look.

Awarded the Furniture Maker's Design Guild Mark, the minimalist Eos collection from Case Furniture includes a variety of complementary outdoor furniture, including dining and armchairs, bench seats, sun loungers and bar table and stools.

8. Charles Bentley Egg Shaped Swing Chair Best hanging chair: an outdoor egg chair that swings Specifications Materials: Powder-coated steel, polyurethane 'rattan', polyester Seats: 1 Size: H203 x D126 x W126cm

A hanging egg chair that's in stock and available to buy now is a very rare thing at the moment, and this Charles Bentley swinging chair is also a really good price.

If you'd like to be curled up in this cocoon seat swaying gently in the warm summer breeze, then snap up this must-have design pronto!

9. Akoa Metal 4 Seater Coffee Set Best garden armchairs and coffee table: a stylish lounge set Specifications Materials: Aluminium, eucalyptus wood, polyester Seats: 4 Size: Table: H32 x W72 x D72cm Chair: H65 x D71 x W65cm

Angular aluminium and eucalyptus wood frames are contrasted with deep cushioned seats in this Nordic-inspired pale grey and khaki green outdoor lounge set.

For a contemporary look, this sofa, two armchairs and low coffee table set is a great way to add modern comfort to an outdoor space.

10. Nkuku Ishan Reclaimed Folding Dining & Coffee Table The best reclaimed metal garden table with matching chairs Specifications Size: Table: 77cm x 152.5cm x 76cm Materials: Reclaimed wood and metal frame Seats: 4 - 6

This versatile garden table come with two sets of legs included; tall legs to create a useful dining table and shorter versions for use as an eye-catching coffee table.

A reclaimed wood table top and distressed metal frame mean this table will blend into an outdoor space as if it has always been there.

Team with the reclaimed Ishan folding chairs - repurposed Indian cinema seating! - for some of the best garden furniture with the lowest ecological impact.

11. Maisons Du Monde Hurghada Aluminium Sun Lounger Best garden furniture: resort-style sun loungers Specifications Materials: Aluminium frame and plastic-coated canvas seat Seats: 1 Size: H49 x W51 x D174cm

No round-up of the best garden furniture would be complete without somewhere to get horizontal when the sunshine hits.

Pretend you're poolside at your favourite resort with these Maisons Du Monde Hurghada sun loungers.

Minimalist aluminium frames and contemporary monochrome colourways will add a touch of luxe to outdoor relaxation and have you feeling every inch the Hollywood A-lister as you relax, cocktail in hand by the pool... or paddling pool.

12. Alexandria 4 Seater Garden Corner Sofa Best garden sofa for laidback outdoor living: a compact corner design Specifications Materials: Powder-coated steel, polyurethane 'rattan', toughened glass Seats: 4 Size: Sofa: H 62.5 x L211 x W140cm Table: H31 x D45 x W45cm

The perfect place to pop your feet up on a warm summer's day, this rattan-effect corner sofa set can be configured with either left or right-hand chaise lounge unit to adapt to your outdoor space.

A handy toughened glass-topped coffee table completes the compact set.

Find more timeless rattan options in our guide to the best rattan garden furniture.

13. Dudena 3-Piece Garden Set Best garden furniture: wooden folding garden table and chairs Specifications Materials: Acacia wood, nitrocellulose paint Seats: 2 Size: Table: H75 x W70 x D70cm, Chairs: H80 x W42 x D44cm

The downside of a metal bistro set is that it can get very hot in the sun. No such problem with this acacia wood folding table and chairs from La Redoute.

Ideal for smaller spaces, and perfect if you don't have much storage space to over-winter your garden furniture, this compact dining set comes in stylish black or white, and colourful terracotta red, eucalyptus green or Prussian blue.

14. Moda Sky Cubo Dining Set Best garden furniture: contemporary rattan garden dining set Specifications Materials: Rattan & aluminium Seats: 8

If you want to seat a lot of people but don't have a lot of space, this contemporary rattan garden dining set from Moda could offer a solution.

Along with four dining chairs, which tuck neatly under the table when not in use, this set also includes four padded stools for extra guests.

Double-woven rattan and toughened 8mm safety glass on the table top provide added strength and durability.

15. Garden Trading Richmond bench Best garden furniture: a timeless metal garden bench Specifications Materials: Powder coated steel Seats: 2 Size: H81 x W150 x D63cm

An outdoor must-have, the garden bench is the perfect spot for sitting with a morning coffee and watching the garden wake up, or enjoying a well-earned rest after some weeding.

Contemporary yet classic, Garden Trading's Richmond bench is available in carbon black or foliage green, which, combined with the minimal slatted framework, means the timeless design blends effortlessly into any garden scheme, from a modern courtyard or country cottage garden to a contemporary urban space.

16. Argos Home 6 Seater Wooden Corner Sofa Set Best garden furniture: an affordable corner sofa set Specifications Materials: FSC certified acacia wood, polyester Seats: 6 Size: Table: H34 x W70 x L70cm, Sofa: H76.5 x W210 x D210cm

This acacia wood corner sofa unit also comes with two generous cushioned stools and a low coffee table.

The pale grey padded cushions are removable for storing indoors during bad weather, and when the sun is shining the set offers plenty of space for six people to relax, with extra room for drinks and snacks on the built-in shelving to each side of the sofa.

17. Bespoke Urban Garden Dining Set Best garden furniture: create a bespoke outdoor dining table and bench set Specifications Materials: Reclaimed wood & powder-coated steel Seats: 4 Size: Table: H75 x W88 x L120cm Bench: L80cm

For a garden dining set that really feels like your own, you can choose to have this reclaimed timber table and bench set finished in five different wood treatments - from Danish Oil to white washed or warm oak varnish - and the steel frame powder-coated in over 100 bright or muted colourways. Perfect for putting your stamp on your outside space.

There are 4, 6 and 8-seater bench options, and in case garden access is a tight squeeze, the table comes delivered with detachable legs that are easily screwed into place once you have the set in position.

18. Folding Metal Bistro Table & Chairs Best garden furniture: stylish balcony bistro set for small spaces Specifications Materials: Painted metal Seats: 2 Size: Table: H70 x W60 x L105cm Chair: H80 x W46 x D41cm

We love this clever space-saving design from Habitat; it's the ideal seating for two on a balcony or compact patio.

Combining a stylish trough plant stand with a fold-out table that hinges down to hide the collapsible metal chairs when not in use, this ingenious bistro set enables maximise use of a tiny space.

Equipped with drainage holes for wet weather, this set can stay outside all year round, allowing you to fill the trough with potted plants, herbs for the kitchen, or – as soon as the sun shines – your favourite cocktail-making essentials.

19. Garden Trading West Strand Corner Sofa Set Best garden furniture: the perfect outdoor corner sofa set Specifications Materials: Aluminium frame, polyester seat cushions Seats: 6 Size: Corner sofa: H64 x W220 x D220cm Armchair: H64 x W79 x D75cm Coffee Table: H31.5 x W71 x D71cm

For contemporary seating, with plenty of room for all the family, this outdoor corner sofa from Garden Trading is top of our wish list.

Modern and minimal, the boxy architectural design is perfect for seating areas that extend out from the house, with low slung seating that won’t interrupt the vista out to the garden. And it's a seating set you'll be happy to have in your eye line, with squared aluminium frames and gunmetal grey linen-look cushions adding serious style and comfort.

Included in the corner sofa set are a smoked glass-topped coffee table and armchair perfect for sprawling, but if you prefer to recline then the West Strand range also includes beachside resort-worthy sun loungers, and two and three-seater sofas; ideal for extending your seating layout ready for entertaining.

20. DuraOcean 2 Seater Bistro Set Best garden furniture: the eco-friendly dining option Specifications Material: Recycled plastic, FSC-certified eucalptus wood Seats: 2 Size: Table: H75 x Dia.66cm Chair: H80 x W54 x D55cm

This outdoor bistro set from DuraOcean is worth the investment for its eco credentials alone.

The UV resistant and ergonomically designed chair seats are made from 100% recycled marine waste, including fishing nets, ropes and plastic debris collected from the oceans, whilst the tapered legs are crafted from FSC-certified eucalyptus wood.

Leading the way in the fight against non-sustainable materials, at the end of the chair's life DuraOcean promises they are fully recyclable.

What better way to sit back and enjoy nature than from a garden chair that gives you a clear conscience.

21. Florence Garden Corner Sofa Set Best rattan-effect garden furniture: a spacious corner sofa Specifications Materials: Polyurethane 'rattan', aluminium Seats: 8 Size: Sofa: H83.5 x W172 x D69cm, Stools: H32 x W41 x D41cm, Table: H68 x W180 x D80cm

If you want to accommodate a good number of people then this spacious corner sofa set offers great value for money, with two sofas, two stools, a dining table and all cushions included in the price.

A rust-resistant aluminium frame and weather-resistant polyurethane weave offer outdoor practicality and style.

Finding in stock garden furniture in 2021 is no mean feat! But B&Q have some good outdoor ranges that are in stock and available for delivery right now.

Our favourite is the Apolima outdoor collection including rattan effect dining armchair, padded bench and the swoon-worthy Apolima rattan garden egg chair. We think this is going to be the must-have garden chair of the season, so get shopping quick before it sells out!

23. Cox & Cox Ravenna Outdoor Dining Set Best garden furniture: timeless wooden garden set Specifications Materials: Acacia wood with washed finish Seats: 4 Size: Table: H75 x Dia.120cm Chair: H88 x W43 x D55cm

New for Spring Summer 2021, Cox & Cox’s Ravenna outdoor furniture range has caught our attention for its classic yet contemporary appeal.

Blending English countryside garden with Scandinavian-inspired simplicity of design, gently curving shapes and pale washed-finish acacia wood makes for a timeless addition to the garden.

The collection is available in a wide variety of styles and shapes – from spacious daybeds to compact bench seating – which makes mixing and matching furniture to suit your requirements an easy win.

More of the best garden furniture

Option you like not in stock? Find more of the best garden furniture options with our guide to which retailers are most likely to have garden furniture in-stock now, or use our shopping filter below to find some great deals:

What should I look for when buying garden furniture?

Consider how you want to use your outdoor space: If you plan to do lots of outdoor entertaining over the summer months then the best garden furniture for you might be a large corner sofa that offers plenty of seating for guests, or a bar set provides surface space for drinks and perching stools perfect for cocktail hour.

If you're a sun-worshipper you'll want comfortable reclining seats that allow you to follow the rays. Deckchairs are lightweight and easy to move around the garden, but sun loungers are more robust and offer more comfort.

The best garden furniture often comes with multiple size and configuration layouts. These make a great family-friendly option as you can mix and match chairs, tables and sofa seating to suit your needs.

Think about storage: Despite its name, most manufacturers will recommend you store outdoor furniture indoors, or at least under the best outdoor furniture covers, during the winter months. If storage space is limited then foldable dining chairs and tables can be a good option. If you're storing your garden furniture under a furniture cover then it's important to consider the material, as non-breathable options can still leave garden furniture at risk of mould.

Know your materials: Your main options for garden furniture will be wood, metal, plastic or fabric. See our guide to choosing the most durable outdoor furniture for the good and the bad for each option.

What type of outdoor furniture is the most durable?

Wood: To withstand the elements, the best garden furniture is best made from robust hardwoods like teak, oak, or acacia. These will need treating to preserve their lifespan so you may need to invest some time in topping up their finish as they weather. Wood has the advantage of staying cool when temperatures rise and if sourced from FSC-certified forests is a brilliantly sustainable option.

Bamboo: Less sturdy than solid timber bamboo does have the advantage of being light to manoeuver. If harvested sustainably, fast-growing bamboo can be another excellent eco-friendly material.

Metal: Wrought-iron or aluminium are the most durable metals for outdoor use, with aluminium having the benefit of being lighter weight. If going for steel make sure it's powder-coated or galvanised to give more weather-resistance and prevent rust.

The best metal garden furniture is easy to maintain and keep clean with some soapy water. You will likely need some good cushions for comfort though, and bear in mind on sunny days metal furniture will get very hot very quickly.

Polyurethane 'rattan': Plastic polymers are cheap, lightweight, and often the most inexpensive options, but they aren't always the most durable or sustainable. As an exception to the rule, look out for options made from recyclable materials, such as repurposed marine plastics, and make sure the product itself can be recycled at the end of its lifespan.