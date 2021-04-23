Best hot tubs 2021: relax and unwind with an outdoor spa

Looking for the best hot tubs to transform your garden into an oasis of relaxation? You’ve come to the right place.

Now that the warmer weather is on the way, we’re all looking for ways to maximise our outdoor living spaces, and - along with sourcing the best garden furniture to create areas for laidback lounging, alfresco dining and outdoor entertaining - adding a resort-worthy hot tub to your patio or decking is the ultimate way to optimise enjoyment of the garden.

Just sit back in the soothing hot jacuzzi bubbles whilst you gaze at the twinkling stars in the night sky and feel the stresses of the day melt away. Sounds good right?

The best news is you no longer need a huge budget to be able to relax in the therapeutic waters of a heated hot tub spa. Whilst hard-shell hot tubs can cost from £3,000 to £10,000 - and mean sacrificing garden space to a permanent installation - the best inflatable hot tubs range from a reasonable £300 to £1,000, plus they can be deflated and stored away over winter.

So, read on to find the best hot tubs for you, and get ready to enjoy your very own outdoor spa!

The best hot tubs

(Image credit: Lay-Z Spa)

1. Lay-Z-Spa Helsinki 7 Person AirJet Hot Tub Best hot tub overall: a premium inflatable hot tub Specifications Type: Inflatable Seats: 5 - 7 Dimensions: H66 x Dia.180cm Water capacity: 1123 litre Air jets: 180 LED lights: No Reasons to buy + Large - can fit 5 - 7 adults + Can be used all year round, even throughout British winters + Thin yet rigid outer wall + Faux-wood finish gives a more premium finish than other inflatables Reasons to avoid - No LED lights TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 16 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

One of the best hot tubs for balancing performance and price, the Lay-Z-Spa Helsinki hot tub may be inflatable, but it still packs a powerful punch as an outdoor spa.

Easy to inflate, this blow-up hot tub has much thinner walls than most other inflatables, which makes for more space inside the hot tub and allows up to 7 adults to enjoy a spa experience at one time (although we think 5 people ensures everyone has comfortable leg-room).

Despite the thin outer walls this hot tub still feels sturdy, and - inspired by traditional Scandinavian wooden hot tubs - the wood-effect print on the rigid exterior makes it look a lot less 'paddling pool' than most!

Equipped with Lay-Z-Spa's 'FreezeShield' technology to prevent the water from freezing, even in a British winter, this hot tub is designed for year-round use, so offers extended value compared to cheaper, summer-only models.

It can also heat, massage and filter all at the same time, with a powerful integrated 180 air jet system offering a welcome jacuzzi experience. Bliss!

(Image credit: Lay-Z-Spa)

2. Lay-Z-Spa Cancun Best cheap hot tub: the most affordable inflatable option Specifications Seats: 4 Dimensions: H66 x Dia.180cm Water capacity: 669 litre Air jets: 120 LED lights: No Reasons to buy + One of the most affordable hot tubs on the market Reasons to avoid - Looks a little like a paddling pool! TODAY'S BEST DEALS £320 View at argos.co.uk £320 View at argos.co.uk Check Amazon

One of the most affordable hot tubs on the market, the Lay-Z-Spa Cancun offers good value for money - even if its looks are a little 'paddling pool' like!

Although this has the same outer diameter as the Lay-Z-Spa Helsinki, the thick inflatable walls dramatically reduce the space inside, meaning although four adults will fit, although it's probably going to be most comfortable for two people to relax in comfortably.

On the flip side, the smaller internal measurements mean less water usage - it holds 669 litres compared to the Helsinki's 1123 litre capacity - which also means less energy needs to used in heating the water and maintaining the temperature.

And although it has 120 air jets compared to the Helsinki's 180 offering, there are still plenty of bubbles for a full body massage.

Overall, if you're looking for the cheapest hot tub for two - or a few more at a push - this affordable hot tub offers a great way to unwind in the garden.

(Image credit: Canadian Spa)

3. Canadian Spa 4 Person Hot Tub Best hard-shell hot tub: the ultimate outdoor spa experience Specifications Type: Hard-shell Seats: 4 Dimensions: H79 x W153 x D211cm Water capacity: 700 litre Air jets: 21 LED lights: Yes Reasons to buy + Four hydro-massage seats + Adjustable valves to vary water jet pressure + LED mood lighting + Backlit cascading waterfall + Bluetooth sound system + Self-clean Reasons to avoid - The most expensive on our list TODAY'S BEST DEALS £4,994.99 View at Robert Dyas Low Stock £5,125 View at B & Q Check Amazon

For a hot tub that has all the bells and whistles you could desire, this Canadian Spa four-seater hot tub delivers the ultimate outdoor spa experience.

This is a 'proper' hard-shell hot tub – no inflating required – and its high-quality frame is designed to last for years and years, with no worries about punctures or deflation.

However, that does mean it's going to take up a lot more space to store, or it will need a permanent spot in the garden. It's also pretty bulky when delivered compared to a compact inflatable hot tub - so make sure you check any access restrictions first.

It seats up to four at a time, with the shaped seats offering individual hydro-massage jets that can be individually adjusted to alter the water jet pressure, and it's feature-packed; enjoy LED mood lighting, a backlit cascading waterfall, a Bluetooth sound system, and a built-in aromatherapy canister to enhance the spa-like experience.

It also offers a self-cleaning water sanitation system with ozone purification filters and digital controls to adjust the temperature and economy settings.

It has the highest price tag on our list, but if you're after the ultimate hot tub we think this is one of the best hot tubs for a luxury spa experience.



(Image credit: Lay-Z-Spa)

4. Lay Z Spa Bali 2-4 Person LED Hot Tub Best inflatable hot tub with LED lights: the party option Specifications Type: Inflatable Seats: 4 Dimensions: H66 x Dia.180cm Water capacity: 669 litre Air jets: 120 LED lights: Yes Reasons to buy + The inflatable party hot tub + Remote-controlled LED lights in 7 different colours TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

For only a little bit more of an investment than the Lay-Z-Spa Cancun - the most affordable hot tub on our list - the Lay-Z-Spa Bali offers all of the same features, including a 120 air jet spa experience, easy inflation, and enough room for four adults, plus remote-controlled LED lights to wow your guests with night-time illuminations.

Seven different LED colour options - all at the simple touch of a button - allow you to fine-tune the evening's ambience; from deep relaxation to high-energy party time.

If you're looking for wow-factor - that won't break the bank - then this could well be the best hot tub for you.

(Image credit: Lay-Z Spa)

5. Lay-Z-Spa Milan Wi-Fi Controlled Hot Tub Best smart hot tub: control your tub with Alexa or Google Assistant Specifications Type: Inflatable Seats: 6 Dimensions: H71 x Dia.196cm Water capacity: 916 litre Air jets: 140 LED lights: No Reasons to buy + Large - can seat up to 6 + Control it from your phone to get it heating before you get home + Voice controllable from Alexa or Google Assistant devices TODAY'S BEST DEALS £699.95 View at Amazon

The second-largest capacity hot tub on our list (the Lay-Z-Spa Helsinki claims to fit seven adults), the six-person Lay-Z-Spa Milan offers spacious soaking plus a wealth of smart-tech features.

Make sure your hot tub is ready to use as soon as you get home by downloading the app to Android or Apple devices. Then you can turn on, turn off, set the temperature, activate the timer, and even control the bubbles; all done remotely from your mobile device.

And for hands-free enjoyment once you're in the water, you can control everything from the massage system to the temperature using voice-activated commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. All that, plus 140 air jets to relax you into a blissful state of unwind.

If smart-tech and convenience matter to you, this could well be the best hot tub for you.

Where to buy hot tubs in-stock now

Just like everything garden-related, this year the best hot tubs are selling out fast!

If our top picks aren't in stock right now, and you don't want to wait, then you can use our handy in-stock shopping tool below to find an option that's ready to deliver.

Make sure you also keep an eye on our hot tub deals page to be the first to know about any bargains on the horizon.

How to choose from the best hot tubs

Seats

Depending on how large your outdoor space is and how many people are in your household, choose a hot tub based on how many seats it has. Usually, as a rule, the more seats it has the higher the price tag. Something to bear in mind.

Jets

Jets are what get the bubbles going in a hot tub, so it's important to have lots of them. Be sure to bear in mind the size of your hot tub and compare it to the amount of jets. Inflatable hot tubs should have ten times more jets than that of a proper, permanent fix hot tub.

How to clean your hot tub

Enjoy crystal clear waters with our guide to how to clean a hot tub, including once-a-week maintenance, and the monthly actions you should take to keep things running smoothly.

