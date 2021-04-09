Best lawn mower 2021: 14 top cordless, robot, petrol, electric and push mowers

Whether you love or hate mowing the lawn, having the best lawn mower certainly makes the job less of a chore. In fact, upgrading your mower could mean your grass goes from turf to terrific with regular chops. That is why we are on hand to help you find the best mower for your budget.

If you don't know what type of mower you want, read on. We explain the different types at the end and our list includes everything from super affordable manual models and corded electrics that are great for a smaller plot. Need a bit more power? You might be looking at petrol options (we have included a couple for those who love a traditional mow), but if you are after a more sustainable mow, check out our selection of the best cordless models with rechargeable batteries. We think this type offers the greatest range of use, though they tend to be more expensive.

For those with a more cash to splash – and the desire to take back the time it takes to mow the lawn – we even have a few robot mowers. One is under £400 making them more accessible than you might think.

If this still sounds like too much to think about, don't worry. We have done the work for you with this guide. Our round up includes the best models, compared by type, cutting width and grass box capacity. Read on to take your pick.

The best lawn mowers 2021

1. Worx 40V Cordless Lawn Mower The best value lawn mower Specifications Type: Cordless Grass box capacity: 30ltr Cutting width: 24cm Reasons to buy + Edge-to-edge cutting + Powerful enough for longer grass + Good battery life + Great performance for the price Reasons to avoid - Some might desire a shorter, neater cut - Not the best instructions TODAY'S BEST DEALS £194.44 View at Amazon

If you want to step away from a petrol mower, but not be inhibited by the battery running time, the Worx 40V Cordless Lawn Mower could be the one for you. It is a highly affordable step into cordless mowing, that won't leave you missing out on function.

Two modes

The Worx 40V cordless can be used in Turbo or Eco Modes. Eco helps the battery last longer, yet Turbo mode adds a little more oomph and is noticeable over thicker grass. Working alongside these modes is Intellicut technology which adjusts the speed automatically with different grass conditions, so it keeps consistent cutting efficiency in dense grass.

Cutting power

The deck design of this mower will cut grass close to fencing/walls, leaving a smaller uncut grass area around the edges. It also has six cutting height settings which range from 20-70mm.

Power

It's powered by two, rechargeable 20V batteries simultaneously which provides extra power and runtime. Worx estimates you should get 30–35 minutes from one charge with them, which should be plenty enough for lawns of around 280m2. You can even share the battery with other tools in the Worx range.

Gardeningetc rating 5 out of 5 stars – read our Worx 40V Cordless Lawn Mower review for more details.

A close contender to our top spot, this Gtech lawnmower narrowly missed out on first place just because of that price tag of around £500. If you have the budget, then it is worth considering.

Time saver

With a 1 hour charge time, you’ll be ready to mow without too much hanging around with this model. Once you start, there’s up to 40 minutes of running time and, because the mower has a 50ltr grass box, you can cut down on emptying trips. It has a cutting width of 42cm, which means fewer passes before you’re done.

Cutting height

There’s a choice of cutting heights between 30 and 80mm in 10mm increments with this mower, giving you plenty of options.

Fold-down

Limited room in the shed or garage to stow your mower? You’ll like the fact that you can fold this model down to tidy away.

3. Flymo EasiLife 200 Robotic Lawn Mower The best robot lawn mower overall Specifications Type: Robot Grass box capacity: N/A Cutting width: 16cm Reasons to buy + Does the job for you + Copes with gradients up to 35 percent + Hose washable + Mulches Reasons to avoid - You’ll have to set up boundary wires - Expensive TODAY'S BEST DEALS £649.99 View at Currys PC World Low Stock £650 View at Wickes £741 View at Amazon

You can relax – or more likely get on with some other essential task – and let the Flymo Cordless EasiLife 200 Robotic Lawn Mower mow for you.

Robo-gardener

This robot mower is suitable for lawns up to 200m2 – in other words, up to medium size. It can work on gradients up to 35 percent. Before it can get to work, you’ll just have to position the charging station and set up the boundary wire that defines the cutting area.

Working practices

The mower adapts the cutting schedule automatically based on the lawn growth and weather conditions, and mows in an irregular pattern for full coverage and to avoid track marks. It mulches so you don’t have to worry about emptying a grass box. It takes itself back to the charging station as necessary, too.

Smart features

You can set the schedule from the keypad or via the EasiLife app. With the latter, you can access mower status and support information from your phone.

Gardeningetc rating 4.5 out of 5 stars – head over to our Flymo Cordless EasiLife 200 Robotic Lawn Mower review for the full details.

4. Mountfield HP185 125cc Petrol Lawn Mower The best petrol lawn mower you can buy Specifications Type: Petrol Grass box capacity: 60ltr Cutting width: 46cm Reasons to buy + Solid build + Starts easily + Effortlessly powers through damp and long grass Reasons to avoid - None that we can think of! TODAY'S BEST DEALS £206 View at Amazon £225 View at Amazon Low Stock £225 View at B & Q

Simply guide the Mountfield HP185 Lawn Mower around your garden – you can keep going for longer with this self-propelling model.

Smart finish

Whether you have long or short, damp or dry grass this lawn mower will make light work of slicing through even the toughest clumps for a neat appearance.

More grass

You can stop less with a generous 60ltr capacity grass box. It also comes with a mulching plug that finely cuts grass trimmings into a nitrogen-rich mulch which is then recycled back into the lawn as a natural fertilizer.

Made to last

A steel chassis makes this a robust mower that’s made to keep on cutting. All round it is an amazingly well-built machine that will last a long time

5. Bosch CityMower 18 cordless The best cordless lawn mower for urban gardens Specifications Type: Cordless Grass box capacity: 31ltr Cutting width: 32cm Reasons to buy + Compact + Lightweight + A good cut for the size and budget Reasons to avoid - Only suited to gardens up to 300sqm - Some parts don't feel super sturdy TODAY'S BEST DEALS £209.75 View at Amazon £219.97 View at Amazon

Want an affordable cordless mower for a relatively small plot? This Bosch CityMower 18–300 is just what you need.

Perfect for smaller urban gardens

When you need a mower that will do small jobs quickly and easily, this is a great choice. It has an average battery life of 25 minutes, even when in boost and should be plenty for a small plot. Light and compact, getting it out and putting it away is fuss-free too.

Light yet powerful

This mower made light work of the first cut of spring – getting through an overgrown lawn with no trouble. The power it packs is surprising consider the compact package, though our reviewer did note that in a big to be lightweight, some of the parts do feel a bit flimsy.

Extra battery for more power

This mower is part of Bosch's Power for All Alliance range so you can buy extra batteries if needed. Great for adding some length to your mow time and you can have one on charge while you work.

Gardeningetc rating 4 out of 5 stars – read our Bosch CityMower review for more details.

6. Greenworks G40LM41 Cordless Lawn Mower Best large capacity cordless mower for your budget Specifications Type: Cordless Grass box capacity: 50ltr Cutting width: 41cm Reasons to buy + Steel blade + Five cutting heights + Can mulch Reasons to avoid - Battery not included TODAY'S BEST DEALS £199.99 View at Amazon £199.99 View at Tooled Up

For a cordless lawn mower that’s up to the task of cutting a big lawn, look no further than the Greenworks G40LM41 Cordless Lawn Mower.

High capacity

This mower can keep lawns of up to 600 square meters neat. It has a 50ltr grass box, a cutting width of 41cm, and the options for cutting heights run from 25 to 80mm.

Multi-use battery

This version doesn’t come with a battery because if you already have a Greenworks garden or workshop product with a 40V battery you can use that, and won’t end up buying the same thing twice. However, you’ll find the same mower on sale with a battery if you’re not already equipped.

Lawn care

There’s a mulching facility on this model, which means you can keep the lawn healthier, and you don’t have to dispose of clippings. But you can collect the grass if you prefer.

7. Einhell GE-CM 18/30 Li Cordless Lawn mower The best lawnmower for irregularly shaped gardens Specifications Type: Cordless Grass box capacity: 25ltr Cutting width: 30cm Reasons to buy + Good mover + Folding handle for storage + Battery charge indicator Reasons to avoid - Only for up to 150 square metre lawns - Smaller grassbox than some other cordless models TODAY'S BEST DEALS £79.55 View at Amazon £119 View at Wickes £129.99 View at very.co.uk

Packed a whole lot into your small or medium-sized garden? The Einhell GE-CM 18/30 Li Cordless Lawn Mower can work efficiently around the features.

Tricky corners

Easy to move and pretty light at 9.71kg, this mower also has large wheels that protect the grass and it will get up to edges a treat.

Chop and change

The battery is part of a system where one battery fits all the power tools, so you don’t end up with multiples. It takes two hours to charge.

Lawn options

There are just three cutting heights from 30 to 70mm available, which is less choice than other models offer but may be all you need for lawn care.

8. Worx Landroid M500 robot lawn mower The best quiet robot lawn mower Specifications Type: Robot Grass box capacity: N/A Cutting width: 18cm Reasons to buy + Very quiet + Controlled remotely from an accessible app + Packed with great tech features Reasons to avoid - Hard work to set up - Instructions could be much clearer - Struggles with complex lawns TODAY'S BEST DEALS Low Stock £698 View at B & Q £699.99 View at Amazon

Another robot lawnmower option is this model from Worx. It is smaller than it looks but do not be fooled because it will keep your lawn well maintained, especially if you have an uncomplex garden.

Mowing tech

Designed to mow your lawn often, the Landroid has patented mowing AIA cutting technology which ensures that it can navigate and mow narrow spaces really easily. This one also comes with optional extras such as voice control, ACS obstacle control, anti-theft, and digital fence which make the robot mower even more intelligent.

It also has a mulching function to maintain your garden which reuses the clippings to serve as a natural fertilizer.

Smart features

Controlled by an easy-to-use app, this robot lawnmower will mow your entire lawn with just the touch of a button and even set up a mowing schedule. The app is called Landroid which can be downloaded to your iPhone or Android device, and be used across your home Wi-Fi connection.

Gardeningetc rating 4 out of 5 stars – head over to our Worx Landroid M500 robot lawn mower review for the full details.

9. LANDXCAPE LX799 300m2 Robotic Mower The best affordable robot lawn mower Specifications Type: Robot Grass box capacity : N/A Cutting width: 16cm Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Easy to start Reasons to avoid - Not Wi-Fi enabled TODAY'S BEST DEALS £296.99 View at Amazon

If you would like a robot lawnmower but your budget is smaller than that of our two recommendations above, then consider the LANDXCAPE LX799.

Mowing tech

With a 16cm cutting width and a cutting height of 20 to 50mm, this LANDXCAPE mower can tackle gardens with a 15˚ incline. The patented mowing technology built inside this lawnmower enhances its efficiency by 30 percent, while it uses both forward and reverses rotations in order to reduce the wear of the blade by half. There's a three-blade cutting/mulching system meaning that similar to other robot lawnmowers, it cuts the grass and disperses it back into your lawn to be used as a fertilizer.

Ease of use

This robot lawnmower is better for smaller gardens – up to 300m2 – and it will take itself home when power is low. It also doesn't need to be programmed and will start mowing at the press of one button. It has bump sensors so as not to hit your furniture (or the kids' climbing frame), while the robot will navigate away from narrow or tricky paths, too. Though not Wi-Fi enabled, it's very easy to use as it features a keypad on the top of the device.

Safety

The LANDXCAPE mower requires a PIN code to work – this will protect the lawnmower from unauthorized activation. If the mower is picked up, its blades will stop moving immediately.

10. Hyundai 196cc Self Propelled Push Button Start Petrol Lawn Mower The best petrol lawn mower for big jobs Specifications Type: Petrol Grass box capacity: 70ltr Cutting width: 51cm Reasons to buy + Effortless start + Six cutting heights + Mulching option + Self-propelled + Four speeds Reasons to avoid - Not for light mowing duties TODAY'S BEST DEALS £508.99 View at Amazon £508.99 View at Amazon

Got some serious mowing to tackle? The Hyundai 196 cc Self Propelled Electric Push Button Start Petrol Lawn Mower is a mower enough for the job.

Easy start

If you don’t like the idea of a pull-start, this mower’s got your name on it. It has a push-button electric version although there is a recoil pull-start back up.

In control

The mower is self-propelled and you can choose from four speeds to get the pace you’re happy moving at.

Keep going

With a 70ltr grass box, you can keep mowing without to-ing and fro-ing to empty. The petrol engine is designed for low fuel consumption, so you can keep going for longer on a single tank. It is perfect for big gardens with lots of lawn.

11. Einhell GC-PM 40 S Self Propelled Petrol Lawn Mower The best petrol lawn mower for large gardens Specifications Type: Petrol Grass box capacity: 45ltr Cutting width: 40cm Reasons to buy + Self-propelling + Lightweight + Folding handle for storage Reasons to avoid - You like more power TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

A petrol mower at a value price point, the Einhell GC-PM 40 S Self Propelled Petrol Lawnmower is a no-pushing-needed option.

Lighten up

Petrol mowers can be weighty, but at 21.7kg, this model won’t prove awkward – plus you don’t need to push either because it’s self-propelling.

Size matters

You can keep a big lawn neat with this model. It’s recommended for areas up to 1,000 sq m.

Grass catcher

The grass basket has a fill level indicator so you know when to stop and empty, plus it has two handles so the job’s easier.

A great pick for small gardens, with a brilliant price point to match, the Bosch 600886103 AHM 38 G manual garden lawnmower makes simple garden maintenance even more enjoyable.

Lightweight but heavy-duty

Weighing in at just 7kg makes this manual lawn mower a doddle to work within small spaces, while the high geared side wheels give you even more freedom of movement for a more efficient run. If you lack power points, can't afford cordless and don't want the fumes of petrol, a manual mower like this is for you.

In-built design

The combination of a mounted cylinder of blades and a fixed blade underneath helps deliver a precise cut every time. The height of the cut achievable is between 15-43mm.

Decorative garden features

If you're into lawn care and design, then you'll enjoy the ability to create the classic lawn stripes in your space using the rear roller – which will also offer you superb stability, right up to lawn edges.

13. Flymo Hover Vac 250 25cm Collect Lawn Mower The best electric lawn mower for small gardens Specifications Type: Electric Grass box capacity: 15ltr Cutting width: 25cm Reasons to buy + All you need for a little lawn + No-push design + Slim for storage + Three cutting heights Reasons to avoid - Cable to keep your eye on TODAY'S BEST DEALS Low Stock £65 View at Amazon £82.95 View at Tooled Up £89.99 View at very.co.uk

There’s no point in spending out on a big mower if your lawn’s on the diminutive side – the Flymo Hover Vac 250 25cm Collect Lawnmower will do all you need.

Light work

The mower itself isn’t heavy at just 6.9kg, and the other big plus point is that it floats on air so it’s easy to use.

Plug-in

This design has a cable that’s 10m long so you’ll have plenty of room to maneuver in a small garden. You don’t need to remember to charge a battery, either. The downside? You need to avoid the cable.

Lawn looks

There are only three cutting heights from 10 to 30mm, and you can’t get a stripe, but for a small garden, this compact-to-store design will do the biz.

14. Ryobi RY18LMX40A-0 18V ONE+ Cordless Lawnmower The best brushless electric lawn mower Specifications Type: Cordless Grass box capacity: 50ltr Cutting width: 40cm Reasons to buy + Excellent cutting and mulching + Ergonomic handles + Easy storage + Optional extra power Reasons to avoid - Only comes with one battery and needs two to get the most out of it

Precise and easy to run, the Ryobi 18V ONE+ is a nifty machine that's ideal for quick and powerful garden lawn maintenance.

Brushless can be better

A brushless motor means that the battery power is usually increased, which explains why the Ryobi 18V ONE+ performs well in all lawn mowing departments: cutting, mulching, and bagging. It works well on one battery, but there is the option of using two for an even bigger boost.

Precise cutting path

The 40cm cutting path makes this model ideal for medium to large lawns, while the EasyEdge feature lets you mow right up to walls, fences, and other features in your garden for a smooth and easy job.

Comfort is key

The Ryobi 18V ONE+ has a telescoping handle that is fully adjustable, letting you set it to the height required for optimum accessibility and maneuverability.

How to buy the best lawn mower?

Petrol or electric: which is best?

You can pick between mowers powered by electricity, those that use petrol, and even lawnmowers you simply push yourself. Within the electric mower range, you’ll find both those that have cable and cordless versions with a battery you’ll need to charge.

Mowers with cables A mower with a cable has a limited range, of course, so check there’s sufficient length to get around the entire lawn. These don’t take up a lot of storage space.

Cordless mowers

These designs aren’t limited by a cable. Pay attention to charge time and maximum battery life if you want one of these to ensure you’re happy with the numbers. Robot lawnmowers are a type of cordless mower – just one you don’t have to push.

Petrol mowers

These will cope with big gardens, but there’s nothing to stop you from having one for around 100 square meters and upwards. They are powerful and should help you get finished faster. Bear in mind that you’ll need to buy and store the petrol and oil and get one of these serviced.

What about manual mowers?

You might wonder why you wouldn't want a powered option, but manual mowers offer plenty of versatility. They are a great choice if you have a long garden with no power points taking electric corded versions off the table. They don't need fuel like a petrol mower (and won't smell/pollute) and are far cheaper than cordless options. If you consider yourself fairly fit or just have a small lawn to deal with, a manual is a good choice.

How much should you pay for a good lawn mower?

You can pick up a mower with a cable from a very low price point, while a cordless version with a battery onboard is more costly. Generally speaking, the more high-tech and feature-filled they get, the more expensive they will be. What you spend, depends on the investment you want to make.

Prices start as low as around the £50 marker for a manual mower, creeping swiftly up between £100 and £250 for mid-range mowers, while next-level cordless varieties and robot mowers especially can range from anything between £300 and £700+.

What types of lawn mower are there?

You’ll find cylinder, rotary, and hover mowers on offer. Cylinder mowers have a rotating set of blades that cut against a fixed blade. They’ll keep a small lawn looking neat and tidy.

The vast majority of lawnmowers are rotary with a single horizontal blade on the bottom that rotates at speed. They’ll cope with grass of different lengths and uneven as well as flat lawns.

Hover mowers are different again and hover on a cushion of air. They’re best used in small to medium gardens but will cope successfully with uneven grass and slopes.

What about the grass box?

How many trips you make to empty the grass box will be determined by its capacity. If you don’t have much to mow that’s not an issue, but the bigger the garden, the more the grass box should hold.

You may want to go for a mower that mulches, cutting the clippings into finer pieces and then returning them to the lawn where they add nutrients.

Go for a mower without a grass box and no mulching feature and you’ll be raking up the grass at the end.

What about cutting width and height?

The wider the cutting width the mower offers the bigger the area it cuts in one go and hence the faster you’ll finish a mowing session. For a large lawn, go for 40cm and above; 30cm is fine for a small lawn, and between the two will work for a medium lawn.

Adjustable cutting heights are handy: they’ll allow you to set the height you want the grass to be when you’ve finished.

What other features should you look out for in the best lawn mower?

Don’t want to push the mower? Look out for a self-propelling mower. If you want stripes on your lawn, you need a mower with a rear roller. A foldable handle, meanwhile, will mean your mower demands less storage space.