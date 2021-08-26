How to grow hellebores: top tips for growing these beautiful winter blooms

Learn how to grow hellebores and you can enjoy their stunning display throughout the coldest months. The clumps of pretty downward-facing ﬂowers almost glow in the winter sun. Plus, they're perennial, meaning they'll come back year after year.

Hellebores are well-loved – and is it any wonder? If you're looking for flowerbed ideas that'll stand up to low temperatures, then they're a winning choice, plus they can be grown in containers, too. They also tolerate tricky, shady areas beneath trees and are fairly low maintenance – as long as you don't let them dry out.

There are lots of varieties to choose from – from elegant single blooms to semi-doubles and doubles. There's also a wide range of colors available. 'Blooming in shades of red, pink, green, yellow and cream, as well as smouldering blacks and crisp whites, they brighten the garden from January to April and provide winter-foraging bees with much-needed nectar,' says Hazel Sillver for Amateur Gardening.

How to grow hellebores: simple tips for stunning winter displays

Want to learn how to grow hellebores? Here are some top tips to help you get started:

Plant your hellebores in rich and moist but well-drained soil, conditioned with well-rotted garden compost.

The best garden position for your hellebores is between deciduous trees and shrubs, where plants are lightly shaded but not short of water. They are also happy in sun where soil is moist.

Give each plant plenty of space. Use gaps in between for winter aconites, snowdrops or Iris reticulata, and for later, primroses, crocuses, and early daffodils.

Remember to water them regularly, particularly in the first year.

Mulch annually in spring or fall with leaf mould or compost – you can find plenty of tips on mulching in our guide.

If you're growing hellebores as part of your container gardening ideas, plant them in John Innes No. 3 mixed with 30 per cent by volume peat-free multipurpose compost and 10–20 per cent of perlite or horticultural grit, as suggests the RHS.

The 'Shooting Star' hellebore at RHS Hyde Hall (Image credit: Mark Winwood/RHS)

When should you plant hellebores?

Hellebore plants can go in the ground at any time, as long as the weather is damp. 'They need a lot of moisture during their first year,' explains Hazel Sillver for Amateur Gardening. 'So, if it's hot and dry, it's best to wait until rain sets in.'

However, you will find them in garden centers more often in winter and spring. 'Because so much time and work go into the process of raising hellebores, they can be expensive. But, when they open in the gloom of January, they are worth every penny,' says Hazel.

Hellebores in the winter snow (Image credit: Getty Images)

Can you grow hellebores from seed?

If you're on the lookout for cheap garden ideas, you'll be pleased to know that it's possible to grow hellebores from seed. But, it is a long process and flowers will not usually appear until two years after germination.

Sow in July or August, thinly, on a tray of compost (or in a pot), and cover with ﬁne grit or perlite. Leave outdoors, but keep moist and cover with netting or chicken wire to prevent mice from eating the seeds. Germination takes place in winter. In the new year, once two leaves have appeared and they are large enough to handle, transfer your seedlings to small pots.

You can find more advice on how to grow flowers from seeds in our guide.

A hellebore can look equally beautiful in a pot (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to care for hellebores

Hellebores are really quite low maintenance, as long as you keep them well watered and mulched.

Using your best secateurs, remove damaged or disfigured leaves in autumn and just before flowering to help avoid viral and fungal diseases.

You can also remove the old leaves at any point during late winter and early spring. In fact, doing so will make way for the flowers and new leaves to come through. If you look closely at your hellebores, you should be able to distinguish between the old leaves left from last year and the new leaves that have grown this year. The old leaves will be coarser, darker green and probably blotched and a bit tatty.

Hellebores brightening up the border (Image credit: Norma Brazendale/Alamy Stock Photo)

How to propagate hellebores

Another great thing about hellebores is that you can get a lot more from one plant by propagating.

Once you have good plants, you can lift and divide them. September or October is a good time to do this, and all your new plants will be identical to their parent. Use a sharp knife to cut the dense clump into sections, each holding several leaves and new growths.

Hellebores also happen to be prolific self-seeders. So, if one you particularly like is surrounded by its seedlings, pot them up and grow them on before planting elsewhere in the garden.

You can find more info on propagation in our guide on how to take cuttings from plants.

Hellebores can be planted beneath a tree (Image credit: Leigh Clapp Photography/Future)

Problems to look out for when growing hellebores

Leaf spot is a fungal problem with hellebores that spreads when raindrops splash up onto the leaves from the soil, carrying spores. Symptoms are brown patches of dead material on the leaves that can fall through, leaving the leaves in holes. Stems can also be infected, causing plants to collapse and tiny black fungal structures may be seen.

Halt the spread by removing and disposing of all dead and infected material (bear in mind that it's no good for composting) or by using fungicide. Regular mulching also keeps spores buried so they are less likely to be splashed up onto plants.

Hellebores can also attract aphids – but they're simple to deter. You can find lots of tips on how to get rid of aphids in our guide.

A beautiful Helleborus niger plant with a tint of pink (Image credit: Paul Maguire/Alamy Stock Photo)

Where to buy hellebores

Keen to buy some of these beauties now that you've learned how to grow hellebores? Our quicklinks below will take you straight to leading suppliers.

Where to buy hellebores in the UK

Where to buy hellebores in the US

Varieties of hellebore: 6 beautiful blooms to try in your garden

1. Helleborus x sternii

Add a burst of vivid green to your flowerbeds (Image credit: Matthew Taylor/Alamy Stock Photo)

The creamy-green flowers of Helleborus x sternii have purple-tinted petals and will appear in February lasting through until May. Growing to a height of around 13.8in (35cm), it makes a lovely choice for positioning near the front of a border in a cottage garden.

Bear in mind that this perennial is semi-evergreen, which means it can lose some, or even all of its leaves in winter in colder regions. But don't worry, fresh new growth will appear in spring.

2. 'Harvington Red'

The single-bloomed variety of 'Harvington Red' (Image credit: LEE BEEL/Alamy Stock Photo)

This deep pink Helleborus x hybridus variety is a surefire way to add drama to your winter flowerbeds. When color might be scarce, it will bloom from February to April.

Plant them so they can be seen from a window as you'll want to enjoy them even when it's too cold to be outside. They will grow to around 11.8in (30cm). There is also a double-bloomed version – 'Harvington Double Red' – if you prefer the look.

3. 'Harvington Black'

Embrace moody tones with this variety (Image credit: thrillerfillerspiller/Alamy Stock Photo)

Add a touch of gothic to your garden borders with this striking almost-black variety of Helleborus x hybridus. These won't fail to be a talking point for your friends and neighbors.

'Harvington Black' might need a little extra protection if temperatures really drop, so it's a good idea to apply a layer of mulch to the base of the plant. They'll grow to around 17.7in (45cm) and are a perfect pick for modern garden ideas.

4. 'Harvington Double White Speckled'

The pretty double-blooms of this hellebore will delight any onlooker (Image credit: Tim Gainey/Alamy Stock Photo)

'Harvington Double White Speckled' is a helleborus x hybridus variety with generous layers of white petals freckled with maroon. This elegant plant blooms from January to March and likes to be planted in neutral to alkaline soil in semi-shade.

It will grow to a height of around 20in (50cm).

5. 'Walberton's Rosemary'

Brighten borders with this pink bloom (Image credit: Graham Prentice/Alamy Stock Photo)

Also known as 'Walhero', this variety is a fantastic cross between Helleborus hybridus and Helleborus niger.

It is perfect for bringing a shot of pink to the winter border with its upright, star-shaped flowers from January to April. Plant it in rich, well-drained soil in sheltered semi-shade for the best results. It will grow to heights of 16in (40cm).

6. 'Christmas Carol'

This hellebore is a good pick for containers (Image credit: Clare Gainey/Alamy Stock Photo)

Helleborus niger 'Christmas Carol' is a good choice for brightening up garden planters during the coldest months. It has wonderful, snow-white, saucer-shaped blooms which often open in time for the festive season and will continue to bloom into spring.

Make sure you give it plenty of drainage and plant it in semi-shade against a wall for shelter for the best results. It will grow to about 12in tall (30cm).